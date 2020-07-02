 Skip to content
(BBC)   This new season of homeland is explosive   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Amusing that a thread that has no comments gets green lit while those that get a lot are rejected.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A few months ago, there was an incident on the outskirts of Raccoon City...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also, it's only 3.6 Roentgen. Not great, not terrible.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What do you do in case of a accident at a nuclear enrichment site?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Amusing that a thread that has no comments gets green lit while those that get a lot are rejected.

It's not rational, it's FARK.com.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stuxnet 2?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Amusing that a thread that has no comments gets green lit while those that get a lot are rejected.


Look at the headline and the article, ask yourself which way it leans, and then ask yourself just how click-baity it is. Adjust expectations accordingly.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hope the employees ran so far away.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: What do you do in case of a accident at a nuclear enrichment site?

[Fark user image 850x478]


ఠ_ఠ
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bolton's been locked in the bathroom for three days now, with a Costco bottle of Jergens
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Nothing happened!!!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Amusing that a thread that has no comments gets green lit while those that get a lot are rejected.


Don't forget the duplicate in the Geek tab!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, three massive explosions in five days?  That's normal.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anybody keeping tabs on Israel's air force?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

Ya..That's why the steel doors on the upper right are blown outward off their hinges and
actually the whole frame is out of the doorway..Due to a "Fire"..It sure looks like that "Fire" came
down at the 45 degree angle into the roof like some sort of rocket propelled projectile carrying
explosives...
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you run low on bread and circuses. other country's troubles will serve as a diversion for a brief while.
But not for long.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this a situation where it is socially acceptable to say "Jewish lightning"?
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bought potassium iodide two weeks ago.  It's the most paranoid thing I've done.  But something is telling me to prepare for the absolute worst case scenarios.

Since then there have been two nuclear incidents.  My spider sense is tingling.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Amusing that a thread that has no comments gets green lit while those that get a lot are rejected.


especially when its a repeat of something already up in the geek tab
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Is this a situation where it is socially acceptable to say "Jewish lightning"?


Is that the sequel to "Cleopatra Schwarz"?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Is this a situation where it is socially acceptable to say "Jewish lightning"?


This and Sandy Kaufax.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I bought potassium iodide two weeks ago.  It's the most paranoid thing I've done.  But something is telling me to prepare for the absolute worst case scenarios.

Since then there have been two nuclear incidents.  My spider sense is tingling.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
