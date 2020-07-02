 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Gesundheit Maxwell arrested, no word if she is wearing her choker   (cnbc.com) divider line
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For god's sake put her in protective custody with a 24 hour camera on her.
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[insert your own "suicide" joke here]
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, bye.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Burn them all.

"But, but, but, whatabout..."

DID. I. farkING.  STUTTER?
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope she chokes on egg penis.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Queef Wellington: Hope she chokes on egg penis.


Fark user image
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let Barr'shiat squad near her.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about this woman - the look in her eye, perhaps - combined with the fact that she had apparently vanished from the earth led me to believe she was some sort of criminal mastermind.

The fact that she was in farking NH and not halfway around the world in a country with no extradition treaty shows how wrong I was about that theory.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Don't let Barr'shiat squad near her.


The squad that does assassinations for Bill Barr.

Filterpwned
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: For god's sake put her in protective custody with a 24 hour camera on her.


Yeah, like the camera won't suddenly go out for 10 minutes before to 10 minutes after the time of her "suicide".
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: For god's sake put her in protective custody with a 24 hour camera on her.


"Unfortunately, the camera malfunctioned for those 32 minutes and 57 seconds when something happened.  We're not how she dismembered herself but it was definitely a suicide."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead in 3.....2......
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Don't let Barr'shiat squad near her.


Yea. And avoid the hitmen as well!
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we taking bets on the method of "suicide"?
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any betting pools on how quickly the trumps are going to have her killed?

I'm at under 2 months.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who do you want to guard her chief?
Everyone
Everyone?

Fark user image
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Jack Sabbath: Don't let Barr'shiat squad near her.

The squad that does assassinations for Bill Barr.

Filterpwned


Nah, you had it right the first time.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing how we can take down a goddamn international sex trafficking and blackmail collection operation and somehow limit the fallout to one guy (deceased) and his girlfriend (free... til just now).
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: For god's sake put her in protective custody with a 24 hour camera on her.


It seems to me it would have been easier to arrange an accident before she was taken into custody, and there was plenty of time to do it, too.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About farking time.

Well, let the shiatshow commence.
 
sandi_fish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if Trump is nervous.
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alan Dershowitz is sweating profusely right now.
 
jollyrancher82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a goner
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About farking time!

WhoGAS: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: For god's sake put her in protective custody with a 24 hour camera on her.

"Unfortunately, the camera malfunctioned for those 32 minutes and 57 seconds when something happened.  We're not how she dismembered herself but it was definitely a suicide."


Warden: "She caught COVID-19 in prison and died."

Reporter: "But she was dismembered!"

Warden: "It really is a horible disease..."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: For god's sake put her in protective custody with a 24 hour camera on her.


Hillary Clinton Laughing for 10 hours
Youtube orYcAiFqknU
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think the bookies in Vegas are setting the odds on how long she lasts in jail, before
she "kills herself"  ?
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she has a killswitch on some unreleased compromising info on trump*

and if she lives until the trial, offers it up for a lighter sentence
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Something about this woman - the look in her eye, perhaps - combined with the fact that she had apparently vanished from the earth led me to believe she was some sort of criminal mastermind.

The fact that she was in farking NH and not halfway around the world in a country with no extradition treaty shows how wrong I was about that theory.


I've long since decided there are very, very few "criminal masterminds", because anybody smart enough to be one would also be smart enough to make plenty of money in a non-criminal fashion.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she has half a farking brain she will have already deposed herself in front of two attorneys with everything she knows, self incriminating or not, made copies and let everyone she comes in contact with know that it is out there to be distributed by two different attorneys to every media outlet in the US and UK if anything were to "happen" to her while in custody.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: For god's sake put her in protective custody with a 24 hour camera on her.

Yeah, like the camera won't suddenly go out for 10 minutes before to 10 minutes after the time of her "suicide".


freebeacon.com
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Are we taking bets on the method of "suicide"?


assets.vogue.com
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

petec: I hope she has a killswitch on some unreleased compromising info on trump*

and if she lives until the trial, offers it up for a lighter sentence


Not just Trump, but every scumbag that participated in or was present with this shiat. You were at a private Epstein party and saw Epstein handing out teenage girls for sex and never said anything to police or FBI about it? Fark you, you can sit in the jail cell right next to her.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aezetyr: Any betting pools on how quickly the trumps are going to have her killed?

I'm at under 2 months.


there are dozens of people who would benefit from that. try under 2 weeks
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Jack Sabbath: Don't let Barr'shiat squad near her.

The squad that does assassinations for Bill Barr.

Filterpwned


Buttbuttinations?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I didn't think she'd commit suicide next week, but so guess I was wrong
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southern District of New York. Wonder if this wasn't part of why Barr fired the State AG
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From redlit thread:
There's a lot more to this story. How did the FBI lure her here? There might be a French connection as she was hiding out in Epstein's Paris mansion. Interesting who will get to her first, the Trump team or the Clinton team.
 
imbrial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Don't let Barr'shiat squad near her.


Well they do that in the woods so it should be ok
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: For god's sake put her in protective custody with a 24 hour camera on her.


Fark user image


No problem.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: For god's sake put her in protective custody with a 24 hour camera on her.

"Unfortunately, the camera malfunctioned for those 32 minutes and 57 seconds when something happened.  We're not how she dismembered herself but it was definitely a suicide."


Maybe she resigned on a deal with a devil?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aezetyr: Any betting pools on how quickly the trumps are going to have her killed?

I'm at under 2 months.


i.pinimg.com
 
joyride75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it happening?! Please tell me it's happening.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sandi_fish: Wonder if Trump is nervous.


i.imgflip.com
 
that1guy77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: For god's sake put her in protective custody with a 24 hour camera on her.


Maybe in some sort of cell and on suicide watch where she gets checked every 30 minutes so nothing bad will happen to her.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure we want all the details here.

Should make for a stupendous round of "its not a big deal" on the part of supporters of various politicians.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

petec: I hope she has a killswitch on some unreleased compromising info on trump*

and if she lives until the trial, offers it up for a lighter sentence


Fark user image

i.imgflip.com



i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pinch it off already, Lord.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aezetyr: Any betting pools on how quickly the trumps are going to have her killed?

I'm at under 2 months.


As soon as the Clintons are available to take care of it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Think the bookies in Vegas are setting the odds on how long she lasts in jail, before
she "kills herself"  ?


Fark user image

"Yeah, give me the odds on Maxwell No Show"
 
