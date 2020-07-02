 Skip to content
(Mashable)   Facebook improperly gave users' data to third-party developers, again   (mashable.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Oops" Again

"Won't happen again" Again

Rinse. Repeat.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thissss is why I stopped using it.  Sorry, FB friends.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they did.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Thissss is why I stopped using it.  Sorry, FB friends.


I would have a long time ago as well but the ability to have FB make it so I don't have to see or talk to family I have no desire to see is worth giving up some privacy for.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, I am sure those advertisements of puzzle solving in Hero Wars are fully legitimate gameplay footage!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zuckerbot concerned.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, I am beginning to think this Zuckerberg guy is a lying asswipe.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made it all up anyways
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Thissss is why I stopped using it.  Sorry, FB friends.


If they really were your friends, they wouldn't use it either.  FB is a tool if faciats, the trump, billionaires, mega corps, and domestic terror agencies.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: syrynxx: Thissss is why I stopped using it.  Sorry, FB friends.

If they really were your friends, they wouldn't use it either.  FB is a tool if faciats, the trump, billionaires, mega corps, and domestic terror agencies.


My mom uses it as a coordination tool with local vets and people in the area so she can get young and wounded birdies sent to her to raise and eventually re-release back into the wild. But other than that, i agree with you there.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A breach in security?

You weren't supposed to find out we never stopped.

This just in CBNC:  "Facebook shares hold up despite boycott."
 
CanisNoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Suspicious timing, not saying it didn't happen but I'm critical of the story at this point.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Every single time, these data breaches seem to be about the apps which are placed on Facebook.

My personal solution is simple. I NEVER use or even click on anything in my Facebook feed about apps.

Somehow even when I joined FB years ago I was always suspicious of these apps, and shied away from using them.

Then Cambridge Analytica blew up in our faces, and I knew I was right.

So these are my clear policies- Restrict my exposure by only allowing friends to see my posts, and never EVER use apps for any reason whatsoever. I might as well stand in the middle of the street shouting out my personal details to all and sundry if I ever used an app, so I don't and never will.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hej: I made it all up anyways


This, how is it valuable?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Creoena: syrynxx: Thissss is why I stopped using it.  Sorry, FB friends.

I would have a long time ago as well but the ability to have FB make it so I don't have to see or talk to family I have no desire to see is worth giving up some privacy for.


I don't understand how giving them an additional connection point is effective in tightening their access to you.

Not snarking. Just legitimately am missing a key part of your plan.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Creoena: syrynxx: Thissss is why I stopped using it.  Sorry, FB friends.

I would have a long time ago as well but the ability to have FB make it so I don't have to see or talk to family I have no desire to see is worth giving up some privacy for.


Have you tried moving out of their basement?  Because when live on your own ignoring them is very easy.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Every single time, these data breaches seem to be about the apps which are placed on Facebook.

My personal solution is simple. I NEVER use or even click on anything in my Facebook feed about apps.


My solution is even simpler. I don't use Facebook.

/ I got roped in by some friends to open an account few years back.
// Abandoned it about month later when I discovered that Facebook changed the privacy rules without warning
/// Wouldn't touch it with any kind of pole, and wearing hazmat suit now...
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mortgage software does the same.  Employment software does the same.  So many companies don't get that you need to anonymize your data for the third parties.  Hell, I know a company that sends SSNs in regular email, chat, text, etc.

Facebook sucks so much for other reasons.  Born from evil will never stop being evil...just learn to hide it better.
 
Creoena
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Creoena: syrynxx: Thissss is why I stopped using it.  Sorry, FB friends.

I would have a long time ago as well but the ability to have FB make it so I don't have to see or talk to family I have no desire to see is worth giving up some privacy for.

I don't understand how giving them an additional connection point is effective in tightening their access to you.

Not snarking. Just legitimately am missing a key part of your plan.


Otherwise they just incessantly call or show up announced.  An occasional facebook comment keeps them at bay.
 
Creoena
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Creoena: BlazeTrailer: Creoena: syrynxx: Thissss is why I stopped using it.  Sorry, FB friends.

I would have a long time ago as well but the ability to have FB make it so I don't have to see or talk to family I have no desire to see is worth giving up some privacy for.

I don't understand how giving them an additional connection point is effective in tightening their access to you.

Not snarking. Just legitimately am missing a key part of your plan.

Otherwise they just incessantly call or show up announced.  An occasional facebook comment keeps them at bay.


*unannounced
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

snocone: Ya know, I am beginning to think this Zuckerberg guy is a lying asswipe.


"I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS. People just submitted it, I don't know why. They "trust me". Dumb farks."
- Mark Zuckerberg, 2003
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well now it's definitely theft... Unless they take a deal to censor.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anyone who has a facebook account these days deserves exactly what they deserve. Zuck is scum of the highest level and if a user is not fully aware of it by now it's on them.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

theToadMan: Anyone who has a facebook account these days deserves exactly what they deserve. Zuck is scum of the highest level and if a user is not fully aware of it by now it's on them.


second deserve = get
 
brizzle365
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
it's more surprising that people are still surprised by this.

Have you even been paying attention? You've been the product, the entire time.
 
