 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Testing sewage for coronavirus could be an "easy win", though the people actually doing it would probably beg to differ   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Sewage treatment, Virus, Sewage, DNA, Standardized test, Epidemiology, Wastewater, early problems  
•       •       •

298 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Testing sewage is how a number of locations make drug usage estimates. Once the sewage test for the Rona is proven it will be a good surveillance tool for public health.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mapping infection through the sewers

I am at a loss for a more disgusting phrase
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Mapping infection through the sewers

I am at a loss for a more disgusting phrase


Wasn't that the title of a Ted Nuggent album in the late 80s?
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It tastes different
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gyruss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phrawgh: syrynxx: Mapping infection through the sewers

I am at a loss for a more disgusting phrase

Wasn't that the title of a Ted Nuggent album in the late 80s?


I read that as "Turd Nugget"
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Salmon: It tastes different


Corny or nutty?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WINNING!!!
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It depends on where you take samples. Considering right now every hospital has 'rona patients you will always get positive results if you let all sources to a given treatment plant co-mingle.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So this could be the #2--possibly even #1--tool in tracking the spread of the virus?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No shiat?

Yes, shiat.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It depends on where you take samples. Considering right now every hospital has 'rona patients you will always get positive results if you let all sources to a given treatment plant co-mingle.


It's not a matter of positive/negative; the idea is that by measuring virus per unit volume you can work out the trend of active covid-19 cases, i.e. if it's increasing or decreasing in the area served by that treatment plant.

Since everybody poops it's a pretty reliable measure as long as you compensate for things like rain and do lots of averaging over multiple samples.  Really the big win is that you are essentially testing the entire population of that area every single day.  The result is a rough number, but it's daily and who really cares about getting a number down to the exact person when you're doing pandemic control.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ed Norton approves.
 
Petey4335
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CSB.
I perform studies for electrical distribution systems. About 10% of which are upgrades to water treatment facil... sorry, 'plants' (because WTP is more professional than WTF) Usually we depend on the EC to gather existing system data such as conductor sizes, lengths, breaker models and settings (if any).

So, about 15 to 20 years ago, pre-'i can do this on my own, because PE stamp', the engineer i was under wanted me to ask for data on an end panel.    These days, partly because of this, and to save time, we don't.

EC comes back with 'we are not going near that panel, it is covered in raw sewage.' Mmm poop coverred panel. That room must have been a joy to be in.

/CSB
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.