(Oregon Live)   Quis custodiet ipsos custodes
WegianWarrior [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I know that one,' said Vimes.  Who watches the watchmen?  Me, Mr Pessimal.'
'Ah, but who watches you, your grace?' said the inspector, with a brief smile.
'I do that too.  All the time,' said Vimes.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn patronizing cops.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Governor Brown has no authority to take our civil liberties. We aren't going to wear masks," the trooper allegedly said, according to a written statement from Boss provided to the newsroom.

Yeah, man!  Only the f*cking cops have that right.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The involved trooper has been placed on administrative leave," PAID VACATION
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I didn't know the government enforcing the wearing of garments was a violation of civil liberties.

Go naked, y'all
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a typical dumbass, meat-head cop.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The watch books have so many great quotes and themes.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The watchers cannot stand themselves being watched.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I dunno, Coast Guard?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

There was a ruling in federal court to that affect/effect late last year. Basically, it is sexist to allow men to go topless and not women. So, all the "decency" laws got revoked.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Squid custard hip socks cussed toads.
 
aperson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In my view the governors ordering mask can go Fark themselves, but if a business ask you to where a mask on their premises you don't give them any crap.  You are on their property so you play by their rules or GTFO.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Topless.. But they still have to wear pants.

And they are telling both sexes to wear masks
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So don't serve them. Tell them to leave.
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For anyone looking for a psychobabbly explanation for why we see so much resistance to masks, reactance is the term you're looking for. It's not an excuse, but it makes sense. It's applicable to any number of behaviors when freedoms are endangered (real or perceived).

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/React​a​nce_(psychology)
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And I am SURE that the other cops are empowered to take their brothers-in-arms to task for their flagrant defiance of law and order?

NO?  REALLY?

But I was promised that the boys-in-blue were held to even greater standards, and that was why it was fair for them to pass judgement and enforce the law on everyone else!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Seems that's insubordination and in most places, a termination offense.
 
smunns
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I know here in Nashville all you have to say is the mask bothers you or interferes With you in some medical way and the order specifically says you can't ask for proof Of any condition.  So yeah, they probably have that as well in Oregon.  That would have been easy for the officers to use.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

But that's anti-cop! Thin blue line! Blue Lives Matter!
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You about to lose your job . gif
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The instinct of children.  The thing that we are all supposed to bring to heel as part of becoming an adult.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aperson: In my view the governors ordering mask can go Fark themselves, but if a business ask you to where a mask on their premises you don't give them any crap.  You are on their property so you play by their rules or GTFO.


Federal and State Health Departments have broad powers to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Look up forced quarantine/confinement/commitment laws in regards to TB, smallpox, and polio that have been laws for decades if not a century.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

In which case the ADA allows the reasonable accommodation of curbside service.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ask the Republican Senate.  And that fat bastard Barr. And Beerlord and Clarence Thomas.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Looks at WegianWarrior suspiciously. Takes out official Constabulary Notebook, writes WEGIANWARRIOR, underlines twice, and makes note "Likely troublemaker, have Capt. Carrot ask a few questions."
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Alas, that only works when a good man is in charge.

Although to mix genres and borrow a quote from Dr. Who... "Good men don't need rules. Today is not the day to find out why I have so many."
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

If these cops have such severe breathing problems, why aren't they retired?
Oh wait, they're just douchebags.
Nevermind.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder how long it's going to take for the police to learn that the nation is carpeted in cameras, that there are many venues to publish what they see, and that virtually nothing one does goes unobserved and unrecorded these days? I thought it would have happened long before this, but here we are. Again and again.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These guys, obviously
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eeeesh. Be careful what you wish for.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
