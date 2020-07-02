 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Asinine: Sheriff warns protesters, or, as he calls them "godless disruptors" to stay out of his county or he will "deputize every gun owner in this county" to deal with them. Strange: {insert famous question from 'Blazing Saddles here}   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assholes can be found in every race and nationality, and law enforcement offers opportunities for all of them.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a tyrant is just itching to water that tree of liberty.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Assholes can be found in every race and nationality, and law enforcement offers opportunities for all of them.


Yep.  FTA:

Daniels, the county's first Black sheriff, is himself under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement related to an affair he had with a fellow officer when he was at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and a subsequent false arrest of that officer.

The corrupting influence of power knows no boundaries.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where da white women at?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Again?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who posted this? Pete, or his twin brother?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
he is that one guy with a tiny peener.
bet you
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
REEEEEEpeat
 
TheLearnedFool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: REEEEEEpeat


And already reported as such :).
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well if that isn't the most racist fark title i've ever seen.

I guess you think it's strange because you truly believe that the color of a man's skin dictates what thoughts and opinions he must have.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Love me some Blazing Saddles, but I don't know what question is so famous. Anybody want to help me out?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
img.libquotes.comView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Love me some Blazing Saddles, but I don't know what question is so famous. Anybody want to help me out?


to tell a family secret, my grandmother was Dutch
 
catchow [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Famous question from Blazing Saddles?

"So tell me, schatze...is it twue your people are gifted?"
 
p51d007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
BEST way to dump all of this PC crap is to make every kid over the age of 12 to watch the UNCUT
version of Blazing Saddles at least once a month, until they graduate high school.  By the time they
are out, they will ditch the PC crap and get on with their lives instead of acting like a bunch of
woke dingbats.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Disruptive" protesting is more acceptable to people when it's someplace else.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheLearnedFool
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

catchow: Famous question from Blazing Saddles?

"So tell me, schatze...is it twue your people are gifted?"


I thought the famous question was. 
Do we have the strength to carry on this mighty task in one night...
Youtube dlbR8H2hJZM
 
MLWS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

p51d007: BEST way to dump all of this PC crap is to make every kid over the age of 12 to watch the UNCUT
version of Blazing Saddles at least once a month, until they graduate high school.  By the time they
are out, they will ditch the PC crap and get on with their lives instead of acting like a bunch of
woke dingbats.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
DIIIINNNNGGG
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: Who posted this? Pete, or his twin brother?


Lot of repeats are queued up in the greenlights today too, more than usual.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

My first thought was Lethal Weapon
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The Sherriff is ani(*BONG*)...diot"
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We're gonna need a shiatload of dimes?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Glad to see Uncle Ruckus (no relation) finally got a job.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Daniels is a first-term sheriff up for reelection who has said he wants to one day be a congressman. He is being challenged by six opponents"

I can't quite put my finger on it, but I have this strange feeling this might be relevant somehow.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He seems to be overcompensating for something.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: he is that one guy with a tiny peener.
bet you


There's only one?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: [img.libquotes.com image 850x446]


That's a Travis Bickle quote, not Robert DeNiro.

You quote the writer or character, not the actor. Otherwise a line from Hamlet would be attributed to a thousand or more people.
 
mjones73
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: [img.libquotes.com image 850x446]


/Not sure if serious
 
northguineahills
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The county I grew up in. Sounds about right. (It's gotten worse in the 25 years since I left)
 
mjones73
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it - Nevermind that shiat, here comes Mongo!!!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MLWS: p51d007: BEST way to dump all of this PC crap is to make every kid over the age of 12 to watch the UNCUT
version of Blazing Saddles at least once a month, until they graduate high school.  By the time they
are out, they will ditch the PC crap and get on with their lives instead of acting like a bunch of
woke dingbats.

[i0.wp.com image 850x850]


Why, that's treating people with respect gone mad!
 
Stratohead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd lay even money on most of that asshats who show up armed to be given their toy badges are probably felons who aren't supposed to have guns in the first place.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mongo but pawn in great game of life.
 
Albinoman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All those gun owners can already legally shoot someone if they are possibly endangered. What the sheriff is implying is that by being deputized means they shoot with impunity. Another part of the problem right there.
 
