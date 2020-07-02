 Skip to content
(STLToday)   Barefoot Bonnie and Clyde have pulled their guns before   (stltoday.com) divider line
59
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They're fighting the other neighbors to claim, unironically, the plot of land where the trustees' "Private Property" sign is, or was.

It's a

[takes shades off]

Very adverse possession case.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ewwww... is that a Bushmaster? Gross... That's a poor people version.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Repost;
Responcibibble Nug Pwntr'z!

That is all.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
These people are going through a living hell now, what a shame.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wejash: They're fighting the other neighbors to claim, unironically, the plot of land where the trustees' "Private Property" sign is, or was.

It's a

[takes shades off]

Very adverse possession case.


Lawyer humor
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This guy is pure awkwardness holding that gun.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would probably be angry if I had thick, lumpy cankles too.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ewwww... is that a Bushmaster? Gross... That's a poor people version.


After seeing his wife, Bushmaster probably IS his nickname.

Also, dude, anything master is not the preferred nomenclature. anything-monarch, please.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
(thread)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This guy is pure awkwardness holding that gun.
[Fark user image 425x290]


LOL at his wife pushing it away from pointing at her.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ewwww... is that a Bushmaster? Gross... That's a poor people version.


It's also a right handed model being held left handed. These clowns are gun idiots. From the house it is clear he could afford a better variant AND a left handed model.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This guy is pure awkwardness holding that gun.
[Fark user image image 425x290]


Is she helping Mr Magoo point the gun at a threat rather than just a black walnut tree?
 
almejita
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where, exactly is she pointing this gun?

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


I mean, she's got her finger on the trigger, so she's ready to go.  There's probably an angry woodchuck just out of frame.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

freetomato: I would probably be angry if I had thick, lumpy cankles too.


Lumpy Cankles is my Weathergirls tribute duo..
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This guy is pure awkwardness holding that gun.
[Fark user image 425x290]


What about her?  If you watch the video, that seems to be her preferred firing position.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's okay to won guns.
It;s okay, God forbid, to use one if you absolutely have to.
But brandishing them at others in an attempt to intimidate, when there is no necessity or intent to use them, is not helpful or socially acceptable behavior, and wise gun use, and should be eschewed.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This guy is pure awkwardness holding that gun.
[Fark user image 425x290]


We can see from that picture who wears the pants pedal pushers in that relationship.
 
mjones73
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm just picturing something like this if he actually fired it..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Haven't followed this closely. Have these people been arrested? Are they being prosecuted? If not, why not?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: We Ate the Necco Wafers: This guy is pure awkwardness holding that gun.
[Fark user image 425x290]

LOL at his wife pushing it away from pointing at her.


I have the feeling she's been pushing away everything of his pointed at her for some time now.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: These people are going through a living hell now, what a shame.


If the law won't take their firearms away in spite of brandishing them at unarmed protestors in the sidewalk NOR are they able to deny them possession based on the couple's abject incompetence in handling said weapons, then they get tried in the court of public opinion.

fark em, I hope the self memers crater and have to sell their palace.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What an awful farking article. First sentence:

The day after Mark and Patricia McCloskey made national news, they lost in court.

Three paragraphs later:

On Monday, Judge Joan Moriarty ruled against the McCloskeys' motion to end the case without a trial. So the three-year battle rages on.

That's where I stopped reading and made a mental note to never again read anything written by Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and man constantly huffing his own farts Tony Messenger.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: It's okay to won guns.
It;s okay, God forbid, to use one if you absolutely have to.
But brandishing them at others in an attempt to intimidate, when there is no necessity or intent to use them, is not helpful or socially acceptable behavior, and wise gun use, and should be eschewed.


The articles I read say they pointed the guns at the protesters, which at common law would have been an assault. Did they merely "brandish" them? Or did they actually point them at people? And if the latter, are they being prosecuted? If not, why not?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
tl;dr, they are assholes and always have been.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well well well.   Yet these clowns look like they've never taken a firearms safety course.  That's how people shoot themselves while cleaning a gun by failing to remove a round they stupidly chambered.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: But brandishing them at others in an attempt to intimidate, when there is no necessity or intent to use them


Who's to say they had no intent to use them?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

youncasqua: are they being prosecuted? If not, why not?


It was the white thing to do.
 
mjones73
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

youncasqua: Haven't followed this closely. Have these people been arrested? Are they being prosecuted? If not, why not?


I don't think so.. a lot of info about them has been posted, they have a law firm together.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

youncasqua: Haven't followed this closely. Have these people been arrested? Are they being prosecuted? If not, why not?


Cops don't like to bother rich people. It's a no win deal from them. They have to take a lot of abuse and bullying, and then their expensive  lawyers get them off in the end anyway.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 420x509] (thread)


Sensible chuckle! Would recommend!
 
Guairdean
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't these people know they're supposed to show common decency and let a bunch of rioters kill them and burn their house down? How rude.
 
mjones73
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

youncasqua: jso2897: It's okay to won guns.
It;s okay, God forbid, to use one if you absolutely have to.
But brandishing them at others in an attempt to intimidate, when there is no necessity or intent to use them, is not helpful or socially acceptable behavior, and wise gun use, and should be eschewed.

The articles I read say they pointed the guns at the protesters, which at common law would have been an assault. Did they merely "brandish" them? Or did they actually point them at people? And if the latter, are they being prosecuted? If not, why not?


Based on the pics she was pointing her pistol at people, arm extended, finger on the trigger.
 
msrbley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

almejita: Where, exactly is she pointing this gun?

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 750x518]

I mean, she's got her finger on the trigger, so she's ready to go.  There's probably an angry woodchuck just out of frame.


I too get all worked up when the violent, lawless protesters, walk down my private alley with their venti Starbucks iced mocha frappacinos and cell phones acting like they can photograph my short, awkward-looking, pink polo shirt wearing, assault-weapon waving husband like we're animals in a zoo.
 
starlost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
her handbag handgun scares me more in most situations.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Adverse ownership via gun is pretty much how the whole country came to be owned by white people. They have precedent on their side.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ewwww... is that a Bushmaster? Gross... That's a poor people version.


Good enough for grade schools though.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

youncasqua: jso2897: It's okay to won guns.
It;s okay, God forbid, to use one if you absolutely have to.
But brandishing them at others in an attempt to intimidate, when there is no necessity or intent to use them, is not helpful or socially acceptable behavior, and wise gun use, and should be eschewed.

The articles I read say they pointed the guns at the protesters, which at common law would have been an assault. Did they merely "brandish" them? Or did they actually point them at people? And if the latter, are they being prosecuted? If not, why not?


They seem to be too drunk/high for that to be entirely clear. They probably did break the law, but the cops are going to always drag their feet when it involves going after rich white people.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

almejita: Where, exactly is she pointing this gun?

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 750x518]

I mean, she's got her finger on the trigger, so she's ready to go.  There's probably an angry woodchuck just out of frame.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The quickest way to turn a peaceful protest into a riot is to let untrained assholes wave guns around, IMHO. Charge the woman with brandishing lethal weapon since she had her finger on the trigger while pointing that gun at peoples faces. Hubby seemed a bit more restrained and you could probably make the case that he merely stood his ground.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mjones73: I'm just picturing something like this if he actually fired it..

[Fark user image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


I doubt it's powerful enough for that much kickback. She certainly won't hit what she's aiming at, probably hit a kid across the street with that pose.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wonder when the Gofundme page goes up to pay their legal fees.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mjones73: youncasqua: jso2897: It's okay to won guns.
It;s okay, God forbid, to use one if you absolutely have to.
But brandishing them at others in an attempt to intimidate, when there is no necessity or intent to use them, is not helpful or socially acceptable behavior, and wise gun use, and should be eschewed.

The articles I read say they pointed the guns at the protesters, which at common law would have been an assault. Did they merely "brandish" them? Or did they actually point them at people? And if the latter, are they being prosecuted? If not, why not?

Based on the pics she was pointing her pistol at people, arm extended, finger on the trigger.


Yes, she pretty clearly seems to be pointing her gun at the black woman taking a picture.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This guy is pure awkwardness holding that gun.
[Fark user image 425x290]


Pastel pink, khaki pants, and Taco Bell manboobs. Exactly like the Navy Seals
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a good defense to try to break every one of your actions down to the, "In my opinion I felt..." case
and not really the facts of the matter...The "They looked like they were coming right at me and I was scared".
Is hard to refute that with any actual facts.....And it's a TOTAL COP OUT..  Despite the fact they were
in no danger, and in fact escalated the situation in the first place all gets tossed to the side because
white people were scared...
 
Josbone26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Her complete lack of trigger discipline makes me twitchy.  Thank dog she was only on her 1st bottle of chardonnay or things might have gone south really fast.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Guairdean: Don't these people know they're supposed to show common decency and let a bunch of rioters kill them and burn their house down? How rude.


Hard to say, since nothing even vaguely resembling that took place on the occasion we have to use as an example. Anybody's guess, really - they seemed to be pretty drunk, and high, and not very smart - so that complicates matters.
Who knows what racist, paranoid idiots think.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This guy is pure awkwardness holding that gun.
[Fark user image image 425x290]


One thing I give him, at least in that pic, trigger discipline.

Lefthand grip like that always looks awkward.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: almejita: Where, exactly is she pointing this gun?

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 750x518]

I mean, she's got her finger on the trigger, so she's ready to go.  There's probably an angry woodchuck just out of frame.

[Fark user image 750x479]


She's definitely putting those lawful protesters in reasonable fear of imminent harmful contact. She's a thug and a dumb vicious animal and she belongs in a cage. I hope someone reports these people to police.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

youncasqua: Haven't followed this closely. Have these people been arrested? Are they being prosecuted? If not, why not?


it certainly doesn't seems like it

probably because they are both pudgy, white, middle-aged, personal injury lawyers?

who have already hired their own lawyer, an infamous "media fixer" who once bragged he pushed a woman to suicide?

and they're rich enough to own a truly tacky house that's so big they have to pay other people to clean and maintain it? before they run out, barefoot in the grass they pay others to cut, and wave some guns around?

https://abovethelaw.com/2020/06/st-lo​u​is-ar-15-couple-hires-lawyer-with-some​-disturbing-marketing-material/

i really wonder if they are "liked" in the saint louis richer-persons-scene, or if they are as trump was to manhattan high society?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When you're such a pair of clods that even 2A Nuts are criticizing you for your dumbassedry.............
 
