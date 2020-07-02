 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   The mobs with pitchforks are forming. The pitchforks are plastic, but still   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
53
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC


well, they shouldn't.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.


You make it to $999,999,999.99 net worth and they give you a certificate which reads "Winner at Capitalism."
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those plastic pitchforks look like they could do some damage.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

You make it to $999,999,999.99 net worth and they give you a certificate which reads "Winner at Capitalism."


Then you get it all taken away and you can start over again. You flipped the game!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

You make it to $999,999,999.99 net worth and they give you a certificate which reads "Winner at Capitalism."


Then you can stop working.  Hopefully you weren't providing a service people want.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this, by the way, explains so much about why Bloomberg in particular is all about draconian police policies and gun control.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.


Why?
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the last thing the billionaire heard as his mansion burned to the ground was "Despite it's relative lesser publicity, In Rainbows is the perfect synthesis of the experementation of Kid Aand Amnesiac and the alt-pop sensibilities of Pablo Honey.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and the FauxNewisans of the world will surely get super bent out of shape about the Spirit Superstore prop toy pitchforks... as opposed to heavily armed mouth breathers storming a state capital.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.


Why?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steakzilla: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?


a handful of people have almost all the money there is, while the rest of us fight over crumbs. you ok with that?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MIKE WILL GET IT DONE
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?


It is impossible to make a billion dollars honestly.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, in the Gilded Age, the hyper wealthy were smart. They built libraries and museums and the like to both get their name on everything and to keep the rest of us from cutting their heads off.

The current group? Fark you, got mine and taking yours.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stratohead: and the FauxNewisans of the world will surely get super bent out of shape about the Spirit Superstore prop toy pitchforks... as opposed to heavily armed mouth breathers storming a state capital.


Fact of the matter is, those "heavily armed mouth breathers" were more polite and well mannered, and even picked up after themselves.  No one fired a single shot, and there were no arrests.

It didn't turn into the bloodbath that people like you were predicting, simply because those "heavily armed mouth breathers" are objectively better people than you are.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Steakzilla: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

a handful of people have almost all the money there is, while the rest of us fight over crumbs. you ok with that?


plus you have billionaires like the Walton (Walmart) clan who can't even bother to pay living wages or provide more than 35 hours per week for over 60% of their workforce (35-40 hours per week requires them to provide health care)
so how can they justify giving themselves such massive profits and NOT paying taxes when we have to use tax dollars to supliment the incomes, and provide food and medical care for THEIR farking employees?
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Steakzilla: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

a handful of people have almost all the money there is, while the rest of us fight over crumbs. you ok with that?


I don't think "fight over crumbs" is the correct way to phrase that.  If you fall victim to the idea that money is a pie and that you only get your small sliver because someone else got a larger sliver then I'm sorry.  Start a business and build it with the idea that you'll treat your employees better and never make "too much".  If your product is good enough or people like your message enough then you'll be successful.  On the other hand you can stop giving your money to these billionaires and also attempt to convince your families to not give money to them.

And if we're talking about taxes, the rich already pay most of them.

ntu.orgView Full Size
 
Snake Vargas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?


So we don't have the wealthy's numbnut idiot children run a country with thousands of nuclear weapons? You seriously look at Trump and don't see the damage that concentrated wealth does?

I'm sorry but if you don't see a problem with it, you're just an idiot.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some_beer_drinker:  a handful of people have almost all the money there is, while the rest of us fight over crumbs. you ok with that?

I work and make a decent living...is that what fighting over crumbs is?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

It is impossible to make a billion dollars honestly.


Why?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snake Vargas: dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

So we don't have the wealthy's numbnut idiot children run a country with thousands of nuclear weapons? You seriously look at Trump and don't see the damage that concentrated wealth does?

I'm sorry but if you don't see a problem with it, you're just an idiot.


Why?

I mean, you're saying that's *INEVITABLE*.

Why do you believe that?
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snake Vargas: dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

So we don't have the wealthy's numbnut idiot children run a country with thousands of nuclear weapons? You seriously look at Trump and don't see the damage that concentrated wealth does?

I'm sorry but if you don't see a problem with it, you're just an idiot.


Well, if your goal is to creat massive death and maximize human misery, then communism is clearly superior.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snake Vargas: You seriously look at Trump and don't see the damage that concentrated wealth does?


I look at Trump and I see the damage that right wing radio does.  I never had a problem with Trump when he was just a tabloid buffoon and paying attention to him was optional.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were really serious they'd be carrying big plastic sporks.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stratohead: some_beer_drinker: Steakzilla: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

a handful of people have almost all the money there is, while the rest of us fight over crumbs. you ok with that?

plus you have billionaires like the Walton (Walmart) clan who can't even bother to pay living wages or provide more than 35 hours per week for over 60% of their workforce (35-40 hours per week requires them to provide health care)
so how can they justify giving themselves such massive profits and NOT paying taxes when we have to use tax dollars to supliment the incomes, and provide food and medical care for THEIR farking employees?


Greed is an addiction where innocent people die, not the junkies.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stratohead: some_beer_drinker: Steakzilla: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

a handful of people have almost all the money there is, while the rest of us fight over crumbs. you ok with that?

plus you have billionaires like the Walton (Walmart) clan who can't even bother to pay living wages or provide more than 35 hours per week for over 60% of their workforce (35-40 hours per week requires them to provide health care)
so how can they justify giving themselves such massive profits and NOT paying taxes when we have to use tax dollars to supliment the incomes, and provide food and medical care for THEIR farking employees?


How about this...  The people that shop at walmart are often times the same people or at least the same socio-economic status of those people that walmart victimizes.  If people really cared about this sort of thing they would vote with their wallets.  Instead we see people taking advantage of $150 flatscreens and then complaining that wallyworld sucks and is horrible to their employees.

We as a society can stop walmart from doing what it does and it doesn't take government intervention.
 
Snake Vargas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Snake Vargas: dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

So we don't have the wealthy's numbnut idiot children run a country with thousands of nuclear weapons? You seriously look at Trump and don't see the damage that concentrated wealth does?

I'm sorry but if you don't see a problem with it, you're just an idiot.

Why?

I mean, you're saying that's *INEVITABLE*.

Why do you believe that?


Because when you have a whole class of people with enormous power who control the media and allow that to just be handed down to their kids, you will inevitably get a bad apple like Trump who will cause an enormous amount of damage.

You can't just have a billionaire class sit around and treat a country like their petri dish. It doesn't work and it will never work.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
partycity6.scene7.comView Full Size
 
Snake Vargas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

1derful: Snake Vargas: dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

So we don't have the wealthy's numbnut idiot children run a country with thousands of nuclear weapons? You seriously look at Trump and don't see the damage that concentrated wealth does?

I'm sorry but if you don't see a problem with it, you're just an idiot.

Well, if your goal is to creat massive death and maximize human misery, then communism is clearly superior.


Yes, that is the only alternative. That's it folks, that's all we can do is communism. There are zero alternatives.

...and this is an example of the kind of idiot that the bad apple is able to recruit with his wealth.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?


Simple: when you have such massive wealth inequality, you risk the collapse of the society in which it exists.

For starters, you need a functioning economic ecosystem. Think of Capital like rain water. Just as the sun evaporates water to collect rain to water plants elsewhere, so is the function of taxes and resulting distribution of capital to fund social projects from medical research, to infrastructure, to school meals. Just as people are the crops, you're literally drying up the people and killing them by either damming the flow of capital distribution with program cuts, to blocking out the sun entirely with tax cuts that stop the evaporation process.

Second is that by limiting the profits via taxes on the hyper wealthy (both businesses and individuals), we maintain a diverse portfolio of business providers. Monopolies become lazy and cease to innovate, and that risks our national security. By taxing corporations far higher than tiny entrepreneurs, we foster better competition to advance our society's security, technology, health, and yes, overall wealth.

Finally, if no one can use the existing economic system because the currency is so scarce, we will have a non-functioning currency that will lead to collapse as people substitute the inaccessible currency for a more accessible one. I.e. abandoning the dollar for crypto currency. That will devalue the old currency that no one wants and render it as useful as a stock certificate of a failed corporation. Hence the government looses its spending power and ceases to function.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stratohead: some_beer_drinker: Steakzilla: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

a handful of people have almost all the money there is, while the rest of us fight over crumbs. you ok with that?

plus you have billionaires like the Walton (Walmart) clan who can't even bother to pay living wages or provide more than 35 hours per week for over 60% of their workforce (35-40 hours per week requires them to provide health care)
so how can they justify giving themselves such massive profits and NOT paying taxes when we have to use tax dollars to supliment the incomes, and provide food and medical care for THEIR farking employees?

Greed is an addiction where innocent people die, not the junkies.


There are very few if any "innocent people" here.  Vote with your wallets if you don't like rich people.  You might not get the best deals or have the newest phone but you won't be giving money to billionaires.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC


I love her more every day.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Aww.
I was expecting this to be about Chuck E. Cheese.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

Simple: when you have such massive wealth inequality, you risk the collapse of the society in which it exists.

For starters, you need a functioning economic ecosystem. Think of Capital like rain water. Just as the sun evaporates water to collect rain to water plants elsewhere, so is the function of taxes and resulting distribution of capital to fund social projects from medical research, to infrastructure, to school meals. Just as people are the crops, you're literally drying up the people and killing them by either damming the flow of capital distribution with program cuts, to blocking out the sun entirely with tax cuts that stop the evaporation process.

Second is that by limiting the profits via taxes on the hyper wealthy (both businesses and individuals), we maintain a diverse portfolio of business providers. Monopolies become lazy and cease to innovate, and that risks our national security. By taxing corporations far higher than tiny entrepreneurs, we foster better competition to advance our society's security, technology, health, and yes, overall wealth.

Finally, if no one can use the existing economic system because the currency is so scarce, we will have a non-functioning currency that will lead to collapse as people substitute the inaccessible currency for a more accessible one. I.e. abandoning the dollar for crypto currency. That will devalue the old currency that no one wants and render it as useful as a stock certificate of a failed corporation. Hence the government looses its spending power and ceases to function.


exactly. thank you. so many people dont understand the real danger and severity of wealth inequality.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?


The existence of billionaires points to a broken tax system. While the possibility of a billionaire should exist, the situations that allowed someone to accrue that much wealth shouldn't.

At the point one person has that much wealth they actually harm the economy by reducing the available resources from circulation.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stratohead: some_beer_drinker: Steakzilla: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

a handful of people have almost all the money there is, while the rest of us fight over crumbs. you ok with that?

plus you have billionaires like the Walton (Walmart) clan who can't even bother to pay living wages or provide more than 35 hours per week for over 60% of their workforce (35-40 hours per week requires them to provide health care)
so how can they justify giving themselves such massive profits and NOT paying taxes when we have to use tax dollars to supliment the incomes, and provide food and medical care for THEIR farking employees?

Greed is an addiction where innocent people die, not the junkies.


Why?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GodComplex: dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

The existence of billionaires points to a broken tax system. While the possibility of a billionaire should exist, the situations that allowed someone to accrue that much wealth shouldn't.

At the point one person has that much wealth they actually harm the economy by reducing the available resources from circulation.


Why?

I keep asking this because people like you keep making assertions without any proof.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dittybopper: GodComplex: dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

The existence of billionaires points to a broken tax system. While the possibility of a billionaire should exist, the situations that allowed someone to accrue that much wealth shouldn't.

At the point one person has that much wealth they actually harm the economy by reducing the available resources from circulation.

Why?

I keep asking this because people like you keep making assertions without any proof.


Well, read up on Abenomics for a quick primer on why hoarding money is bad.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dittybopper: GodComplex: dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

The existence of billionaires points to a broken tax system. While the possibility of a billionaire should exist, the situations that allowed someone to accrue that much wealth shouldn't.

At the point one person has that much wealth they actually harm the economy by reducing the available resources from circulation.

Why?

I keep asking this because people like you keep making assertions without any proof.


People can tell that something is wrong, but they cannot always verbalize it properly.  That doesn't invalidate what they're experiencing. Or to put it another way...

azquotes.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GodComplex: dittybopper: GodComplex: dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

The existence of billionaires points to a broken tax system. While the possibility of a billionaire should exist, the situations that allowed someone to accrue that much wealth shouldn't.

At the point one person has that much wealth they actually harm the economy by reducing the available resources from circulation.

Why?

I keep asking this because people like you keep making assertions without any proof.

Well, read up on Abenomics for a quick primer on why hoarding money is bad.


why? lol...jk...i know
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: dittybopper: GodComplex: dittybopper: some_beer_drinker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC

well, they shouldn't.

Why?

The existence of billionaires points to a broken tax system. While the possibility of a billionaire should exist, the situations that allowed someone to accrue that much wealth shouldn't.

At the point one person has that much wealth they actually harm the economy by reducing the available resources from circulation.

Why?

I keep asking this because people like you keep making assertions without any proof.

People can tell that something is wrong, but they cannot always verbalize it properly.  That doesn't invalidate what they're experiencing. Or to put it another way...

[azquotes.com image 850x400]


But if you're making an assertion that something is wrong, it's *YOUR* job to explain why it's wrong.

If you can't adequately explain it, then you  simply can't understand why it's wrong.  You're just repeating things other people have told you, and that you accept because it makes you feel better.

Whether that's because you hate people who have what you don't have out of simple jealously, or because it's convenient to blame others for your lack of success is irrelevant:  You're not making an intellectual argument, you're making an emotional one.

So again, why?
 
way south
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC


Wealthy people exist whether you want to believe in them or not. If you turn the government against them then they might not live here, but they'll do their work from somewhere safe. Plenty of places will happily accept a billionaire as their neighbor.

What's ironic with the Bloomberg types is they love to fund the kinds of interest groups that organize protests.
Maybe he'll think twice now that they're biting his hand.

/Chaz was going great up until they protested the mayor.
/the cops rolled in a few hours after they lost their prime backer.
/If you don't know who your patron is, your movement won't last long.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Billionaires shouldn't exist." - AOC


You disagree?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: [Fark user image image 400x400]


This ass hats
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There needs to be more of this sort of thing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abox: ."

Then you can stop working.  Hopefully you weren't providing a service people want.


Yeah people want a service that is guaranteed not to work; actually I'm saying it wrong, it's not guaranteed to do anything.

Companies don't sell anything anymore
they sell the appearance of something
companies now solely make money


if you happen to get something out of it that's  A plus side for you
but  insignificant to them
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Caravan of protesters wielding plastic pitchforks march through the Hamptons near Michael Bloomberg's $20million estate to demand higher taxes for New York's billionaires

Life is coming increasingly to resemble Sylvie and Bruno (LESS BREAD! MORE TAXES!).
 
