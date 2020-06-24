 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Confirmed cases are rising in 40 of 50 states. It would probably be more, but math is, as we have seen, rather hard for some states   (apnews.com) divider line
51
    More: News, New York City, United States, New York, Florida, U.S. state, new cases, Northeastern United States, Maryland  
•       •       •

746 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 6:16 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So lets open more shiat! Because reasons!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please Sir, I'm tired of all the winning.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay!  RI is finally doing something right!!!
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these folks worried about their freedumbs and being sheep. Trump should start a rumor that black people are spreading the virus and whites are disproportionately affected, you'd see them all mask up immediately.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We're so f*cked

/had someone today tell me it was a "fake virus"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But our testing is so great that we slowed it down because we are so great and nobody tests as much as we do, and we felt sorry for everyone else and then the tests looked at me.
 
soporific [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phrawgh: All these folks worried about their freedumbs and being sheep. Trump should start a rumor that black people are spreading the virus and whites are disproportionately affected, you'd see them all mask up immediately.


The fact that this could work makes me sad.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I blame the turds that support 45
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
so many people are going to die. it is so sad.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
B-b-but it's happy hour at Applebee's!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: So lets open more shiat! Because reasons!


Let's have more protests where we crowd together, yell nugatory slogans, and fleck spittle at each other.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How odd that a dozen red states would be the bottom dwellers. I'm sure that's just a coincidence.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Penguin_named_Nori
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cases continue to go down in Illinois. And I see a daily proliferation of "Pritzker Sucks" yard signs. Apparently people don't appreciate breathing as much you might think.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The ever more hysterical ranting from the right wing "It's just increased testing!" "The death rate is ackshyually going down!" "People who get hit by a bus have COVID listed on their death certificate." "It only affects old people" as they try to distract from that ever growing pile of dead bodies is almost funny in a way. Cases keep going up up up, deaths keep piling up, but they're going to mine the data until they think they can statsplain the deaths away. Oh, and definitely don't pay attention to all the folks in the "recovered" category that months later after "recovering" can't walk to pick up the post without getting out of breath. Definitely don't pay any attention to that.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phrawgh: All these folks worried about their freedumbs and being sheep. Trump should start a rumor that black people are spreading the virus and whites are disproportionately affected, you'd see them all mask up immediately.


Please don't suggest that. Because then these are the masks they'd be putting on:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh come on.
 
quiotu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Mugato: So lets open more shiat! Because reasons!

Let's have more protests where we crowd together, yell nugatory slogans, and fleck spittle at each other.


Remind me, are we talking about the Branch Dildonians that stormed capital buildings with guns and anger to open shiat up, or the BLM masses that protested with facemasks? Or the 6000 losers in Tulsa that breathed the same air as Trump for 2 hours?

There's plenty of blame to go around, most of it being stupidity. There's stupidity on both sides, only your side is proud of it though.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Mugato: So lets open more shiat! Because reasons!

Let's have more protests where we crowd together, yell nugatory slogans, and fleck spittle at each other.


Explain why we're opening everything now that everything is worse than when we closed things in the first place. Someone just give me an answer for that, even if it's bullshiat.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You mean the red states with the lowest number of educated people, opened too early and didn't fully understand or ignored the consequences?

This is going to cripple the U.S. economically. Carlos Q had a great image he posted to show how bad this going despite "the great but not really great" jobs reports.

Fark user imageView Full Size


SHOCKED.

/Well, not that shocked
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good thing the stock market is soaring. That will show that commi virus.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

quiotu: Alien Robot: Mugato: So lets open more shiat! Because reasons!

Let's have more protests where we crowd together, yell nugatory slogans, and fleck spittle at each other.

Remind me, are we talking about the Branch Dildonians that stormed capital buildings with guns and anger to open shiat up, or the BLM masses that protested with facemasks? Or the 6000 losers in Tulsa that breathed the same air as Trump for 2 hours?

There's plenty of blame to go around, most of it being stupidity. There's stupidity on both sides, only your side is proud of it though.


Experts see little evidence that protests spread the coronavirus in U.S.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jesus says: "WEAR A MASK YOU CHUCKLEFARKS!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Penguin_named_Nori: Cases continue to go down in Illinois. And I see a daily proliferation of "Pritzker Sucks" yard signs. Apparently people don't appreciate breathing as much you might think.


Yep. I see loads of those around here. I don't know what they think the alternative is. Pritzker was never my top choice for governor but he's handled this very sensibly.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
dam Kung Flu
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is one of the things people should be railing against Facebook for encouraging. Sponsors should be pulling their ads not just for terrorist acts, but for spreading disease and death.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: dam Kung Flu


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Montana's increase was due to an out-of-state douche. Fark that guy.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [i.imgur.com image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


Man, I hope that when I die, enough people want to celebrate my life to dance my coffin to the cemetary...

/dead serious
//that's a symbol of respect
 
theurge14
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Mugato: So lets open more shiat! Because reasons!

Let's have more protests where we crowd together, yell nugatory slogans, and fleck spittle at each other.


Indeed, that makes sense that all the incredibly rapid increases in reported cases are from only those states where protests happened in....(checks notes).... Florida, Arizona and Texas.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sure Jack Dake Jr. would disagree.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: Good thing the stock market is soaring. That will show that commi virus.


"Hows your 401K doing?"
Fark user imageView Full Size


I doubt they have them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Charles of York: I blame the turds that support 45


Reminded me of this gem...
mediadc.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fusillade762: quiotu: Alien Robot: Mugato: So lets open more shiat! Because reasons!

Let's have more protests where we crowd together, yell nugatory slogans, and fleck spittle at each other.

Remind me, are we talking about the Branch Dildonians that stormed capital buildings with guns and anger to open shiat up, or the BLM masses that protested with facemasks? Or the 6000 losers in Tulsa that breathed the same air as Trump for 2 hours?

There's plenty of blame to go around, most of it being stupidity. There's stupidity on both sides, only your side is proud of it though.

Experts see little evidence that protests spread the coronavirus in U.S.


Come on.
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Mugato: So lets open more shiat! Because reasons!

Let's have more protests where we crowd together, yell nugatory slogans, and fleck spittle at each other.


NY and DC are seeing their cases decline.  There must not have been any protests there.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: You mean the red states with the lowest number of educated people, opened too early and didn't fully understand or ignored the consequences?

This is going to cripple the U.S. economically. Carlos Q had a great image he posted to show how bad this going despite "the great but not really great" jobs reports.

[Fark user image image 596x591]

SHOCKED.

/Well, not that shocked


I like how the states with the highest death and infection rates still manage to get a pass in favor of scapegoating the other states that are at mere fractions of those rates.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Let's have more protests where we crowd together, yell nugatory slogans, and fleck spittle at each other.


...which have shown no correlation to cases going up.  Opening businesses up early and no having mask requirements?  That's what's farked us.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Yanks_RSJ: Alien Robot: Mugato: So lets open more shiat! Because reasons!

Let's have more protests where we crowd together, yell nugatory slogans, and fleck spittle at each other.

NY and DC are seeing their cases decline.  There must not have been any protests there.


Which would suggest the "They're killing grandma" outrage aimed at reopen protesters was very misguided.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JRoo: Charles of York: I blame the turds that support 45

Reminded me of this gem...
[mediadc.brightspotcdn.com image 550x534]


I still salute the Farker who came up with this. It's beautiful.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pedrop357: AsparagusFTW: You mean the red states with the lowest number of educated people, opened too early and didn't fully understand or ignored the consequences?

This is going to cripple the U.S. economically. Carlos Q had a great image he posted to show how bad this going despite "the great but not really great" jobs reports.

[Fark user image image 596x591]

SHOCKED.

/Well, not that shocked

I like how the states with the highest death and infection rates still manage to get a pass in favor of scapegoating the other states that are at mere fractions of those rates.


Blue states were first and got rocked because of highest population density.

The red states had something that blue states did not......more time. More time to prepare, more time to get PPE, more time to be on top of it. It was bad how much we squandered as a nation, but the red states were even dumber for wasting more valuable time, when they had a lens into what was going to happen.

And they did even less.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

DONT DEAD

OPEN INSIDE
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: Alien Robot: Mugato: So lets open more shiat! Because reasons!

Let's have more protests where we crowd together, yell nugatory slogans, and fleck spittle at each other.

Explain why we're opening everything now that everything is worse than when we closed things in the first place. Someone just give me an answer for that, even if it's bullshiat.


No one has an answer.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: pedrop357: AsparagusFTW: You mean the red states with the lowest number of educated people, opened too early and didn't fully understand or ignored the consequences?

This is going to cripple the U.S. economically. Carlos Q had a great image he posted to show how bad this going despite "the great but not really great" jobs reports.

[Fark user image image 596x591]

SHOCKED.

/Well, not that shocked

I like how the states with the highest death and infection rates still manage to get a pass in favor of scapegoating the other states that are at mere fractions of those rates.

Blue states were first and got rocked because of highest population density.

The red states had something that blue states did not......more time. More time to prepare, more time to get PPE, more time to be on top of it. It was bad how much we squandered as a nation, but the red states were even dumber for wasting more valuable time, when they had a lens into what was going to happen.

And they did even less.


They also got prematurely locked down, which meant that any future measures will be fought hard.

Most of the country should not have locked down when and how they just because the Northeast was getting hit.
 
proton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think that part of the problem with the ignorance in this country is you can't see the pandemic.  People walk out their front doors and everything appears normal.  If only there was a way to show people what's going on inside of hospitals.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: Mugato: Alien Robot: Mugato: So lets open more shiat! Because reasons!

Let's have more protests where we crowd together, yell nugatory slogans, and fleck spittle at each other.

Explain why we're opening everything now that everything is worse than when we closed things in the first place. Someone just give me an answer for that, even if it's bullshiat.

No one has an answer.


Because people were only going to tolerate a shutdown for so long.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: fusillade762: quiotu: Alien Robot: Mugato: So lets open more shiat! Because reasons!

Let's have more protests where we crowd together, yell nugatory slogans, and fleck spittle at each other.

Remind me, are we talking about the Branch Dildonians that stormed capital buildings with guns and anger to open shiat up, or the BLM masses that protested with facemasks? Or the 6000 losers in Tulsa that breathed the same air as Trump for 2 hours?

There's plenty of blame to go around, most of it being stupidity. There's stupidity on both sides, only your side is proud of it though.

Experts see little evidence that protests spread the coronavirus in U.S.

Come on.


Parties - Not Protests - Are Causing Spikes In Coronavirus

Plenty more citations where that came from.  Feel free to Google "protests not spreading covid" for more.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: Mugato: Alien Robot: Mugato: So lets open more shiat! Because reasons!

Let's have more protests where we crowd together, yell nugatory slogans, and fleck spittle at each other.

Explain why we're opening everything now that everything is worse than when we closed things in the first place. Someone just give me an answer for that, even if it's bullshiat.

No one has an answer.


$$

That was easy.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.