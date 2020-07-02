 Skip to content
 
(New Haven Independent)   Move afoot to change the name of Yale University. Keeping with the lock theme, Master seems to be available   (newhavenindependent.org) divider line
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I heard this earlier. It must be a new right wing talking point. This poll doesn't exactly give me confidence they are being sincere. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I just moved it.   Did the name change?

Should I move the other one?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why did JP Morgan hire the Swedish convict?

He yust got out of Yail!
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
he spelled Yale with a 6
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe we should just rename things named after the traitor slaveholders but keep the names for stuff named after "patriot" slaveholders.  Or you better tell me what we are going to change Washington State and Washington DC to.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Will changing the name affect any policies or traditions at Yale? If not, who cares what they call it? They could call it "Hitler U" for all the good it will do.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the alums and other donors will not be in favor. Money will win out.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait a second, I thought the game was afoot? I never heard it got unafooted.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Maybe we should just rename things named after the traitor slaveholders but keep the names for stuff named after "patriot" slaveholders.  Or you better tell me what we are going to change Washington State and Washington DC to.


The capitol of the country is "Slaveholder, District of Genocidal Maniac", amirite??
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Maybe we should just rename things named after the traitor slaveholders but keep the names for stuff named after "patriot" slaveholders.  Or you better tell me what we are going to change Washington State and Washington DC to.


What's wrong w/ the original Native words?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I only know about Kale University.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Episcopal Church, as it does, had a rite to formally apologize for its part in Slavery back in 2008. The Anglican communion has way more people of color than whites in its world wide grouping.   The event was held the day before Yom Kippur.

The Quakers, in their various meetings groups, back then had never thought to examine its use of slaves to produce the raw materials from the south for the cotton mills which were part of their successful commerce in the north.  Of course, the Society of Friends does do many things based on individual conscience.

It's fitting and proper for Yale to examine whether it wants to be a fly by night for profit university or something substantial and enduring, reflecting the best.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So what you are saying, is that ANYONE, I mean ANYONE that had a connection with slavery,
supported slavery, or even mentioned slavery, must have their names stripped from every piece
of property, building, road and what not?
Ok, can we start with THIS guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size


-Robert C. Byrd Bridge crosses the Ohio River between Huntington, West Virginia and Chesapeake, Ohio.
-Robert C. Byrd Academic and Technology Center, Marshall University in Huntington
-Robert C. Byrd Academic and Technology Center, Marshall University Graduate College
-Robert C. Byrd Biotechnology Science Center, Marshall University
-Robert C. Byrd Cancer Research Laboratory, West Virginia University
-Robert C. Byrd Center for Legislative Studies, Shepherd University
-Robert C. Byrd Center for Pharmacy Education, University of Charleston
-Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health, Marshall University
-Robert C. Byrd Clinical Teaching Center, Charleston Area Medical Center
-Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope, Green Bank, West Virginia
-Robert C. Byrd Hardwood Technologies Center, Princeton, West Virginia
-Robert C. Byrd Health and Wellness Center, Bethany College
-Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center, West Virginia University
-Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center Charleston Division, Charleston, West Virginia
-Robert C. Byrd High School, Clarksburg, West Virginia
-Robert C. Byrd Institute for Composites Technology Bridgeport,
-Robert C. Byrd Library, Wheeling, West Virginia
-Robert C. Byrd Library University of Charleston in Beckley
-Robert C. Byrd Life Long Learning Center, West Virginia University
-Robert C. Byrd Metals Fabrication Center, Rocket Center, West Virginia
-Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center, Bridgeport, West Virginia
-Robert C. Byrd National Technology Transfer Center, Wheeling University
-Robert C. Byrd Regional Training Institute, Camp Dawson, West Virginia
-Robert C. Byrd Science and Technology Center, Shepherd University
-Robert C. Byrd Technology Center, Alderson-Broaddus College
-Robert C. Byrd United Technical Center[
-Robert C. Byrd Hilltop Office Complex, Rocket Center, West Virginia
-Robert C. Byrd Industrial Park, Moorefield
-Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse and Federal Building, Beckley, West Virginia
-Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse and Federal Building, Charleston, West Virginia
-Robert C. Byrd Federal Correctional Institution, Hazelton,
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Harvard 2 or the ever popular EFF-U.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Illuminati U or Skull and Bones U still available.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: I heard this earlier. It must be a new right wing talking point. This poll doesn't exactly give me confidence they are being sincere. [Fark user image 425x569]


Sorry, but Im gonna have to go with Nale U.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Nothing is known about the boy on the right, who has just finished pouring Madeira (a sweet, fortified wine) into the glasses on the table."

Funky cold Madeira?
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Maybe we should just rename things named after the traitor slaveholders but keep the names for stuff named after "patriot" slaveholders.  Or you better tell me what we are going to change Washington State and Washington DC to.


George
 
Thats My Name too! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Heavens, a Yale man!
 
GRCooper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Maybe we should just rename things named after the traitor slaveholders but keep the names for stuff named after "patriot" slaveholders.  Or you better tell me what we are going to change Washington State and Washington DC to.


Sorry, it's more than that. On Amerigo Vespucci's second voyage to the new world, they made a slave raid to the Bahamas, so America will have to be renamed too.

I did a search on "perfect people of the 15th century" and determined that we will have to change the name of the country to The United States of Null.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

p51d007: So what you are saying, is that ANYONE, I mean ANYONE that had a connection with slavery,
supported slavery, or even mentioned slavery, must have their names stripped from every piece
of property, building, road and what not?
Ok, can we start with THIS guy?

[Fark user image image 850x400]

That's the guy Biden called a mentor.

Robert Byrd Was Once An Exalted Cyclops Of The KKK. Joe Biden Called Him A Friend, Mentor And Guide
Youtube EplolSj01d8
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's just all give up and kill ourselves.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: I heard this earlier. It must be a new right wing talking point. This poll doesn't exactly give me confidence they are being sincere. [Fark user image 425x569]


FTFA: #CancelYale trended this past week on social media, having started as a trolling of liberal elites by conservative influencers. One example: "For an institution that prides itself on its so called progressivism, why has Yale not yet distanced itself from its namesake - a notorious slave trader?!"

I don't really think of "progressivism," so-called or otherwise, when I think of Yale. Trust-fund brats and spoiled legacies playing at being woke, maybe. Though my impression could be out of date.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Patrice Lumumba University" is now available.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I get that it's past time to be having these conversations. There's going to have to be a balance struck between what was acceptable and what is right.  Some are easy but the discussions are going to carry on for a while now that they've begun.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Would you rename a Confederate statue and call it good enough? NO! Yale must be torn down.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They should upgrade it to Prison U.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
choose wisely...
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Somewhere in the Southern United States:

Local:  Where'd you go to school?

Visitor:  Yale

Local:  I SAID WHERE'D YOU GO TO SCHOOL?!

Visitor:  (is visibly frightened  and confused)

Local:  What?  You told me to yell.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Geotpf: Maybe we should just rename things named after the traitor slaveholders but keep the names for stuff named after "patriot" slaveholders.  Or you better tell me what we are going to change Washington State and Washington DC to.

What's wrong w/ the original Native words?


Nobody can pronounce them
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: I heard this earlier. It must be a new right wing talking point. This poll doesn't exactly give me confidence they are being sincere. [Fark user image 425x569]


Oh, they are sincere all right. But they are left-wingers and they want you to think of "Heil U."

Just defund it and shut it down. It never mattered anyway.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WTP 2: choose wisely...
[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x389]


Dang it! 4 minutes!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

p51d007: So what you are saying, is that ANYONE, I mean ANYONE that had a connection with slavery,
supported slavery, or even mentioned slavery, must have their names stripped from every piece
of property, building, road and what not?
Ok, can we start with THIS guy?

[Fark user image image 850x400]

Charleston, WV is about the most farked place I have ever had to spend any time
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: p51d007: So what you are saying, is that ANYONE, I mean ANYONE that had a connection with slavery,
supported slavery, or even mentioned slavery, must have their names stripped from every piece
of property, building, road and what not?
Ok, can we start with THIS guy?

[Fark user image image 850x400]

That's the guy Biden called a mentor.

[YouTube video: Robert Byrd Was Once An Exalted Cyclops Of The KKK. Joe Biden Called Him A Friend, Mentor And Guide]


How does anyone ever take the KKK seriously when they call themselves things like "The exalted cyclops?"
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should name it after the color of poop!

Brown U.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CaptainSpaceJohnny: They should name it after the color of poop!

Brown U.


Thatsracist.gif
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scalpod: Wait a second, I thought the game was afoot? I never heard it got unafooted.


Have you ever had a gamey foot?  Trust me, you don't want that.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Call it "Floyd" and be done.
 
The Brown Word [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Like the temporarily inconvenienced billionaires-to-be in this county, a whole shiatton of people not enrolled at Yale sure seem to care about its name. It doesn't matter. Actual alumni will still say they went to Yale. Anyone who goes there after a name change will still name-drop whatever is most recognizable.

Rename it to International House of University, barely matters to anyone whether it changes name, doesn't change, or ceases to exist at all.

But ooga booga ALL change is bad and scary!
 
brizzle365
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If we are removing things that are offensive, then it would seem that it would make more sense to remove the depiction of the slave. That is obviously what is so outrageous. If the image offends you, then you are an idiot.

When was the last time you were a slave?
 
