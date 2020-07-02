 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 New York)   Students throwing COVID-19 parties to see who gets infected. Surpisingly, not Florida, but maybe your second or third guess   (abc7ny.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, City council, Councillor, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith, Richard Shelby, According to Jim, WVUA-CA  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 12:33 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We really should be arresting people like this. Every party goer. I don't care if they're teens, throw them in jail for 6 months, we need to start taking this shiat seriously.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isnt this "allegedly"?

A city council woman says a fireman told her his best friend's sisters boyfriend saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last night.

I guess it's pretty serious.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yup. That was my third guess. Get out of my head, Subby!
 
Flincher
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So shocked 
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Isnt this "allegedly"?

A city council woman says a fireman told her his best friend's sisters boyfriend saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last night.

I guess it's pretty serious.


Thank you, Simone.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Isnt this "allegedly"?

A city council woman says a fireman told her his best friend's sisters boyfriend saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last night.

I guess it's pretty serious.


But totally believable considering that it's in the 'ol U S of A.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're also doing Jenkem and butt chugging vodka!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rucker10: weddingsinger: Isnt this "allegedly"?

A city council woman says a fireman told her his best friend's sisters boyfriend saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last night.

I guess it's pretty serious.

But totally believable considering that it's in the 'ol U S of A.


It IS believable but I'd like more than a possible 3rd hand story by people who might simply be trying to create a scapegoat for their own incompetence or malice.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: They're also doing Jenkem and butt chugging vodka!


Don't forget the Rainbow Party!
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't feel so high and mighty subby. I bet stupid crap like this is happening in every state.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boo_Guy: They're also doing Jenkem and butt chugging vodka!


And then they pick up their LSD-laced temporary tattoos to hand out to school children, and drive home with their headlights off, so initiates can murder the first person to flash their high beams at them!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bullshiat
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.