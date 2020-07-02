 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Man, the Confederates haven't had their asses whipped this bad in Richmond since 1865   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We done warn you "South will rise again" types.

We were hoping you'd work it out of your redneck little heads.

We gave 150+ years to "get over it"

You done didn't do your homework, so we take your action figures away.


Joan Baez - The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
Youtube nnS9M03F-fA
 
b2theory [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Makes sense. There aren't statues for the Nazi leadership in Germany
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how will future generations of Americans know that someone wasn't the father?
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I haven't farked much with the past, but I've farked plenty with the future."
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overdue.
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: But how will future generations of Americans know that someone wasn't the father?


Sometimes it is better if they don't
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone doesn't know the history of who Maury was
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
His statue, erected in 1929,

64 years after his cute traitorous escapades.

..........and at the war's end (1865) he went to Mexico, where the emperor Maximilian made him imperial commissioner of immigration so that Maury could establish a Confederate colony there.

/but i guess they erected his statue because he was an oceanographer like Cousteau.
//a very much racist Cousteau.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: But how will future generations of Americans know that someone wasn't the father?


I know the feeling one day my daughter is going to ask "daddy, who was stonewall Jackson", and I won't know what to tell her.  I won't have a giant statue of a man displayed heroically to tell her:

"He was a piece shiat who went to war to own people like livestock and beasts of burden."

But without all these statues I will say "who?  I don't know, he may have been have been someone who did something with a stone wall?"

Then she'll say "we learned about him in school, he seemed like a bad man."

And then I'll say, "must be lies, the only history we have is in statues and schools wouldn't teach you about something that didn't have a statue."

And then her crying "but I learned about it today."

And then I'll say "quit lying without statues there's no history, without statues either you're lying or those 'liberal intellectuals' are lying to your now go daddy a Budweiser before he takes off his belt like liars deserve."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: ..........and at the war's end (1865) he went to Mexico, where the emperor Maximilian made him imperial commissioner of immigration so that Maury could establish a Confederate colony there.


There's a wall joke in here somewhere
 
Mukster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hit a paywall... can someone explain why they're mad about a statue of Matthew McConaugahy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some will argue that Obama was divisive and Trump is not. But Trump has forced a reckoning on race and the slavers are losing again.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

b2theory: Makes sense. There aren't statues for the Nazi leadership in Germany


More accurately, there aren't statues of Nazi leaders in England.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Weatherkiss: But how will future generations of Americans know that someone wasn't the father?

Sometimes it is better if they don't
[Fark user image image 425x637]


"That two-timing biatch!"
 
otherideas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Weatherkiss: But how will future generations of Americans know that someone wasn't the father?

I know the feeling one day my daughter is going to ask "daddy, who was stonewall Jackson", and I won't know what to tell her.  I won't have a giant statue of a man displayed heroically to tell her:

"He was a piece shiat who went to war to own people like livestock and beasts of burden."

But without all these statues I will say "who?  I don't know, he may have been have been someone who did something with a stone wall?"

Then she'll say "we learned about him in school, he seemed like a bad man."

And then I'll say, "must be lies, the only history we have is in statues and schools wouldn't teach you about something that didn't have a statue."

And then her crying "but I learned about it today."

And then I'll say "quit lying without statues there's no history, without statues either you're lying or those 'liberal intellectuals' are lying to your now go daddy a Budweiser before he takes off his belt like liars deserve."


Actually you can say he was a Virginian who was born and raised in the USA, went to West Point, and when he state seceded from the US to create a new country, which they had every right to do under the Constitution, he fought for his State with bravery and skill until he was shot by by accident by his own men while he was performing reconnaissance.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Keep on pulling down those statues of Democrats.  They really have a despicable record where race relations are concerned.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Keep on pulling down those statues of Democrats.  They really have a despicable record where race relations are concerned.


Strange though how it is Republicans always fighting to keep Confederate symbols up.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

otherideas: dkulprit: Weatherkiss: But how will future generations of Americans know that someone wasn't the father?

I know the feeling one day my daughter is going to ask "daddy, who was stonewall Jackson", and I won't know what to tell her.  I won't have a giant statue of a man displayed heroically to tell her:

"He was a piece shiat who went to war to own people like livestock and beasts of burden."

But without all these statues I will say "who?  I don't know, he may have been have been someone who did something with a stone wall?"

Then she'll say "we learned about him in school, he seemed like a bad man."

And then I'll say, "must be lies, the only history we have is in statues and schools wouldn't teach you about something that didn't have a statue."

And then her crying "but I learned about it today."

And then I'll say "quit lying without statues there's no history, without statues either you're lying or those 'liberal intellectuals' are lying to your now go daddy a Budweiser before he takes off his belt like liars deserve."

Actually you can say he was a Virginian who was born and raised in the USA, went to West Point, and when he state seceded from the US to create a new country, which they had every right to do under the Constitution, he fought for his State with bravery and skill until he was shot by by accident by his own men while he was performing reconnaissance.


What was that right?
 
demiurgex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Actually you can say he was a Virginian who was born and raised in the USA, went to West Point, and when he state seceded from the US to create a new country, which they had every right to do under the Constitution, he fought for his State with bravery and skill until he was shot by by accident by his own men while he was performing reconnaissance.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Keep on pulling down those statues of Democrats.  They really have a despicable record where race relations are concerned.


Try smarter, not harder.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Related sidenote: the PDF for the new Deadland RPG rules got released earlier this week, and it features a revised Timeline with the CSA ultimately losing in 1871 instead of the Civil War dragging on into the 1880's and still ongoing in the game with the Confederacy being more 'enlightened' and freeing all their slaves @1870 like the past editions did.

So, yeah. The one RPG that made being a CSA character a 'neutral moral choice' and went out of it's way to craft a 'heritage not hate' view of the CSA gave up that particular fight.
 
