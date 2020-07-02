 Skip to content
(Craigslist)   Hey if anyone wants a Land Rover you can get one for a puppy   (columbus.craigslist.org) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What if you Spoonerize it?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1996 Disco isn't worth the cost of the adoption fees from the pound, let alone one that has papers and is taken bowling, even if you don't rent it shoes.


/see other Rover thread for my claimed expertise
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
and what would a puppy do with a Land Rover you ask?
why, piss & shiat in it of course.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: 1996 Disco isn't worth the cost of the adoption fees from the pound, let alone one that has papers and is taken bowling, even if you don't rent it shoes.


/see other Rover thread for my claimed expertise


But the snorkel intake adds 10 metric horsepower.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd rather have a puppy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I too could use an emotional support vehicle.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you give me the landrover and the puppy and $500 i will remove the landrover.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Will throw in tank of gas if you also bring onions and carrots."
 
