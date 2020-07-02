 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Dallas farkers, stay safe...and stay the fark inside   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Sick, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's disappearing. Like magic. And the Cowboys title hopes.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is startling.  And we are just about to start the July 4 weekend.

How is mask and distancing compliance in Dallas?   any Dallas farkers here?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom in action!
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the Nat'l Guard? Certainly, they could take some of the strain off the civilian population with their own facilities that they can set up about anywhere, like a park, ballpark, etc.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay safe and cook your tex mex and steaks at home.

Also, don't associate with plague rats. But I'd suggest never associating with those people regardless of a pandemic, so there's that.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: That is startling.  And we are just about to start the July 4 weekend.

How is mask and distancing compliance in Dallas?   any Dallas farkers here?


Well, it was literally illegal for Dallas to implement a mask ordinance until today because of asshole Republicans at the state level, so there was nothing to comply with in the first place.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
weld them into their homes
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: Freedom in action!


Or as I've started calling it: Free Dumb
Most of these people have enough Dumb, but how can you pas it up when it's free?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are any of these places getting a mobile hospital like NYC did or the Comfort and Mercy? What a shiat show of epic proportions.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit! The Deep State finally got to Texas, too!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything's bigger in Texas!
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


There we're all good now
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas has just announced a state-wide mask order, effective tomorrow. Even Texas is admitting they've failed.
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Dammit! The Deep State finally got to Texas, too!
[Fark user image 129x750]


Farking traitorous scumbag CRIMINALS.

JFC are we boned.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: dbaggins: That is startling.  And we are just about to start the July 4 weekend.

How is mask and distancing compliance in Dallas?   any Dallas farkers here?

Well, it was literally illegal for Dallas to implement a mask ordinance until today because of asshole Republicans at the state level, so there was nothing to comply with in the first place.


What?   The state government forbid counties and cities from setting safety measures on their own?

That seems kinda homicidal....
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's better things than living

-Lt Governor Dan Patrick
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: That is startling.  And we are just about to start the July 4 weekend.

How is mask and distancing compliance in Dallas?   any Dallas farkers here?


We had people packing bars and restaurants sans masks.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the covid is coming from inside the house!"
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeeeah. Say, Gregg Abbott and Dan Patrick.

If you would both get COVID and die, that would be greeeaat!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertgeek: Texas has just announced a state-wide mask order, effective tomorrow. Even Texas is admitting they've failed.


This is very much closing the barn door two weeks after the horse departed.

"But, but, I made a state wide mask order, what more do you expect?"

Having lived in Texas, I can assure you that outside the metropolitan areas this order will be both very much ignored and not enforced.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nijika: [Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 425x271]

There we're all good now


that's one ugly embalmed corpse
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertgeek: Texas has just announced a state-wide mask order, effective tomorrow. Even Texas is admitting they've failed.


It's a start. But what's the status on bars and restaurants? A quick trip to the grocery store is a pretty safe bet. Sitting in a bar and swilling beers not so much.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: dbaggins: That is startling.  And we are just about to start the July 4 weekend.

How is mask and distancing compliance in Dallas?   any Dallas farkers here?

Well, it was literally illegal for Dallas to implement a mask ordinance until today because of asshole Republicans at the state level, so there was nothing to comply with in the first place.


Dallas county judge Clay Jenkins was pushing for a county-wide public mask ordinance back in early March, and got muzzled for even suggesting it.

I live in McKinney TX (In Collin County, which hasn't been quite as impacted) now, and the mayor instituted a city-wide mask ordinance that went into effect yesterday, and requires all people entering retail establishments and restaurants to wear a mask, and only remove it after being seated in a dining facility.

I've been wearing one for several months now, and limit my shopping to Trader Joe's, Sprouts, and Kroger on occasion for that odd something I can't get anywhere else.  They're taking things seriously and have instituted numerous infection control protocols, including limiting store capacity, pre-sanitizing all carts, and wiping down PIN pads after every use.

I avoid Walmart like the plague (pun intended) and also Home Depot,. HD has done nothing other than laying down yellow tape on the floor, and sneeze guards for register operators.  No cart sanitizing protocols, no self-serve hand sanitizer stations, nothing.

That reminds me, I have to go get dog food and holiday weekend booze.

Stay safe, no matter where you are, you miserable farkers!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoohoodilly: It's disappearing. Like magic. And the Cowboys title hopes.


The Cowboys had title hopes?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: That is startling.  And we are just about to start the July 4 weekend.

How is mask and distancing compliance in Dallas?   any Dallas farkers here?


Went to Walgreens, Aldi's, and Sams today (I try to group all my errands into a single trip, then come home and clean off).  Mask compliance inside was 99 to 100%  (Everyone had a mask, but a few were wearing them improperly).

Throughout all this, my neighborhood stores in East Dallas had between 80 and 90 percent compliance with masks.  I hear that other neighborhoods in Dallas are not as good, and the areas outside of Dallas county have mask compliance at lower than 30%. 

Distancing is not as well followed.  In lines, everyone is good.  Have not seen any meltdowns personally.  But people walking through stores will still pass close by others, and no one pays attention to the one way arrows on aisles.

I feel pretty strongly that if Abbott had waited 2 weeks, had backed the courts against SHelly Luther, and had not undercut the county judges attempts to make masks mandatory in Dallas, Harris, Travis, and Bexar county, we would be in a much better world.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These same politicians that banned local mask measures...Texas will re-elect them?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: The Dog Ate My Homework: dbaggins: That is startling.  And we are just about to start the July 4 weekend.

How is mask and distancing compliance in Dallas?   any Dallas farkers here?

Well, it was literally illegal for Dallas to implement a mask ordinance until today because of asshole Republicans at the state level, so there was nothing to comply with in the first place.

What?   The state government forbid counties and cities from setting safety measures on their own?

That seems kinda homicidal....


Well... That's Republicans for you.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: The Dog Ate My Homework: dbaggins: That is startling.  And we are just about to start the July 4 weekend.

How is mask and distancing compliance in Dallas?   any Dallas farkers here?

Well, it was literally illegal for Dallas to implement a mask ordinance until today because of asshole Republicans at the state level, so there was nothing to comply with in the first place.

What?   The state government forbid counties and cities from setting safety measures on their own?

That seems kinda homicidal....


Utah was the same way. The governor just "allowed" two counties (including mine) to mandate masks last Friday.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Dallas friends sent me baby Yoda masks, so there are some sane folks there. Stay safe, Dallas Farkers!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MellowMauiMan: Where's the Nat'l Guard? Certainly, they could take some of the strain off the civilian population with their own facilities that they can set up about anywhere, like a park, ballpark, etc.


Gov Greg A'Butt would have to admit there's a problem in order to call in the Guard.
That doesn't seem likely - the virus isn't a crowd of POC peacefully protesting.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: That is startling.  And we are just about to start the July 4 weekend.

How is mask and distancing compliance in Dallas?   any Dallas farkers here?


I heard we just started requiring masks at restaurants for patrons.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: The Dog Ate My Homework: dbaggins: That is startling.  And we are just about to start the July 4 weekend.

How is mask and distancing compliance in Dallas?   any Dallas farkers here?

Well, it was literally illegal for Dallas to implement a mask ordinance until today because of asshole Republicans at the state level, so there was nothing to comply with in the first place.

What?   The state government forbid counties and cities from setting safety measures on their own?

That seems kinda homicidal....


Yes. Republicans are a death cult now. Some farking asshole from Baltimore just got overruled, though. Too little too late. Most clubs and bars in Austin won't survive. Goodbye music scene. Now it's just going to be a bunch of Menlo Park grifters flipping houses.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada decided to forego the fireworks and celebrations yesterday. We had 68 new cases nationwide*. Fireworks are not worth drowning in pink goo. Be like Canada

*Not related but still makes a point
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MellowMauiMan: Where's the Nat'l Guard? Certainly, they could take some of the strain off the civilian population with their own facilities that they can set up about anywhere, like a park, ballpark, etc.


More likely they'd be tasked with shooting the sick (that way the death certificates of the dead can read "gunshot wounds" instead of Covid) and burn the evidence.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Are any of these places getting a mobile hospital like NYC did or the Comfort and Mercy? What a shiat show of epic proportions.


Houston and Dallas are currently planning for the worst now.  Dallas' largest county hospital is planning on adding two additional COVID wings as soon as this coming week, and Houston is already at 100% ICU bed capacity, so I assume they're doing something similar.

And yes, fark Abbott and Patrick for sucking up to Dump and forcing the reopening too soon, and without giving it a chance via mandatory mask orders two months ago.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikkards: Canada decided to forego the fireworks and celebrations yesterday. We had 68 new cases nationwide*. Fireworks are not worth drowning in pink goo. Be like Canada

*Not related but still makes a point


Again, I so very much wish I was born Canadian.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: These same politicians that banned local mask measures...Texas will re-elect them?


Duh.
Free Dumbs!
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so proud to be an American!

USA #1! USA #1!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 850x850]


A Marine Todd story. It's been a while.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Red Zone: Everything's bigger in Texas!


Happy I did a keyword search before I posted this.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MellowMauiMan: Where's the Nat'l Guard? Certainly, they could take some of the strain off the civilian population with their own facilities that they can set up about anywhere, like a park, ballpark, etc.


At the Mexican border fending off imaginary immigrant caravans
 
Mister_poopy_pants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we sail on a'them big old hospital ships right into Dallas harbor?!  Then the problem will be gone!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: desertgeek: Texas has just announced a state-wide mask order, effective tomorrow. Even Texas is admitting they've failed.

This is very much closing the barn door two weeks after the horse departed.

"But, but, I made a state wide mask order, what more do you expect?"

Having lived in Texas, I can assure you that outside the metropolitan areas this order will be both very much ignored and not enforced.


True, but the in the metro areas is probably where it matters the most. Even during NY's terrible run, upstate areas weren't as affected.

The problem here has always been the blue counties / cites want to do something only to have the "local governance bootstrappy conservatives" in Austin tell them they can't.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seems legit
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertgeek: Texas has just announced a state-wide mask order, effective tomorrow. Even Texas is admitting they've failed.


Let's see how the wise people of Texas are reacting to this order. OH LAWD!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: These same politicians that banned local mask measures...Texas will re-elect them?


Depends. (R) after their name? Likely yes for most of the state. I obviously won't but am stuck here in herderpistan.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family members in DFW fall squarely into the "hoax" or the "well, it doesn't count as 'in public' if I'm sitting around with a dozen friends, right?" categories.  Good luck and stay safe out there, Farkers.
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
