(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's 3 hour serving of vintage 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Au Pairs, The Glove, Magazine, and Pseudo Echo. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #140. Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
posted to Main » and Discussion » on 02 Jul 2020 at 12:30 PM



Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hello there.
Making a pizza right now so should be properly nourished ahead of time
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I actually remembered ahead of time this week, so I'll get almost 2 of the 3 hours :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I actually remembered ahead of time this week, so I'll get almost 2 of the 3 hours :)


wotcha :o)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These gals need to get closer to the mic
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
mornin' all. a special shout out and thank you to pista for holding down the fort last week while i was getting a cheap free high at 14,000'.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
