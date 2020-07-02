 Skip to content
 
(ProPublica)   Privately funded border wall, known as the "'Lamborghini' of border walls, is in danger of falling into the Rio Grande if nothing is done   (propublica.org) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article said "border wall" where it should have said "waste of money".
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


need an amphibious one
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*doing of nothing intensifies*
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, if that's not a metaphor for this entire administration, I don't know what is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If only there were a group of skilled laborers who would be willing to take on a job like that for a very reasonable level of compensation. Where ever could you find such people?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fisher dismissed the concerns. A company attorney, Mark Courtois, called the erosion "a normal part of new construction projects like this and does not in any way compromise the fence or associated roadway."

Enjuhnear here. No, that's not normal at all. That'll be a $10,000 consulting fee, thank you.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That sounds about right. Lamborghinis are shiat cars, purchased by wealthy dopes who don't know any better.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess that it's better than the Fiat of surgical equipment.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Army Corps of Engineers officials have said the firm won because it submitted the lowest bid.

The beginning of every doomed project starts with those words. And people continue doing it day after day.

Not that this project has merit to begin with.
 
Eravior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x410]


Not only that but a cross-section of the border would have looked like swiss cheese due to all the tunnels long before there was even talk of a wall. My favorite was when authorities found a small car tunnel.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"When the river rises, it will likely attack those areas where the foundation is exposed, further weakening support of the fence and potentially causing portions ... to fall into the Rio Grande,"

When the river sends its currents, it's not sending its best. It's not sending currents like you. It's sending currents that have a lot of problems, and they're bringing those problems to us. They're turbulent. They contain pesticides. They erode.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lamborghini Aventador Catches Fire On The Streets Of Dubai!
Youtube N44icPfGi1M
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some basic ideas of how to get over a wall (feel free to add):

ladder
tunnel
hot air balloon
catapult
tying a rope tied to a rock and launching the rock with a catapult
dynamite
a skilled rock climber
19 century flying machines
pole vaunting

using the flat earth guy's rocket
cheerleader pyramid
just stack a bunch of shiat next to it and make a slope up wall
visualize it
mongols
 
dyhchong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 500x293]

need an amphibious one


Sounds like it will be, soon.
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A company attorney, Mark Courtois, called the erosion "a normal part of new construction projects like this and does not in any way compromise the fence or associated roadway." The company will seek to build drainage ditches to lessen the deterioration, he added.

"There's nothing wrong, but we're going to fix it."
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UberDave: Article said "border wall" where it should have said "waste of money".


But then it would've said Lamborghini twice.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bryan Kolfage again?  Not surprised at all that it's falling apart.
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: Some basic ideas of how to get over a wall (feel free to add):

ladder
tunnel
hot air balloon
catapult
tying a rope tied to a rock and launching the rock with a catapult
dynamite
a skilled rock climber
19 century flying machines
pole vaunting

using the flat earth guy's rocket
cheerleader pyramid
just stack a bunch of shiat next to it and make a slope up wall
visualize it
mongols


Huns
build an escalator to the top
giant human-carrying kite
lots of child-party helium balloons
trebuchet
BASE jump
moon boots
really big trampoline
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: Bryan Kolfage again?  Not surprised at all that it's falling apart.


You mean alleged child-molester Brian Kolfage.  I've heard from A LOT of people that theorized child-molester Brian Kolfage molests children.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Rio Grande is obviously a Never Trumper and part of the Democrat Party hoax to make Donald Trump look bad.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.