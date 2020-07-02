 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   🎵 Karen's got a gun. The whole world's come undone 🎵   (nypost.com) divider line
191
    More: Asinine, White people, white woman, Oakland County, Michigan, Takelia Hill, Orion Township, Michigan, Black people, 15-year-old daughter, Racism  
•       •       •

3071 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 2:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



191 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, she drew down on someone in a parking lot after bumping them because she's NOT a racist?

Way to make your case, Karen.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The woman goes on to say, "White people aren't racist ... I care about you and I'm sorry if you had an incident that has made someone make you feel like that. No one is racist."

Well, someone has been living under a rock for their entire life.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who say "no one is racist" clearly knows they are and are refusing to take responsibility for their biases and prejudice. Shame on her. And WTF is up with her stance? It looks different than these other Karens with guns. This biatch either is LEO or watches too many cop shows.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was arrested then let go? can you imagine if a black man had pulled a gun on a white woman?

This is what racism is, the same situation with different people produces different police responses.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: People who say "no one is racist" clearly knows they are and are refusing to take responsibility for their biases and prejudice. Shame on her. And WTF is up with her stance? It looks different than these other Karens with guns. This biatch either is LEO or watches too many cop shows.


I took a 2 hour handgun course and that's precisely how I was taught to hold the gun

By an ex cop

But still

Also, for *whatever* credit she gets for it, at least her finger is not on the trigger

Those two details suggest to me she has had bare minimum training on how to use it.

....WHEN to use it seems to have escaped her
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Butterflew: People who say "no one is racist" clearly knows they are and are refusing to take responsibility for their biases and prejudice. Shame on her. And WTF is up with her stance? It looks different than these other Karens with guns. This biatch either is LEO or watches too many cop shows.

I took a 2 hour handgun course and that's precisely how I was taught to hold the gun

By an ex cop

But still

Also, for *whatever* credit she gets for it, at least her finger is not on the trigger

Those two details suggest to me she has had bare minimum training on how to use it.

....WHEN to use it seems to have escaped her


I feel that people like this who carry loaded guns around in their car and who whip them out when they're slightly inconvenienced or embarrassed are just looking for an excuse to shoot someone. I hope she gets help. She's obviously mentally unstable and shouldn't have a weapon.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: I hope she gets help. She's obviously mentally unstable and shouldn't have a weapon.


Unfortunately, "being a Republican" isn't a crime.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The altercation then continues with the woman telling Hill, "You cannot just walk around calling white people racist."

Damn uppity blacks don't know the rules. Who do they think they are talking to white person like that? And just assuming she's a racist. Those people assume everyone is racist, they've called me racist. I can't be racist I have black friend(s), like Lucas who I hired to repair the foundation of our house, so he's even been inside and allowed to used the guess bathroom. (And he's a prefect example, I could of hired a white contractor, but decided to go with Lucas, sure I saved some money too, but if that's all I cared about I could haved used Mexicans for half the price. No I chose Lucas as a fellow English speaking countryman) She didn't even use the n-word when she knocked into them or tried to back them over, so how is she racist? Is it really getting to the point that simply pointing a gun at a black person for talking to you is considered racist? Do we really want to go down that path? Where white people have to act like everyone else? Do we?

/racist sarcasm aside, anyone else impressed how damn unaffected the black women is while having a gun pointed at her?
//she doesn't retreat or even change tone.
///I feel like you can she how the black woman being unfazed fazes the white woman, she seems less sure and surprised that her little toy didn't instantly scare them off.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butterflew:

People who say "no one is racist" clearly knows they are and are refusing to take responsibility for their biases and prejudice.

You're too kind in giving her credit for that kind of self awareness.  This woman doesn't think she ever does anything wrong, or can.  In her mind, she is not racist, nor any other word that might have a negative connotation.  She believes she has to carry a gun because the rest of us are horrible people.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Butterflew:

People who say "no one is racist" clearly knows they are and are refusing to take responsibility for their biases and prejudice.

You're too kind in giving her credit for that kind of self awareness.  This woman doesn't think she ever does anything wrong, or can.  In her mind, she is not racist, nor any other word that might have a negative connotation.  She believes she has to carry a gun because the rest of us are horrible people.


"Fear totem" is one of the best euphemisms I've seen for guns; at least in the context of this type of gun owner.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calm down Farkers, it's not like she was brandishing a guillotine.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So glad I live in a country where buying a gun is as easy as buying a burrito. That's really given me a lot of comfort, as spontaneous violent crime at gunpoint is one of our founding principles, up there with a free press and free oil.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: She was arrested then let go? can you imagine if a black man had pulled a gun on a white woman?

This is what racism is, the same situation with different people produces different police responses.


You're "proving" racism using a hypothetical scenario.  Can't you find a substantially similar incident with race reversed?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: She was arrested then let go? can you imagine if a black man had pulled a gun on a white woman?

This is what racism is, the same situation with different people produces different police responses.


Hell, a black woman was put away for firing a gun into the ceiling to protect herself and her kids even after the man threatening her said he'd probably have killed her if she didn't.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: So glad I live in a country where buying a gun is as easy as buying a burrito. That's really given me a lot of comfort, as spontaneous violent crime at gunpoint is one of our founding principles, up there with a free press and free oil.


I thought CHAZ/CHOP had been demolished.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you farking americans and your guns. i am canadian and have never touched a gun in my life. except that one time in china they let me fire the 150mm howitzer. a few times. that was fun.

ya'll need to be disarmed.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: She was arrested then let go? can you imagine if a black man had pulled a gun on a white woman?

This is what racism is, the same situation with different people produces different police responses.


This.  The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference at 3:30 PM.  They're going to arrest her, but they need to address how wrong it was to not arrest her on the spot.

https://www.wxyz.com/news/oakland-co-​s​heriff-to-address-viral-video-of-woman​-pulling-gun-on-mom-daughter-in-lake-o​rion
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Competitive Snits. Everybody wants to be on the Youtube.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only acceptable reason for gunplay at Chipotle is if someone gets between you and the crapper.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Xai: She was arrested then let go? can you imagine if a black man had pulled a gun on a white woman?

This is what racism is, the same situation with different people produces different police responses.

This.  The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference at 3:30 PM.  They're going to arrest her, but they need to address how wrong it was to not arrest her on the spot.

https://www.wxyz.com/news/oakland-co-s​heriff-to-address-viral-video-of-woman​-pulling-gun-on-mom-daughter-in-lake-o​rion


My money is on them claiming the cops who responded hadn't reviewed the video.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like she's having a panic attack of some kind. It's no excuse to draw a gun on someone, but she was not in control at that moment and probably should not be allowed to have a gun.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She drew down on them after they tried to pull out of their parking spot and drive away, but she was still somewhere behind their car (for some reason) so she got to claim they were trying to run her over.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Xai: She was arrested then let go? can you imagine if a black man had pulled a gun on a white woman?

This is what racism is, the same situation with different people produces different police responses.

This.  The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference at 3:30 PM.  They're going to arrest her, but they need to address how wrong it was to not arrest her on the spot.

https://www.wxyz.com/news/oakland-co-s​heriff-to-address-viral-video-of-woman​-pulling-gun-on-mom-daughter-in-lake-o​rion


That depends on the law.  In a He Said-She Said situation, the police have to investigate and go from there.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Xai: She was arrested then let go? can you imagine if a black man had pulled a gun on a white woman?

This is what racism is, the same situation with different people produces different police responses.

Hell, a black woman was put away for firing a gun into the ceiling to protect herself and her kids even after the man threatening her said he'd probably have killed her if she didn't.


That woman left a dangerous situation, got a gun, returned, and fired. Thats why she got in trouble.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Butterflew: People who say "no one is racist" clearly knows they are and are refusing to take responsibility for their biases and prejudice. Shame on her. And WTF is up with her stance? It looks different than these other Karens with guns. This biatch either is LEO or watches too many cop shows.

I took a 2 hour handgun course and that's precisely how I was taught to hold the gun

By an ex cop

But still

Also, for *whatever* credit she gets for it, at least her finger is not on the trigger

Those two details suggest to me she has had bare minimum training on how to use it.

....WHEN to use it seems to have escaped her


This. Just shows she's had some training, unlike the St. Louis lady with her pea shooter.

This lady has probably been gorging on all of the right-wing social media going around and is scared shiatless by all of the wild agitprop out there. I spend my free time in some dark corners of the social media landscape and...whooboy. They think the Marxists are leading a race war right now and everyone is under attack at all times, so lock and load.

I mean, it must suck to be a target of hatred just because of how you look. Other people just wouldn't understand what these white people are going through...first the masks, and now these people want EQUALITY? When is it ever enough?
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG she's a white!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The time to speak with the manager IS OVER
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: And WTF is up with her stance? It looks different than these other Karens with guns. This biatch either is LEO or watches too many cop shows.


Weaver stance. It's a basic stance.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: She looks like she's having a panic attack of some kind. It's no excuse to draw a gun on someone, but she was not in control at that moment and probably should not be allowed to have a gun.


Noticed that too. She was amped up! Breathing hard, pulse racing... She really, in her mind, felt threatened.
Logic and reason went right out the window.
She needs some jaily jail.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She may not be racist. She probably would have pulled a gun on any person regardless of phenotype. An equal opportunity unhinged twunt if you will.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch the whole vid before you read this article and make a determination for yourself:
FULL Lake Orion Confrontation, White Woman Falsely Accused Of Racism
Youtube iZhdMcrBuDU
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: So glad I live in a country where buying a gun is as easy as buying a burrito. That's really given me a lot of comfort, as spontaneous violent crime at gunpoint is one of our founding principles, up there with a free press and free oil.


Don't be absurd, a gun transfer form alone has 31 questions, a burrito has maybe 8. Then you take into account the actual gun shopping part, you're looking at least 40 questions all together and about a hour time, sure if you know exactly what you want you can probably get it in 15-20 minutes but that's still 2-3x harder than getting a burrito.

/man I wish I had a burrito, but it's too many steps.
//literally, I don't have a car and Chipotles is like a 45 min walk in one direction.
///lol, it's less than a 30 min walk to buy a gun.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've taken many firearms classes over the years. Between some crisis training and basic gun safety the first thing I've ever been told is the gun is the absolute last ditch effort behind getting the fark outta dodge, and trying to diffuse the situation by leaving, walking away, and every other type of getting the fark out of dodge.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: The altercation then continues with the woman telling Hill, "You cannot just walk around calling white people racist."


/racist sarcasm aside, anyone else impressed how damn unaffected the black women is while having a gun pointed at her?


Must be a TV or Social Media taught reaction because that is not how anyone with any experience being shot at or shooting at others behaves.  Some people take getting thrown down on very seriously.

Looks like everyone was looking for a fight.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: The woman goes on to say, "White people aren't racist ... I care about you and I'm sorry if you had an incident that has made someone make you feel like that. No one is racist."

Well, someone has been living under a rock for their entire life.


This is a common theme amongst the RW these days. They must all be watching the same Facebook videos.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: Glorious Golden Ass: Xai: She was arrested then let go? can you imagine if a black man had pulled a gun on a white woman?

This is what racism is, the same situation with different people produces different police responses.

This.  The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference at 3:30 PM.  They're going to arrest her, but they need to address how wrong it was to not arrest her on the spot.

https://www.wxyz.com/news/oakland-co-s​heriff-to-address-viral-video-of-woman​-pulling-gun-on-mom-daughter-in-lake-o​rion

My money is on them claiming the cops who responded hadn't reviewed the video.


Well, they're not going to claim they were banking on the video not going viral.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More evidence that we clearly have a mental health crisis in America - and it's getting worse.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: She was arrested then let go? can you imagine if a black man had pulled a gun on a white woman?

This is what racism is, the same situation with different people produces different police responses.


They'd probably still be counting the bullet holes during his autopsy...
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought an armed society was a polite society?  No?  Maybe more of a "road ragey" version of politeness?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pedrop357: Xai: She was arrested then let go? can you imagine if a black man had pulled a gun on a white woman?

This is what racism is, the same situation with different people produces different police responses.

You're "proving" racism using a hypothetical scenario.  Can't you find a substantially similar incident with race reversed?


You sure are fair and balanced, challenging the idea that black people are treated differently by police.

Gosh, what an unbiased and thoughtful person you are.
 
xxxHAHAguyxxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, am I imagining things or did you pick a very obscure bit by Julie Brown for your framing song???????????
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: I've taken many firearms classes over the years. Between some crisis training and basic gun safety the first thing I've ever been told is the gun is the absolute last ditch effort behind getting the fark outta dodge, and trying to diffuse the situation by leaving, walking away, and every other type of getting the fark out of dodge.


I've taken classes like that, but the most fun by far was a tactical class learning how to sweep and clear large ocean-going vessels using simunition.
That class was a blast (pun intended). In one round I got shot in the head though :(
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pedrop357: Xai: She was arrested then let go? can you imagine if a black man had pulled a gun on a white woman?

This is what racism is, the same situation with different people produces different police responses.

You're "proving" racism using a hypothetical scenario.  Can't you find a substantially similar incident with race reversed?


I'm sure you convinced a lot of people with that well thought out response.  My Goodness! If there were more people like you, surely racism would be non-existent for white folk.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Xai: She was arrested then let go? can you imagine if a black man had pulled a gun on a white woman?

This is what racism is, the same situation with different people produces different police responses.

Hell, a black woman was put away for firing a gun into the ceiling to protect herself and her kids even after the man threatening her said he'd probably have killed her if she didn't.

That woman left a dangerous situation, got a gun, returned, and fired. Thats why she got in trouble.


The full video is on reddit.

The black people engineered the entire situation.  White lady and husband repeatedly apologized and tried to leave.  Black mother says she is going "to beat your white ass."  White woman with the presumably white ass also is probably pregnant.  Black mother gets behind white people's vehicle and starts hitting it.  Black mother prevented these people from leaving, which is definitely against the law.  Throw in the REPEATED threats to cause bodily harm, the unnecessarily provocative actions of getting into the white woman's face, the screaming over her attempts to apologize, and you have a situation that the white woman could only get out of by pulling her gun.

But notice that the black woman's daughter didn't post that part of the video.  Notice that the news is not covering that part of the video.  Notice that the black mother and daughter got everythign they wanted - to engineer a racist incident and get some clout.

They were trash.  I cannot speak as to the legality of white woman's actions, because I don't know the specific law of that state.  But she seemed to do the only thing she could to end the incident and leave peacefully, before her pregnant white ass got beat to death by a couple of people for fun.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: Ambivalence: She looks like she's having a panic attack of some kind. It's no excuse to draw a gun on someone, but she was not in control at that moment and probably should not be allowed to have a gun.

Noticed that too. She was amped up! Breathing hard, pulse racing... She really, in her mind, felt threatened.
Logic and reason went right out the window.
She needs some jaily jail.


not necessarily threatened, just really anxious.  Anxiety can and often does occur outside any reasonable threat. Panic attacks in particular often occur outside of any conscious threat.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: can you imagine if a black man had pulled a gun on a white woman?


ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eviljimbo: Watch the whole vid before you read this article and make a determination for yourself:
[YouTube video: FULL Lake Orion Confrontation, White Woman Falsely Accused Of Racism]


I see a seriously unstable woman who

1) should not have a firearm
and
2) probably should get some counseling

Even if we just assume the people filming were being assholes, that's not justification for pulling a gun and losing your damn mind like that.
 
Displayed 50 of 191 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.