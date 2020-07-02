 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   From the why we can't have nice things file. Arkansas edition   (news.yahoo.com)
hubiestubert
2 hours ago  
Cafe Threads
2 hours ago  
Smelly Pirate Hooker
1 hour ago  
Please, everyone, remember to keep your brawls to 6 people or fewer.
 
IRestoreFurniture
1 hour ago  
Of course, this involves an unmasked jackass in a USA flag shirt.
 
Bowen
1 hour ago  
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
1 hour ago  
It was at a Saltgrass steak house.  Isn't the shame of eating an overpriced, mediocre steak enough of a punishment?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
1 hour ago  
I remember, way back in the Before Times, when I was a kid and thought most adults were smart and competent and actually acted like adults.

It's not that this global clusterfark proved otherwise, I already knew most adults were farking idiots because 2016.

But seeing it reinforced, over and over, nearly every day, how many idiots with poor impulse control and communication skills there are, is not ... cool. It has cemented my belief that if a more serious global apocalypse does happen, I might just take the easy way out and eat a bullet early on.

Because people who react so poorly to being asked to keep a reasonable distance away from others aren't gonna react any better to anything more complicated than that.
 
sdd2000
1 hour ago  
Arkansas is seen looking for its own fark tag?
 
whisper in the wind
1 hour ago  
Situations like this prove why we are doomed.
 
wildsnowllama
1 hour ago  
"I think if just someone is telling you to stay away from them, you probably shouldn't get near them, and maybe if you don't want to get Coronavirus, don't go to a restaurant,"

BSABSVR
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
I have friends who own restaurants and these are hard times for them.  We've given money to a fund of a restaurant that my wife used to work at that helps the employees.  We still do curbside as much as possible, buy booze, and tip 20% at our usual places.

There are two reasons I won't go to restaurants yet:
1.  the risk of disease.
2.  people are acting crazy right now.
 
kendelrio
1 hour ago  
That group is fighting again?
 
vonster
1 hour ago  
Looks like just a stupid shouting match until the other guy throws something.
 
The_Sponge
1 hour ago  
"Arkansas" BIG RIVER
Mikey1969
1 hour ago  
Bystanders told KARK 4 News that the fight broke out after a woman wearing a face mask told other customers that they were sitting too close to her.
An employee said in a police report seen by KARK 4 News that the woman purposely coughed on the customers after telling them they were too close.

Well, that's a new one. The mask wearer being the one who intentionally coughed on someone. Well, it was inevitable. There are assholes everywhere you look. It's still like 1,000:1 in favor of the non-mask wearers also being the coughing assholes, though.
 
bigdanc
1 hour ago  
I went to a restaurant with a guy I work with the other day after he told me we'd be the only people in the place, he was right for the most part, but after about 15 minutes of us eating, a single white guy walked in and took the chair 3 feet from us.  We just looked at each other and my pal said, "that's not 6 feet,"  To which I ,"responded, lets move."  This set the guy into a fury.  He yelled that the airflow in the restaurant meant it wasn't dangerous, I said, "I don't care."  He yelled we needed to stop believing everything we heard on the news, I said, "I'm interested in having this conversation, it's nott personal."  He responded that it was personal and my saying it's not personal is a cop out.  By this time we had moved all of our food to another table and I figured he may just be lonely.  I asked him if he was okay and stated that this shiat has been really hard on us all and every one seems to be on edge.  He calmed down rapidly at this point and we had an okay if somewhat awkward conversation from a couple of tables away.  As we were leaving he apologized to us.

Me and my friend had a really good laugh about it on the drive home, but I won't be going out to eat again.
 
billygeek
1 hour ago  
Charlie Manson giggles from Heaven
 
farker99
1 hour ago  
FTFA:  Arkansas has allowed restaurants to reopen in recent weeks but, according to KATV, unruliness has been linked to the reopening as people flout social distancing guidelines put in place to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

People flout the guidelines because they believe that it doesn't apply to them.
These people should be put down for the greater good.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image image 425x521]


This u nimrods
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I remember, way back in the Before Times, when I was a kid and thought most adults were smart and competent and actually acted like adults.

It's not that this global clusterfark proved otherwise, I already knew most adults were farking idiots because 2016.

But seeing it reinforced, over and over, nearly every day, how many idiots with poor impulse control and communication skills there are, is not ... cool. It has cemented my belief that if a more serious global apocalypse does happen, I might just take the easy way out and eat a bullet early on.

Because people who react so poorly to being asked to keep a reasonable distance away from others aren't gonna react any better to anything more complicated than that.


LOL
The drug war going on for 40 years is so adult and rational.
Hehehehe
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I have friends who own restaurants and these are hard times for them.  We've given money to a fund of a restaurant that my wife used to work at that helps the employees.  We still do curbside as much as possible, buy booze, and tip 20% at our usual places.

There are two reasons I won't go to restaurants yet:
1.  the risk of disease.
2.  people are acting crazy right now.


My number 3
Is

If they won't pay sick leave, you going to trust them to not give u c19
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

bigdanc: I went to a restaurant with a guy I work with the other day after he told me we'd be the only people in the place, he was right for the most part, but after about 15 minutes of us eating, a single white guy walked in and took the chair 3 feet from us.  We just looked at each other and my pal said, "that's not 6 feet,"  To which I ,"responded, lets move."  This set the guy into a fury.  He yelled that the airflow in the restaurant meant it wasn't dangerous, I said, "I don't care."  He yelled we needed to stop believing everything we heard on the news, I said, "I'm interested in having this conversation, it's nott personal."  He responded that it was personal and my saying it's not personal is a cop out.  By this time we had moved all of our food to another table and I figured he may just be lonely.  I asked him if he was okay and stated that this shiat has been really hard on us all and every one seems to be on edge.  He calmed down rapidly at this point and we had an okay if somewhat awkward conversation from a couple of tables away.  As we were leaving he apologized to us.

Me and my friend had a really good laugh about it on the drive home, but I won't be going out to eat again.


I would have left, if I was there. That is way too much talking for tables away. I don't even like the cashier talking. You four /3 ? Talking would have made me leave. STFUIPA
 
Animatronik
52 minutes ago  
Next time dont yell at people who get too close, just start coughing uncontrollably.  Of course the restaurant may kick you out...
 
ISO15693
40 minutes ago  
This is why I splurged and paid Sting to follow me around singing "don't stand so close to me" during the covid19 era in New Zealand.

But now he's off to the US for his gig following Hamberder Plump around singing "every little thing he does is tragic", "I hope the Russians love their puppets too", and "demolition man"
 
IRestoreFurniture
40 minutes ago  

bigdanc: I went to a restaurant with a guy I work with the other day after he told me we'd be the only people in the place, he was right for the most part, but after about 15 minutes of us eating, a single white guy walked in and took the chair 3 feet from us.  We just looked at each other and my pal said, "that's not 6 feet,"  To which I ,"responded, lets move."  This set the guy into a fury.  He yelled that the airflow in the restaurant meant it wasn't dangerous, I said, "I don't care."  He yelled we needed to stop believing everything we heard on the news, I said, "I'm interested in having this conversation, it's nott personal."  He responded that it was personal and my saying it's not personal is a cop out.  By this time we had moved all of our food to another table and I figured he may just be lonely.  I asked him if he was okay and stated that this shiat has been really hard on us all and every one seems to be on edge.  He calmed down rapidly at this point and we had an okay if somewhat awkward conversation from a couple of tables away.  As we were leaving he apologized to us.

Me and my friend had a really good laugh about it on the drive home, but I won't be going out to eat again.


When I went for my covid antibody test in May, I had to go to a quest diagnostics office.  First problem was it was all self service, with self check in and nobody there to enforce social distance in the waiting room.  For the most part, everyone was good and the chairs were set 6 feet apart.  Fine.  Except there's a woman with a really bad cough and she's pulling her mask down below her nose as she coughing.  WTF.  She actually got up and left, which was nice.  I had moved because the coughing lady and I chose not to sit in another chair, because, well, gross, so I stood behind it.  I was six feet away from people and while I wasn't sitting in the chair, it was well obvious that that area of six feet was taken by me.

About two minutes later, the coughing lady comes back in, and SITS IN THE CHAIR I'M STANDING BEHIND essentially sitting in my lap.  I cried out "M'aam, M'aam" and she ignored me.  I ran to the corner of the room.


I'm sure there was nothing nefarious in that ladys actions, just sheer stupidity, but incidents like that have made it so that I'm not going anywhere with other people unless 100% necessary until there's a vaccine.
 
August11
36 minutes ago  

bigdanc: I went to a restaurant with a guy I work with the other day after he told me we'd be the only people in the place, he was right for the most part, but after about 15 minutes of us eating, a single white guy walked in and took the chair 3 feet from us.  We just looked at each other and my pal said, "that's not 6 feet,"  To which I ,"responded, lets move."  This set the guy into a fury.  He yelled that the airflow in the restaurant meant it wasn't dangerous, I said, "I don't care."  He yelled we needed to stop believing everything we heard on the news, I said, "I'm interested in having this conversation, it's nott personal."  He responded that it was personal and my saying it's not personal is a cop out.  By this time we had moved all of our food to another table and I figured he may just be lonely.  I asked him if he was okay and stated that this shiat has been really hard on us all and every one seems to be on edge.  He calmed down rapidly at this point and we had an okay if somewhat awkward conversation from a couple of tables away.  As we were leaving he apologized to us.

Me and my friend had a really good laugh about it on the drive home, but I won't be going out to eat again.


We all need to firmly grasp the goddamn idea that for the foreseeable future restaurants are empty museums of American food culture. Until this goddamn farking plague relents, EAT THE fark AT HOME.

That was therapeutic. Thank you.
 
edmo
32 minutes ago  
Might as well stay home and let the idiots get sick.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
32 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's KARK.
 
August11
29 minutes ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image image 425x521]


The look on the face of the woman on the right is what's wrong with our culture. She is desperately clawing for some sort of shareable, singular experience she can blah blah about on social media. The face shield has her off her game. There's more than the usual yearning in her face. I enjoy her lack of understanding how much her world is gone. She was the problem.
 
sdd2000
21 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Next time dont yell at people who get too close, just start coughing uncontrollably.  Of course the restaurant may kick you out...


Get one of these instead?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SaladMonkey
15 minutes ago  

August11: bigdanc: I went to a restaurant with a guy I work with the other day after he told me we'd be the only people in the place, he was right for the most part, but after about 15 minutes of us eating, a single white guy walked in and took the chair 3 feet from us.  We just looked at each other and my pal said, "that's not 6 feet,"  To which I ,"responded, lets move."  This set the guy into a fury.  He yelled that the airflow in the restaurant meant it wasn't dangerous, I said, "I don't care."  He yelled we needed to stop believing everything we heard on the news, I said, "I'm interested in having this conversation, it's nott personal."  He responded that it was personal and my saying it's not personal is a cop out.  By this time we had moved all of our food to another table and I figured he may just be lonely.  I asked him if he was okay and stated that this shiat has been really hard on us all and every one seems to be on edge.  He calmed down rapidly at this point and we had an okay if somewhat awkward conversation from a couple of tables away.  As we were leaving he apologized to us.

Me and my friend had a really good laugh about it on the drive home, but I won't be going out to eat again.

We all need to firmly grasp the goddamn idea that for the foreseeable future restaurants are empty museums of American food culture. Until this goddamn farking plague relents, EAT THE fark AT HOME.

That was therapeutic. Thank you.


You are right, but it is sad.  Chefs/owners pour so much effort into the difficult business, and COVID is going to wipe them out.  Not because it has to, but because people can't farking behave like adults.  If everyone wore masks (when not at their table) and observed social distancing the risk could be minimized.  But instead, the options seem to be COVID spikes or closed restaurants with each individual state/city selecting the options.
 
Ex Parrot
15 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Arkansas is seen looking for its own fark tag?


Some days we need it.

/I wear a mask in public
//I do not own a tank top
///SLASHIES!!!
 
Grumpletonian
14 minutes ago  
On one hand: Pandemic and drunk idiots.

On the other: An old-fashioned bar fight and no one had to go to prison.

Maybe the cops decided these dumb-asses getting into brawl at an Arkansas steakhouse bar was punishment enough.
 
groppet
9 minutes ago  
I've gotten curbside and delivery, but I'm not setting foot in anyplace any time soon. I still felt weird about getting those and it was a few times, might be a while before I do anything really.
 
bigdanc
1 minute ago  

waxbeans: bigdanc: I went to a restaurant with a guy I work with the other day after he told me we'd be the only people in the place, he was right for the most part, but after about 15 minutes of us eating, a single white guy walked in and took the chair 3 feet from us.  We just looked at each other and my pal said, "that's not 6 feet,"  To which I ,"responded, lets move."  This set the guy into a fury.  He yelled that the airflow in the restaurant meant it wasn't dangerous, I said, "I don't care."  He yelled we needed to stop believing everything we heard on the news, I said, "I'm interested in having this conversation, it's nott personal."  He responded that it was personal and my saying it's not personal is a cop out.  By this time we had moved all of our food to another table and I figured he may just be lonely.  I asked him if he was okay and stated that this shiat has been really hard on us all and every one seems to be on edge.  He calmed down rapidly at this point and we had an okay if somewhat awkward conversation from a couple of tables away.  As we were leaving he apologized to us.

Me and my friend had a really good laugh about it on the drive home, but I won't be going out to eat again.

I would have left, if I was there. That is way too much talking for tables away. I don't even like the cashier talking. You four /3 ? Talking would have made me leave. STFUIPA


I wouldn't have been open to talking if there were other people there.  :)
 
