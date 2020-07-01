 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Mount Rushmore is on land stolen from Native Americans, according to The New York Times, which is also built on land stolen from Native Americans   (nytimes.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I like what you're doing here, Subby. Make it work."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F*ck you subby. They bought that miserable rock for some beads, a carton of Kools and a case of Jack Daniels.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: F*ck you subby. They bought that miserable rock for some beads, a carton of Kools and a case of Jack Daniels.


Actually, it was $24 worth of junk jewelry:
The Sale Of Manhattan
Youtube g8sLA-Auy2M
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: NewportBarGuy: F*ck you subby. They bought that miserable rock for some beads, a carton of Kools and a case of Jack Daniels.

Actually, it was $24 worth of junk jewelry:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/g8sLA-Au​y2M]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asinine? How is this asinine? Does the truth hurt?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is also important to note that the Lakota stole the land from someone who also stole the land from someone who also stole the land from someone, repeat like pi.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire country is on land stolen from the natives
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

propasaurus: The entire country is on land stolen from the natives


Um, I'm pretty sure that's what the headline explores.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: propasaurus: The entire country is on land stolen from the natives

Um, I'm pretty sure that's what the headline explores.


OK, then. Carry on.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Stephen_Falken: propasaurus: The entire country is on land stolen from the natives

Um, I'm pretty sure that's what the headline explores.

OK, then. Carry on.


The land wasn't stolen. It was forcibly taken. The land was conquered through trickery and outright war.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Asinine? How is this asinine? Does the truth hurt?


Only if brown kids in border cages bothers you.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stolen? The Native Americans signed the treaty.... After we put guns to their heads and we immediately violated the terms.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No, I'm not getting over it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Most crimes have a statute of limitations.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: F*ck you subby. They bought that miserable rock for some beads, a carton of Kools and a case of Jack Daniels.


fark you, pal. That land was never ceded and never sold. The treaty saying it's Lakota land has as much force as the Constitution, per the Constitution, and every moment that it's not returned to its rightful owners is a betrayal of every legal principle you claim to believe in.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't all of America built on lands stolen from Native Americans? Some of it might have been stolen two or three times but I don't remember any history lessons about them inviting a bunch of Europeans over.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In this case, even by America's shiatty standards, what was done to the Lakota was pretty much just outright theft. In most other instances there was at least a pretense of legality.

Not that that makes it much better at the end of the day.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey, can we not focus on the Native American aspect here and get to what is really important?  BLACK lives matter.   Instead, please focus on how all four busts need to come down because of slavery?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nothing left to do but use ropes and pickups to pull down Mount Rushmore and the buildings in Manhattan white men defaced the stolen land with.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And a tomato's a farmer if you put a little straw hat on it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ok, time to file in to the sea, everyone.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, there's a big overlap between people who think the USA earned that land due to "war is war, deal with it" and also "the War of Northern Aggression stole the south!"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Nothing left to do but use ropes and pickups to pull down Mount Rushmore and the buildings in Manhattan white men defaced the stolen land with.


Unless using planes is a viable option.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Hey, can we not focus on the Native American aspect here and get to what is really important?  BLACK lives matter.   Instead, please focus on how all four busts need to come down because of slavery?


If you start to focus on Native Americans, it's pretty hard to justify keeping up the statue of any major American politician who served before the early 1900s.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Hey, can we not focus on the Native American aspect here and get to what is really important?  BLACK lives matter, too.   Instead, please focus on how all four busts need to come down because of slavery?


This is the stance they take. It isn't either or.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"What do you damn Indians want?"

"We want you to find every chip of granite and put it back where it was before you started carving.

" Uh, how about these beads instead?"

" You know where you can stuff those beads, paleface. And knock off the 'How' shiat."
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: propasaurus: Stephen_Falken: propasaurus: The entire country is on land stolen from the natives

Um, I'm pretty sure that's what the headline explores.

OK, then. Carry on.

The land wasn't stolen. It was forcibly taken. The land was conquered through trickery and outright war.


But not STOLEN!!!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's no so much that we stole land as much as we told them they had a 20 minute running start before we started shooting at them, at which point we considered the land abandoned.

The rest of it, well.... we "found" "drugs" and seized it.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: F*ck you subby. They bought that miserable rock for some beads, a carton of Kools and a case of Jack Daniels.


Yeah, but didn't the natives think that they were cheating the Europeans buyers because the natives had no sense of land ownership?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: "What do you damn Indians want?"

"We want you to find every chip of granite and put it back where it was before you started carving.

" Uh, how about these beads instead?"

" You know where you can stuff those beads, paleface. And knock off the 'How' shiat."


When A White Girl Brings Home A Navajo | PART 1
Youtube zBnHCApYn08
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: propasaurus: Stephen_Falken: propasaurus: The entire country is on land stolen from the natives

Um, I'm pretty sure that's what the headline explores.

OK, then. Carry on.

The land wasn't stolen. It was forcibly taken. The land was conquered through trickery and outright war.


Isn't forcibly taking stuff stealing it?
 
trialpha
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: fark you, pal. That land was never ceded and never sold. The treaty saying it's Lakota land has as much force as the Constitution, per the Constitution, and every moment that it's not returned to its rightful owners is a betrayal of every legal principle you claim to believe in.


The constitution has force because people believe it has force. The treaty has no force, because nobody cares.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The land wasn't stolen. It was forcibly taken. The land was conquered through trickery and outright war.


True of most land in the world, if you go back far enough. And it wasn't always white Europeans doing it either. Everyone was doing it at some point.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Instead, please focus on how all four busts need to come down because of slavery?


Theodore Roosevelt owned slaves?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

propasaurus: The entire country is on land stolen from the natives


I'm just curios how this concept fits with today's political landscape and the push for more and more open immigration?  Were the natives just super xenophobic?  If modern American have an obligation to share the nation with anyone who wants to come to our shores, didn't the native American's have the same?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Ok, time to file in to the sea, everyone.


Everyone? Good news, amigo: Hawaii is only halfway through the Pacific!
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The concept of land ownership is generally garbage anyway. You 'own' whatever you can get away with, you can either use the legal system (enforced by police officers with tasers and guns) or you use a local/state/military system (typically enforced by people with even larger guns). We basically agree as to who owns something.

Having said all that, of course we used force to take that land away, and many other lands, and of course Donald Trump would use such a tacky exhibit of "American Patriotism" that also happens to have some white supremacy vibes for his inbred followers.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
( adds Bookmark to HOTY folder )
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Nadie_AZ: propasaurus: Stephen_Falken: propasaurus: The entire country is on land stolen from the natives

Um, I'm pretty sure that's what the headline explores.

OK, then. Carry on.

The land wasn't stolen. It was forcibly taken. The land was conquered through trickery and outright war.

Isn't forcibly taking stuff stealing it?


I mean, I suppose, if you by stealing, you mean killing, raping, pillaging, destroying. Then sure.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, but Manhattan was stolen from the Indians by the Dutch.  Then the English stole it from them.  We (Americans) finally stole it from the English.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: War of Northern Aggression


I'd just like to point out that when I become Dictator for Life, anyone who uses this phrase (even insultingly) will be allowed to be urinated upon without penalty.
 
joker420
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everything related to slavery must be removed!
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: NewportBarGuy: F*ck you subby. They bought that miserable rock for some beads, a carton of Kools and a case of Jack Daniels.

fark you, pal. That land was never ceded and never sold. The treaty saying it's Lakota land has as much force as the Constitution, per the Constitution, and every moment that it's not returned to its rightful owners is a betrayal of every legal principle you claim to believe in.


Actually, every piece of land in the country can be traced back to the original patent - the document where the sovereign gave the land to someone.  And the sources of many of those patents were charters which specifically granted the land to whatever company had the charter.  By the common law that land was owned by the settlers before they even stepped off their boats.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: propasaurus: The entire country is on land stolen from the natives

I'm just curios how this concept fits with today's political landscape and the push for more and more open immigration?  Were the natives just super xenophobic?  If modern American have an obligation to share the nation with anyone who wants to come to our shores, didn't the native American's have the same?


Who is pushing for open immigration?
 
wlamccarthy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Leave it. Blow it up. This is not going to change anything.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eiger: kukukupo: Hey, can we not focus on the Native American aspect here and get to what is really important?  BLACK lives matter.   Instead, please focus on how all four busts need to come down because of slavery?

If you start to focus on Native Americans, it's pretty hard to justify keeping up the statue of any major American politician who served before the early 1900s.


Ah, so the bust of TR gets to stay! He definitely wasn't racist against Native Anericans!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stolen bought traded conquered ... get a grip, OK? It's history. If you want to try to change it, go ahead. And in my opinion, as a liberal, you are a fascist and you should be taken out and shot.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: By the common law that land was owned by the settlers before they even stepped off their boats.


It's like when the Chinese roll into your property and tell you they've confiscated it based on their own laws and you have no redress of grievances. Also, you have til sundown else you and everything you own will be destroyed.
 
Quaker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Does the article mention that the Lakota had already forced the Cheyenne out of the Black Hills, who had forced out the Kiowa before that, and so on?

/People in general are not nice
//Doesn't make it right, but worth keeping in mind
 
