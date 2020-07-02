 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   I dug for gems in the fertile ground... then felt the mountain as it rumbled down... and I felt trepidation in the steep Burmese hills... as the landslide brought me down   (bbc.com)
14
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mined green gems


To stay well fed


But mud and rock


Fell on my head


Burma-Jade
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to leave jaded memories.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just watched the video. Holy shiat.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just going to leave this here...

Gorillaz - Fire Coming Out of a Monkey's Head (HD)
Youtube WZu4KOgJTuM

/ everybody's dancing the dance of the dead
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All new opportunity's now that the mud slide has turned over new jade for you to find.  And so it happens, new miners climb up the mud to find newly exposed jade.
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As a geologist who has seen some stuff during my career.... Holy shiat.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I read that headline in goat voice.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rich Mainland Chinese love jade even more than they love shark fin soup.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mountains of Burma (2011 Remaster)
Youtube px3nIlvA0HU
 
lilistonic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: Rich Mainland Chinese love jade even more than they love shark fin soup.


I recommend sub vocalizing it in Nicolas Cage's voice.
 
lilistonic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lilistonic: Huggermugger: Rich Mainland Chinese love jade even more than they love shark fin soup.

I recommend sub vocalizing it in Nicolas Cage's voice.


Wait, what? I was quoting the goat voice thing!
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn, that's horrible, those poor people.
 
Percise1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Apparently this week hasn't been bad enough, so here is hundreds of poor people dying in a 3rd world country.
My life isn't exactly grand, but... can't we do better than this?
*sigh*
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's always sad when sensitive white people find out where their pretty, shiny rocks come from, and how they are obtained.
 
