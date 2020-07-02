 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Alabama officials confirm that college students are stupid and dangerous   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They definitely picked the right 'university'.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Roll hearse, er, Tide.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Honestly, I was a huge idiot when I was that age and might have done something dumb like that.

/just a normal idiot now
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Really missed a trick not going for the Nirvana "stupid and contagious" reference, subs.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Roll, Todd!
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good thing they're enrolled in college. Otherwise they'd just be described as "adults".
 
wage0048
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
DA should bring Manslaughter charges if anyone dies.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Really missed a trick not going for the Nirvana "stupid and contagious" reference, subs.


Seriously. After all, they did act out, and it was a statement.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wage0048: DA should bring Manslaughter charges if anyone dies.


Yes, litigate everything because nobody has any personal responsibility. fark yourself
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No less stupid that the Electoral College students who voted against a 4,000,000 majority to install a non-student into the COVID sweepstakes, who's got a dismal record higher that the 100K rate for offing an US soldier on base by an ally.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Honestly, I was a huge idiot when I was that age and might have done something dumb like that.

/just a normal idiot now


It makes selfish-idiot sense.

If I'm young, I've been convinced that I'm safe (even though it's still pretty farking dangerous), so if I go get it now I can resume my normal activities with other recovered folks and as long as I don't go hang out with grandma I'm not even hurting anybody else.

It just relies on combining a really poor understanding of risk, along with a complete disregard for the potential effects on others.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chitownmike: wage0048: DA should bring Manslaughter charges if anyone dies.

Yes, litigate everything because nobody has any personal responsibility. fark yourself


That statement didn't make much sense.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you refer to adults as "children" or :kids" and misrepresent "brain development" as "childlike' instead of "adult brain development". You convince people they are unaccountable when their actions have adult consequences.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wearing a mask isn't a political issue, it's an IQ test.
 
finnished
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rockland County here - I was just reading the local Facebook page and people there were saying "They're just kids!"
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
news tag? Really?  This is so painfully made for the Obvious tag, the Obvious tag is suing for breach of contract.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chitownmike: wage0048: DA should bring Manslaughter charges if anyone dies.

Yes, litigate everything because nobody has any personal responsibility. fark yourself


WTF that is exactly what should be done

reckless endangerment if they make someone ill
Manslaughter if someone dies
With a side of terroristic threats
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

finnished: Rockland County here - I was just reading the local Facebook page and people there were saying "They're just kids!"


Someone under 20 and over 13 shoots someone? "TRY THEM AS AN ADULT! THEY'RE OLD ENOUGH TO UNDERSTAND THE CONSEQUENCES! WHARRGARBL!"

Someone in the same age group (or, to be fair, under the age of 25) does something really monumentally stupid like this? "ThEy'Re JuSt KiDs!"
 
oukewldave
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: wage0048: DA should bring Manslaughter charges if anyone dies.

Yes, litigate everything because nobody has any personal responsibility. fark yourself


I bet if one of these covidiots gave one of your relatives the virus, you'd have a different though on this one...
 
finnished
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: finnished: Rockland County here - I was just reading the local Facebook page and people there were saying "They're just kids!"

Someone under 20 and over 13 shoots someone? "TRY THEM AS AN ADULT! THEY'RE OLD ENOUGH TO UNDERSTAND THE CONSEQUENCES! WHARRGARBL!"

Someone in the same age group (or, to be fair, under the age of 25) does something really monumentally stupid like this? "ThEy'Re JuSt KiDs!"


Yep, sounds about right. At first, when I hadn't heard the story, and someone mentioned it and "kids" I thought these were maybe 15 year olds, max. But then I heard the details...
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Really missed a trick not going for the Nirvana "stupid and contagious" reference, subs.


Oh well, whatever, nevermind.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dv-ous: It makes selfish-idiot sense.

If I'm young, I've been convinced that I'm safe (even though it's still pretty farking dangerous), so if I go get it now I can resume my normal activities with other recovered folks and as long as I don't go hang out with grandma I'm not even hurting anybody else.


This is happening with university admins, too.  "The young are safe" is a talking point and they are willfully ignoring the fact that even if a young person doesn't get killed their life can be ruined.  Statistically that WILL happen at every institution that tries to open this fall.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chitownmike: wage0048: DA should bring Manslaughter charges if anyone dies.

Yes, litigate everything because nobody has any personal responsibility. fark yourself


Try to live life assuming that everyone will take personal responsibility and see how many days you live.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: chitownmike: wage0048: DA should bring Manslaughter charges if anyone dies.

Yes, litigate everything because nobody has any personal responsibility. fark yourself

WTF that is exactly what should be done

reckless endangerment if they make someone ill
Manslaughter if someone dies
With a side of terroristic threats


If an individual person is linked to a case of illness where someone dies, you might have a case against that person.

You could try to charge every single one of them collectively for it, but good luck getting a jury to convict. All the group members have to do is separate their trials and start pointing fingers saying they got infected by other guy X, and clearly it's other guy X who brought the disease back and spread it, not me!
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chitownmike: wage0048: DA should bring Manslaughter charges if anyone dies.

Yes, litigate everything because nobody has any personal responsibility. fark yourself


I know that I expect every single person I meet wants to intentionally infect me with an airborne infectious disease.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: No less stupid that the Electoral College students who voted against a 4,000,000 majority to install a non-student into the COVID sweepstakes, who's got a dismal record higher that the 100K rate for offing an US soldier on base by an ally.


I have been idly wondering if those jackasses are pleased with themselves.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oukewldave: chitownmike: wage0048: DA should bring Manslaughter charges if anyone dies.

Yes, litigate everything because nobody has any personal responsibility. fark yourself

I bet if one of these covidiots gave one of your relatives the virus, you'd have a different though on this one...


You would loose that bet
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wonder why the drinking age is 21?

Young adults are morons.
 
fargin a
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow
 
Cereal Fetish
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Really missed a trick not going for the Nirvana "stupid and contagious" reference, subs.


Hey, wait...you've got a new complaint.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yep.  I was dangerously stupid once.

I have the scars to prove it.

And the diploma.
 
