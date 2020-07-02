 Skip to content
(Westword)   Denver plans to create designated urban camping sites for the homeless, in a decision which will surely end well   (westword.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Municipality, Homelessness, City council, establishment of temporary safe camping sites, Mayor, United States Capitol, Town council, Denver's homeless population  
33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The location for the homeless camp (trumpville) has not be chosen. Willing to bet the location will be in the north side.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any activity you subsidize, you get more of.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trumpville will go into Denver zip code 80216.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Due to COVID-19, the humanitarian crisis of homelessness is even more dire today than it was just a few short months ago. These are extraordinary times that call for extraordinary measures," Hancock says in a statement released today, July 1, that notes the mayor has approved the establishment of multiple campsites.

Let's see what these extraordinary measures are.

However, while the initial proposal, which called for one site for up to 100 individuals with access to bathrooms, was presented to key Hancock administration members in late April, it's taken over two months for the mayor to endorse the idea. And when first asked about it, he expressed considerable opposition.

This is pathetic at best. But ok! He's on board, what else?

Advocates hope to have the first site established within two weeks.

I think all members of our community will benefit from this Safe Outdoor Space.

While the providers pushing the proposal say they've secured outside funding for the camps, a GoFundMe site has been created to help defer the costs of tents and sleeping bags.

Hancock also indicated that he's backing a ballot initiative being championed by Councilwoman Robin Kniech, which would raise the city's sales tax by .25 percent and send that money to a dedicated fund for homelessness.

In the future we will hear: "We let them sleep outdoors on donated sleeping bags and port o potties. We allowed people to volunteer to help them. I think we all deserve a nice pat on the back."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Any activity you subsidize, you get more of.


True. This is just like police violence.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sanctuary districts?
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, there will be no change in the 16th street mall area?
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ya know what, better to manage the problem than to do what lots of cities do and pretend homeless people don't exist. by designating areas, we can provide safety, security, and even send mobile healthcare vehicles to try to help people. It centralizes social services, and makes it easier to get hungry people food.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Oreminer: So, there will be no change in the 16th street mall area?


It will be officially "designated" now.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is America
 
MindStalker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Any activity you subsidize, you get more of.


Yes, we are subsidizing them camping in designated spaces as opposed to alleyways. We will get more camping in designated spaces.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anything is better than them taking over civic center park, which is the current situation.
There are now semi permanent homeless camps popping up all over Denver and now starting towards the suburbs.
This shiat isn't going away, especially with rent due again like farking now.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is not new. Phoenix has already designated an "urban camping site" for their homeless. They call it "Los Angeles."
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This will certainly make it easier for the police to locate and harass them.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: dj_bigbird: Any activity you subsidize, you get more of.

True. This is just like police violence.


Good point
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

firefly212: Ya know what, better to manage the problem than to do what lots of cities do and pretend homeless people don't exist. by designating areas, we can provide safety, security, and even send mobile healthcare vehicles to try to help people. It centralizes social services, and makes it easier to get hungry people food.


Why not simply provide housing?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just give them a cruise ship or 2.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

firefly212: Ya know what, better to manage the problem than to do what lots of cities do and pretend homeless people don't exist. by designating areas, we can provide safety, security, and even send mobile healthcare vehicles to try to help people. It centralizes social services, and makes it easier to get hungry people food.


Agreed
So, how many unoccupied buildings / units are there currently in Denver.

This statistic will become increasingly more relevant as 2020 progresses
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: firefly212: Ya know what, better to manage the problem than to do what lots of cities do and pretend homeless people don't exist. by designating areas, we can provide safety, security, and even send mobile healthcare vehicles to try to help people. It centralizes social services, and makes it easier to get hungry people food.

Why not simply provide housing?


When you provide housing and ban drinking and drugs from the housing the drunks and drug addicts stay on the streets anyway.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can they designate official jaywalking lanes?  The homeless seem to like jaywalking.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

firefly212: Ya know what, better to manage the problem than to do what lots of cities do and pretend homeless people don't exist. by designating areas, we can provide safety, security, and even send mobile healthcare vehicles to try to help people. It centralizes social services, and makes it easier to get hungry people food.


Exactly, but the OMG, HOMELESS!!!  Idiots will still fear-monger.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: firefly212: Ya know what, better to manage the problem than to do what lots of cities do and pretend homeless people don't exist. by designating areas, we can provide safety, security, and even send mobile healthcare vehicles to try to help people. It centralizes social services, and makes it easier to get hungry people food.

Why not simply provide housing?


Uhm, because if they had housing rather then tents it would slow down the progress of exposing the "undesirables" to covid19?

Just a paranoid thought.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Anything is better than them taking over civic center park, which is the current situation.
There are now semi permanent homeless camps popping up all over Denver and now starting towards the suburbs.
This shiat isn't going away, especially with rent due again like farking now.


Somehow I don't think the homeless advocates and whatnot are going to be on board with cleaning them out of Civic Center Park and sending them to the more out-of-the-way locations these campsites are bound to be at. Also expect the neighbors of these campsites to get upset. Also expect potential lawsuits against Denver over safety issues at the campsites.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So cops will know where to drop tear gas for the lulz
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For Pete's sake.  It can't be that difficult to give homeless people some sort of housing.

Why not take an abandoned high school (looks like Montbello closed recent in Denver, just using it as an example), open the doors and turn the lights, water, and heat on?

They can set up dorm style housing in the the classrooms, there are bathrooms available, showers in the locker room (the homeless can store anything valuable and extra clothes they have in the lockers).  You could probably set up some sort of 'government' and a health clinic in the office.  Bring in a few teachers and work on getting them GEDs.

It would cost the amount of the utilities, maybe a security guard or two (though most homeless camps are self policing), and a nurse and maybe a mental health counselor.  Homeless people are pretty creative and can set up the inside however they want.  If the experiment fails, they are probably planning on tearing it down anyway.

No, it's not perfect, but at least they are indoors and not living in tents in Denver. If they have a tent they can put it up in the gym.

Meanwhile in LA they have built just a handful of units with a $1 billion bond issued to handle it and they think that each unit will cost $400,000.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why don't they just house them under the airport?
 
Mouser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: This will certainly make it easier for the police to locate and harass them.


Think of it as a game preserve.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Any activity you subsidize, you get more of.


Except oil production ;)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Alien Robot: firefly212: Ya know what, better to manage the problem than to do what lots of cities do and pretend homeless people don't exist. by designating areas, we can provide safety, security, and even send mobile healthcare vehicles to try to help people. It centralizes social services, and makes it easier to get hungry people food.

Why not simply provide housing?

When you provide housing and ban drinking and drugs from the housing the drunks and drug addicts stay on the streets anyway.


The Portland hotel example of providing housing and not banning drinking or drugs use by people using it in Vancouver BC does offer another example. Just having the homeless in a location that services can be provided is cheaper for a city
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: Why don't they just house them under the airport?


As sacrifices for Blucifer?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Any activity you subsidize, you get more of.


Until you run out of demand, though. If they'd built enough section-whatever (I don't know their housing code) to house their homeless and impoverished people, they'd meet demand and not have homeless camping in their public spaces. OFC this policy only works if you implement it to some degree nationwide, or else you get the liberal-cities-as-destinations for homeless South Park episode.  I think 15% public investment in the national housing market (As a % of total ownership) would do the trick for the country, it seems to be a baseline for other industrialized countries that socialize housing for the poor.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's like nobody in politics watched Deep Space Nine.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

