 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   10,109. In one day   (local10.com) divider line
68
    More: Florida, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, Broward County, Florida, new cases of COVID-19, higher rates  
•       •       •

1739 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 11:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone checked on the business? I hope they're ok!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandparents would want this.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're hoping to get to herd immunity in record time.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida added more than 10,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the same day Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Tampa with Gov. Ron DeSantis, and ahead of a holiday weekend where DeSantis encouraged residents to take caution but stopped short of setting any additional orders or closures.

Let's watch them suck each others cocks
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want to get herd immunity so that they're not sheep
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [media.tenor.com image 220x164] [View Full Size image _x_]


Now they're never going to show that banned episode from the 1990s where Vegeta gets COVID-19.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for the simpler times when we wondered if worldwide infections would ever hit 10k per day...

Now we're approaching 200k infections per day worldwide, with Trump's powerful US of A driving the charge.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New New York is a fictional city in Futurama.  Leave it to Florida.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the fun part.  NYC hit its peak of 12,000+ over 3 weeks after it completely shut down everything.

Florida said that bars can't sell booze, but can be open (?), and it did this only 4 days ago.

I'm supposed to go down there in 3 weeks.  I should order a hazmat suit.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where will Rich Lowry go to get Gov. DeSantis's apology now?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: They want to get herd immunity so that they're not sheep


Mind you don't wake the sheeple.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when does Disney World open again?
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: They want to get herd immunity so that they're not sheep


Our stonks must remain high while nature kills off the olds.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Florida added more than 10,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the same day Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Tampa with Gov. Ron DeSantis, and ahead of a holiday weekend where DeSantis encouraged residents to take caution but stopped short of setting any additional orders or closures.

Let's watch them suck each others cocks


Is Pence going to give DeSantis his much-needed apology?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the positive rate? Cause the WHO says that at a positive rate of  more 10% your testing, no matter how good your level of testing, is inadequate to capture all the cases.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest assured, the Republican party will not let this setback stop their their mission to find ways to blame this on liberals.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [media.tenor.com image 220x164] [View Full Size image _x_]

Now they're never going to show that banned episode from the 1990s where Vegeta gets COVID-19.


Nah man Goku got that shiat, but future Trunks brought him back the vaccine.  Tasted like grape!

Goku totes got it from an asymptomatic Vegeta tho.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Here's the fun part.  NYC hit its peak of 12,000+ over 3 weeks after it completely shut down everything.

Florida said that bars can't sell booze, but can be open (?), and it did this only 4 days ago.

I'm supposed to go down there in 3 weeks.  I should order a hazmat suit.


My borders are still closed, but right now you couldn't make me go to Florida.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: So when does Disney World open again?


Supposedly, July 11th (Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios) and July 15th (Epcot and Animal Kingdom.)

Supposedly.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Is Pence going to give DeSantis his much-needed apology?


How about Congress buys an island and puts Pence, Trump, and DeSantis on it for the rest of their lives.  It will be cheaper than what is to come if these people remain in charge.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jonas opines: Mike_LowELL: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [media.tenor.com image 220x164] [View Full Size image _x_]

Now they're never going to show that banned episode from the 1990s where Vegeta gets COVID-19.

Nah man Goku got that shiat, but future Trunks brought him back the vaccine.  Tasted like grape!

Goku totes got it from an asymptomatic Vegeta tho.


Someone needs to ask Toriyama if this is canon.  The Dragon Ball Z community has waited long enough.  Silence is violence.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Rapmaster2000: Here's the fun part.  NYC hit its peak of 12,000+ over 3 weeks after it completely shut down everything.

Florida said that bars can't sell booze, but can be open (?), and it did this only 4 days ago.

I'm supposed to go down there in 3 weeks.  I should order a hazmat suit.

My borders are still closed, but right now you couldn't make me go to Florida.


Dude, everyone's Borders are closed. They went bankrupt years ago.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Gubbo: Rapmaster2000: Here's the fun part.  NYC hit its peak of 12,000+ over 3 weeks after it completely shut down everything.

Florida said that bars can't sell booze, but can be open (?), and it did this only 4 days ago.

I'm supposed to go down there in 3 weeks.  I should order a hazmat suit.

My borders are still closed, but right now you couldn't make me go to Florida.

Dude, everyone's Borders are closed. They went bankrupt years ago.


Borders was great. I could walk in with $60 and walk out with two DVD's.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Here's the fun part.  NYC hit its peak of 12,000+ over 3 weeks after it completely shut down everything.

Florida said that bars can't sell booze, but can be open (?), and it did this only 4 days ago.

I'm supposed to go down there in 3 weeks.  I should order a hazmat suit.


I have to go back down there again tomorrow.  I am wearing an N95.  Shaved a glorious beard, but its worth it (plus it'll grow back in a month or two...)
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Florida added more than 10,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the same day Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Tampa with Gov. Ron DeSantis, and ahead of a holiday weekend where DeSantis encouraged residents to take caution but stopped short of setting any additional orders or closures.

Let's watch them suck each others cocks


Man, I don't want to see that. Just describe it for me.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Dude, everyone's Borders are closed. They went bankrupt years ago.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


I almost loled.  I admit it.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking goobers.  But it's OK TO GO THE BEACH IT'S MUH CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT!
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
July 4th, hold my beer.
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, the truly moronic comments in that article show why we can't move forward.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is the NBA feeling about this situation at the moment? Do they have any other options?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: ImpendingCynic: Gubbo: Rapmaster2000: Here's the fun part.  NYC hit its peak of 12,000+ over 3 weeks after it completely shut down everything.

Florida said that bars can't sell booze, but can be open (?), and it did this only 4 days ago.

I'm supposed to go down there in 3 weeks.  I should order a hazmat suit.

My borders are still closed, but right now you couldn't make me go to Florida.

Dude, everyone's Borders are closed. They went bankrupt years ago.

Borders was great. I could walk in with $60 and walk out with two DVD's.


I used to work for Borders, went down with that ship...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: What's the positive rate? Cause the WHO says that at a positive rate of  more 10% your testing, no matter how good your level of testing, is inadequate to capture all the cases.


Upwards of 18%
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the party is just getting started
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/ObsoleteDogma/sta​t​us/1278710192608247813

With a population of 21 million, Florida announced 10,109 new covid cases today. With a combined population of 2.6 billion, China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, and the European Union are averaging 6,760 new cases.

Are we winning yet?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Florida has roughly 6.5% of the US population but 20% of the new virus cases. Governor Bat Boy at least pretended to give a damn.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Governor Whitmer,

You've done a great job of keeping us safe in Michigan and bringing the infection numbers down. Now I ask you to do something else: Close the borders. It's clear that the assholes in other states aren't as smart as the majority of Michiganders, and as such I think it would be prudent to tell people who want to visit Michigan this summer to F#CK RIGHT OFF back to Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Texas, or whatever other disease-ridden red state they're fleeing.

Just until COVID-19 is handled, I think we should change our tourism slogan from "Pure Michigan" to "Back The F#ck Up". It's a smart move. It will save lives.

Sincerely,
W.K. Wight
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is quite the elaborate hoax.  Soros and Gates are hiring 10,000 Floridians per day, just to frame Trump?  I have to applaud their determination.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Dear Governor Whitmer,

You've done a great job of keeping us safe in Michigan and bringing the infection numbers down. Now I ask you to do something else: Close the borders. It's clear that the assholes in other states aren't as smart as the majority of Michiganders, and as such I think it would be prudent to tell people who want to visit Michigan this summer to F#CK RIGHT OFF back to Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Texas, or whatever other disease-ridden red state they're fleeing.

Just until COVID-19 is handled, I think we should change our tourism slogan from "Pure Michigan" to "Back The F#ck Up". It's a smart move. It will save lives.

Sincerely,
W.K. Wight


CC:  Gov. Wolf
Addendum:  Build a wall around PA, and make Sandusky's pension pay for it!
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

theToadMan: How is the NBA feeling about this situation at the moment? Do they have any other options?


Having Toronto host is out now as the NHL is using it as a hub city. Maybe another Canadian city will agree to host as we've had good luck with containing the pandemic.

Florida: pop: 21m daily cases: 6000 (and generally trending upwards)
Ontario: pop: 14.5m daily cases: >600 (and generally trending downward)

The NBA is going to pull out of FLA just to protect their reputation.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: WilderKWight: Dear Governor Whitmer,

You've done a great job of keeping us safe in Michigan and bringing the infection numbers down. Now I ask you to do something else: Close the borders. It's clear that the assholes in other states aren't as smart as the majority of Michiganders, and as such I think it would be prudent to tell people who want to visit Michigan this summer to F#CK RIGHT OFF back to Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Texas, or whatever other disease-ridden red state they're fleeing.

Just until COVID-19 is handled, I think we should change our tourism slogan from "Pure Michigan" to "Back The F#ck Up". It's a smart move. It will save lives.

Sincerely,
W.K. Wight

CC:  Gov. Wolf
Addendum:  Build a wall around PA, and make Sandusky's pension pay for it!


I'd say let people from PA visit Michigan, but the problem is that you'd have to go through other states or intermingle with people from other states on planes in order to do so.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pope Larry II: theToadMan: How is the NBA feeling about this situation at the moment? Do they have any other options?

Having Toronto host is out now as the NHL is using it as a hub city. Maybe another Canadian city will agree to host as we've had good luck with containing the pandemic.

Florida: pop: 21m daily cases: 6000 (and generally trending upwards)
Ontario: pop: 14.5m daily cases: >600 (and generally trending downward)

The NBA is going to pull out of FLA just to protect their reputation.


You can use Vancouver if you give us back the Grizzlies.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I seriously don't get it.  How the US go from "let's dump corporate tea in the bay because we are being taxed without representation" go to "let's jump off of the metaphorical COVID cliff so CEOs can buy a 5th house while government ignores the situation" in such a short time.  I think tar and feathering DeSantis and kicking him out of Florida is getting close to becoming an action of self-preservation.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

solokumba: Florida added more than 10,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the same day Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Tampa with Gov. Ron DeSantis, and ahead of a holiday weekend where DeSantis encouraged residents to take caution but stopped short of setting any additional orders or closures.

Let's watch them suck each others cocks


We haven't proven you can transmit COVID19 through that pathway yet. Let's just have them French kiss each other. Preferably behind some sort of opaque screen.
 
1funguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

d23: 6nome: They want to get herd immunity so that they're not sheep

Our stonks must remain high while nature kills off the olds.


I wonder how much economic growth reflects inherited wealth and first time money from people/estates that have received insurance and lawsuit money related to old people dying.

$2-$6k per month not dedicated to keeping grandma on the planet can have a measurable impact on a family's bottom line as well.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What's the positive rate? Cause the WHO says that at a positive rate of  more 10% your testing, no matter how good your level of testing, is inadequate to capture all the cases.


World meters says Florida is at 7%.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pope Larry II: theToadMan: How is the NBA feeling about this situation at the moment? Do they have any other options?

Having Toronto host is out now as the NHL is using it as a hub city. Maybe another Canadian city will agree to host as we've had good luck with containing the pandemic.

Florida: pop: 21m daily cases: 6000 (and generally trending upwards)
Ontario: pop: 14.5m daily cases: >600 (and generally trending downward)

The NBA is going to pull out of FLA just to protect their reputation.


Bertrand  in Winnipeg could work for the NBA. Housing the teams would be interesting but they would be isolated from the world there.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.