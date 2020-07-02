 Skip to content
(KCEN TV Waco)   Army: Your son deserted the Army so he will not be getting a Military Funeral. Family: He was found in a shallow grave right before his honorable discharge. Army: He really wanted to desert, now get out of my office   (kcentv.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You suck at reading comprehension subby
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She said she reached out to her casualty officer out of Fort Sill. According to Wedel, she was told they were planning to clear Gregory's name. Then she got a call back that clarified that until the autopsy results came back showing Gregory had been dead for ten months, they were going to put his date of death as last Friday.

So wait for the autopsy results to come before holding the funeral?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ok, some serious details missing from that article...

Like how the fark did he end up in a shallow grave?

Followed closely by...

Apparently this isn't the only individual to go *poof* from that base?!?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: You suck at reading comprehension subby


You suck at knowing where you are.
Welcome to Fark.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"It doesn't make sense that a young man who was just days away from getting an honorable discharge and his military benefits would all of a sudden just disappear without a trace.

Sure it does. I bolded the sense it makes.
 
phedex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds pretty clear, from what shes saying theres no way this young man would do that so close to completion.  I guess anything is possible, but it sure looks like something happened to him, not him just deserting.

and if its true, fark these assholes who tried to call him a deserter.

if not, I stand corrected.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dyhchong: "It doesn't make sense that a young man who was just days away from getting an honorable discharge and his military benefits would all of a sudden just disappear without a trace.

Sure it does. I bolded the sense it makes.


Are you implying the military murdered him to keep from having to give him his benefits?  I'm pretty sure there are easier ways for them to do that, and also that there would be a whole lot more missing soldiers.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dyhchong: "It doesn't make sense that a young man who was just days away from getting an honorable discharge and his military benefits would all of a sudden just disappear without a trace.

Sure it does. I bolded the sense it makes.


So the Army killed him so they wouldn't have to pay his benefits?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Ok, some serious details missing from that article...

Like how the fark did he end up in a shallow grave?

Followed closely by...

Apparently this isn't the only individual to go *poof* from that base?!?


Serial killer on the base?
 
roostercube [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Soldiers do crazy things (I was one). It wouldn't be completely outside the realm of possible that a soldier deserts just a couple weeks from being discharged. This guy did nearly 6 years, and was a PV2, so that seems to suggest at least one (maybe multiple) Article 15 cases. Still, it would be rather rare for even a shiatbird to leave at that moment and that should have gotten the attention of a lot of people higher up in the chain of command. I feel for the family right now. The Army could be handling this better.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So who declared the Code Red?

/can't handle the truth
//go ahead and deride my truth-handling abilities
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: johnny_vegas: You suck at reading comprehension subby

You suck at knowing where you are.
Welcome to Fark.


*insert 'your mom' joke here*
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Ok, some serious details missing from that article...

Like how the fark did he end up in a shallow grave?

Followed closely by...

Apparently this isn't the only individual to go *poof* from that base?!?


That's why the army is waiting on the local authorities to do an investigation and discover the cause of death before they change his status.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From what I took away FTA is that all kinds of folks are trying to reach the proper conclusion.  Too bad the deceased don't come with a TOD tag or microchip.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: GrogSmash: Ok, some serious details missing from that article...

Like how the fark did he end up in a shallow grave?

Followed closely by...

Apparently this isn't the only individual to go *poof* from that base?!?

That's why the army is waiting on the local authorities to do an investigation and discover the cause of death before they change his status.


That aspect I have no issues with.  That is policies and paperwork.

The fact that folks are going missing, and there are zero details is what gets my goat.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: jso2897: johnny_vegas: You suck at reading comprehension subby

You suck at knowing where you are.
Welcome to Fark.

*insert 'your mom' joke here*


Children! Children! You are both idiots and I slept with both your mother's!
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: jso2897: johnny_vegas: You suck at reading comprehension subby

You suck at knowing where you are.
Welcome to Fark.

*insert 'your mom' joke here*


The Pharcyde - Ya Mama (Official Music Video)
Youtube lnCeZY6nxjQ
 
GrogSmash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: GrogSmash: Ok, some serious details missing from that article...

Like how the fark did he end up in a shallow grave?

Followed closely by...

Apparently this isn't the only individual to go *poof* from that base?!?

Serial killer on the base?


I'm thinking that any available corpse dogs are going to be getting some overtime around that base...  might be an interesting horor show, depending how many have gone missing.

And a distraction from covid, the election, and a fine addition to 2020...
 
