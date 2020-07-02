 Skip to content
(KOB4)   State surrounded by covidiots on both sides announces mandatory quarantine for anyone arriving from out-of-state   (kob.com) divider line
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Clowns to the left of me,  jokers on the right, here I am, stuck in a hotel room with you.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't say I blame them, especially after Gallup's problems.  Granted, Gallup, so close to the Navajo and Hopi reservations, has undoubtedly suffered due to the problems that manfiested among the Diné and Hopi as the extreme lack of infrastructure critical to fighting the virus has led to massively disproportionate infection rates among the people of the Four Corners region. In Arizona, the two counties in the area have serious crises on their hands, and that has undoubtedly affected other towns and cities along the I-40 corridor.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Every state should do that
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, Arizona and Texas just ruined the 4th of July weekend for any New Mexican who was going to head out of state for a vacation, even to non-stupid states like Colorado.  They'd all have to quarantine for 2 weeks when they got back on Monday.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
During a Wednesday press conference, the governor stated that the quarantine period will be voluntary, but there is still the possibility of enforcement. The requirement will apply to people traveling by plane or vehicle.

It's either mandatory or voluntary.  Which is it?

Is a plane not a vehicle?  Or are they talking about flying carpenter's tools?

Fkkn editors, how do they work?
 
pedrop357
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Given that New Mexico and Arizona are neck-and-neck when it comes to death rates, and Texas has a similar infection rate and significantly lower death rate, both states, but especially Texas, should be requiring NM visitors to quarantine on arrival.
 
