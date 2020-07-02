 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Land Rover: let's stop making a real off-road vehicle. Billionaire: I'll build my own. Land Rover: legal maneuvering. Legal system: eat a bag of dicks, Land Rover   (foxnews.com) divider line
33
    More: Amusing, Four-wheel drive, Off-road vehicle, Land Rover Defender, Chemicals tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Land Rover, Jeep, Britain's richest men, Pinzgauer High Mobility All-Terrain Vehicle  
•       •       •

2379 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 11:26 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those that don't want a FOX link:

https://jalopnik.com/petrochemical-co​m​pany-ineos-is-going-to-build-this-rebo​-1844235745

In a nutshell, it doesn't use Land Rover parts, it isn't compatible with Land Rover parts, and while it may look a lot like a Landrover, one can say that a K5 Blazer, a Ford Bronco, and a Dodge Ramcharger look an awful lot alike but are not the same vehicle.  Automotive designers have been "inspired" by each other constantly, so there's really nothing that Land Rover can complain about.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: For those that don't want a FOX link:

https://jalopnik.com/petrochemical-com​pany-ineos-is-going-to-build-this-rebo​-1844235745

In a nutshell, it doesn't use Land Rover parts, it isn't compatible with Land Rover parts, and while it may look a lot like a Landrover, one can say that a K5 Blazer, a Ford Bronco, and a Dodge Ramcharger look an awful lot alike but are not the same vehicle.  Automotive designers have been "inspired" by each other constantly, so there's really nothing that Land Rover can complain about.


Plus, the original Landie (and Toyota Land Cruiser, among others, I'm sure) was specifically a rip off of Jeeps of the day.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The vacuum cleaner pioneer recently ditched his bid to build an electric car rival to Tesla after sinking £500 million into the project."

I bet that must have sucked.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you want about this guy, but instead of just biatching online or at the pub, he says "fark it, I'll do this". Sure, he's rich as Fark, but still cool.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a link on Land Rover's website that says "build your own" so I did your honor.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: "The vacuum cleaner pioneer recently ditched his bid to build an electric car rival to Tesla after sinking £500 million into the project."

I bet that must have sucked.


BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Say what you want about this guy, but instead of just biatching online or at the pub, he says "fark it, I'll do this". Sure, he's rich as Fark, but still cool.


Then why does everyone bust Elon's grapes when he does it?  Serious question I don't know why he gets so much static.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Price point is comparable to the jeep trucks too.  I gotta admit the new Jeep trucks do LOOK cool, but that famous, good ol' Jeep reliability gives me pause.

shiatsonfireyo.jpg
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Price point is comparable to the jeep trucks too.  I gotta admit the new Jeep trucks do LOOK cool, but that famous, good ol' Jeep reliability gives me pause.

shiatsonfireyo.jpg


Wranglers are only unreliable if you compare them to anything that isn't a jeep product.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toby Ecuyer, the Grenadier's design borrower, said: "The brief was simple. copy Land Rover's design and put an engine in it."
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: stevenboof: Say what you want about this guy, but instead of just biatching online or at the pub, he says "fark it, I'll do this". Sure, he's rich as Fark, but still cool.

Then why does everyone bust Elon's grapes when he does it?  Serious question I don't know why he gets so much static.


Because outside of his business life, he is a very vocal garbage person.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: stevenboof: Say what you want about this guy, but instead of just biatching online or at the pub, he says "fark it, I'll do this". Sure, he's rich as Fark, but still cool.

Then why does everyone bust Elon's grapes when he does it?  Serious question I don't know why he gets so much static.


I think it's because he's weird. But that's just my opinion.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chemicals tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided to launch his own car company when Land Rover ceased production of the rugged off-roader in 2016.

Well, it's back for the 2020 model: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Land_Rov​er_Defender_(L663)

Doug DeMuro reviewed it as competent, capable, and decently priced.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: For those that don't want a FOX link:

https://jalopnik.com/petrochemical-com​pany-ineos-is-going-to-build-this-rebo​-1844235745

In a nutshell, it doesn't use Land Rover parts, it isn't compatible with Land Rover parts, and while it may look a lot like a Landrover, one can say that a K5 Blazer, a Ford Bronco, and a Dodge Ramcharger look an awful lot alike but are not the same vehicle.  Automotive designers have been "inspired" by each other constantly, so there's really nothing that Land Rover can complain about.


And most importantly it can't just copy the Land Rover because the original LR doesn't come close to meeting all the safety regulations in countries around the world. It was grandfathered in in many areas but even that was pushing it.

I said when LR launched their new Defender that I thought they'd gone too upmarket and should have made a bare bones utility vehicle. But I suspected that when they restyled the Disco. The new (current) model got far sportier, luxurious and upmarket and I thought at the time that was to move it upmarket to make way for the new Defender. The new Defender is effectively the replacement for the old Disco, leaving the tough utility vehicle market empty for this guy to move into.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: stevenboof: Say what you want about this guy, but instead of just biatching online or at the pub, he says "fark it, I'll do this". Sure, he's rich as Fark, but still cool.

Then why does everyone bust Elon's grapes when he does it?  Serious question I don't know why he gets so much static.


because he asks for it by making himself into a public figure of fame.

If he were more like a koch brother, avoiding the lime light and not spending time with anyone that point a camera and microphone at him. Then like the koch brothers he could move entire mountains of political/socioeconomic weight around, and a vast swath of the people pie chart would still not know his name or who he was or what he spent his time and dimes doing.

By taking up a  public spot light in front of everyone and being so braggadocio, everyone watch me i'm a super bad ass i got this like none of yall could i'm right Tony Stark over here check it out.
And then roll out a sad truck that was drawn by Hanna Barbera rejects, injects himself into a cave diving rescue of which he know jack squat about, and a whole series of basically a long string of that, while demanding the public pay close attention to his amazballs self.

Yeah that's the exact formula to ask for it like that.
If he didn't want to be thrashed on by the public all he had to do was not make himself into so public a figure as he did.
Or you know, be the Tony Stark of a badass and stick the landing, if you're so gonna demand all eyes on you to see this shiat.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Chemicals tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided to launch his own car company when Land Rover ceased production of the rugged off-roader in 2016.

Well, it's back for the 2020 model: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/L​and_Rover_Defender_(L663)

Doug DeMuro reviewed it as competent, capable, and decently priced.


The new one looks like a great car, but it's not the sort of thing farmers will buy to throw bales of hay and stray sheep into before hosing it out at the end of the day. It will be bought by posers, yummy mummies for the school run and rich execs to tow their jet ski.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He aimed to build a "utilitarian" 4x4 which would appeal to adventurers and landowners rather thanthat will be almost exclusively be bought by trendy urbanites seeking so-called "Chelsea Tractors.'

Fixt
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"He is believed to have invested 600 British pounds ($745) million..."

Man, a dollar just isn't worth what it used to be anymore.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: TWX: For those that don't want a FOX link:

https://jalopnik.com/petrochemical-com​pany-ineos-is-going-to-build-this-rebo​-1844235745

In a nutshell, it doesn't use Land Rover parts, it isn't compatible with Land Rover parts, and while it may look a lot like a Landrover, one can say that a K5 Blazer, a Ford Bronco, and a Dodge Ramcharger look an awful lot alike but are not the same vehicle.  Automotive designers have been "inspired" by each other constantly, so there's really nothing that Land Rover can complain about.

And most importantly it can't just copy the Land Rover because the original LR doesn't come close to meeting all the safety regulations in countries around the world. It was grandfathered in in many areas but even that was pushing it.

I said when LR launched their new Defender that I thought they'd gone too upmarket and should have made a bare bones utility vehicle. But I suspected that when they restyled the Disco. The new (current) model got far sportier, luxurious and upmarket and I thought at the time that was to move it upmarket to make way for the new Defender. The new Defender is effectively the replacement for the old Disco, leaving the tough utility vehicle market empty for this guy to move into.


YRLY I'd love a basic US legal classic body style Defender, but not pushing $100k.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Chemicals tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided to launch his own car company when Land Rover ceased production of the rugged off-roader in 2016.

Well, it's back for the 2020 model: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/L​and_Rover_Defender_(L663)

Doug DeMuro reviewed it as competent, capable, and decently priced.


Based on that entry, it sounds like the only thing it has in common with the original is the name. It looks like it was designed for soccer moms... a larger (and even more boring) version of the Honda Element.

The Grenadier appears to be a truer heir.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: it's not the sort of thing farmers will buy to throw bales of hay and stray sheep into before hosing it out at the end of the day


Don't they buy lorries for that?

Why would you buy a SUV to haul bales of hay or sheep? Unless it's with a trailer?
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know the economy is bad but geez: "He is believed to have invested 600 British pounds ($745) million of his estimated 12.5 billion fortune in the project."

Cumbersome writing or is it supposed to be that way?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: stevenboof: Say what you want about this guy, but instead of just biatching online or at the pub, he says "fark it, I'll do this". Sure, he's rich as Fark, but still cool.

Then why does everyone bust Elon's grapes when he does it?  Serious question I don't know why he gets so much static.


Because he's an asshole
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There needs to be something made new that the third world can use in 20 years.  The old Soviet and Mercedes trucks and vans won't last forever, and bush mechanics don't have ODB2 readers and dealer only parts.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Based on that entry, it sounds like the only thing it has in common with the original is the name. It looks like it was designed for soccer moms... a larger (and even more boring) version of the Honda Element.


The specs of it (ground clearance, approach/departure angles, etc.) give it serious off-road capability.

Even serious off-road SUVs have very capable manners on-road nowadays. The air suspension makes it easy to tune for on-road comfort.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Farkenhostile: "The vacuum cleaner pioneer recently ditched his bid to build an electric car rival to Tesla after sinking £500 million into the project."

I bet that must have sucked.

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!


You don't scare me, ghost! I'll vacuum you up! https://oreckvacuums.atavist.com/​can-y​our-vacuum-cleaner-suck-up-a-ghost
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Just another Heartland Weirdass: Price point is comparable to the jeep trucks too.  I gotta admit the new Jeep trucks do LOOK cool, but that famous, good ol' Jeep reliability gives me pause.

shiatsonfireyo.jpg

Wranglers are only unreliable if you compare them to anything that isn't a jeep product.


And anything that isn't a Wrangler only seems reliable until you treat it like a Wrangler.

/2006 Last year for factory half doors.  Hardly a lick of trouble since new.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do the math.

25,000 expected to be sold.
$600,000,000 invested.
So the setup/development costs of the first year vehicles is $24,000 EACH.

25k/year is too many vehicles to play the 'we're a low volume' manufacturer so we don't need to provide crash test vehicles like Aston, Ferrari, Lambo, and McLaren.  Emissions, setting up a service and dealer network, marketing, probably not cheap.

As the owner of three real Rovers between 25 and 49 years old:  come up with a different exterior design and stop imagining the environmentalists will let you drive something that isn't powered by magic beans on something other than pavement.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: mrmopar5287: Chemicals tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided to launch his own car company when Land Rover ceased production of the rugged off-roader in 2016.

Well, it's back for the 2020 model: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/L​and_Rover_Defender_(L663)

Doug DeMuro reviewed it as competent, capable, and decently priced.

The new one looks like a great car, but it's not the sort of thing farmers will buy to throw bales of hay and stray sheep into before hosing it out at the end of the day. It will be bought by posers, yummy mummies for the school run and rich execs to tow their jet ski.


Until you've had kids and realize that the ability to hose out the inside was a feature you really should have had on the list of "must haves" when shopping for the kid-hauler.

Maybe it's just my kids though.
 
almejita
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: stevenboof: Say what you want about this guy, but instead of just biatching online or at the pub, he says "fark it, I'll do this". Sure, he's rich as Fark, but still cool.

Then why does everyone bust Elon's grapes when he does it?  Serious question I don't know why he gets so much static.


He smokes the ganja mon.  fark I don't know, he's a little weird, but good weird; go watch one of his rockets land itself upright and tell me that isn't the good kind of weird.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Say what you want about this guy, but instead of just biatching online or at the pub, he says "fark it, I'll do this". Sure, he's rich as Fark, but still cool.


Lamborghini cars were started the same way.  Lamborghini started as a tractor manufacturer.  Ferruccio Lamborghini bought a Ferrari and had a world of problems with it.  When he complained, Enzo Ferrari basically hold him to pound salt, so went home and decided to build his own.

Porsche was similar.  Ferdinand Porsche started the company that eventually made the Volkswagen Beetle.  After his arrest, his son, Ferry, couldn't find a car on the market that he really wanted, so he decided to build his own.  The Porsche 356 was born.

It's a pretty common theme among car company origin stories.

Cadillac was started when Henry Ford had a dispute with his investors, and split from the company.  The investors were going to liquidate the factory, but the engineer they hired for appraising the liquidation convinced them to retool it and build their own car, instead.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Carter Pewterschmidt: mrmopar5287: Chemicals tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided to launch his own car company when Land Rover ceased production of the rugged off-roader in 2016.

Well, it's back for the 2020 model: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/L​and_Rover_Defender_(L663)

Doug DeMuro reviewed it as competent, capable, and decently priced.

The new one looks like a great car, but it's not the sort of thing farmers will buy to throw bales of hay and stray sheep into before hosing it out at the end of the day. It will be bought by posers, yummy mummies for the school run and rich execs to tow their jet ski.

Until you've had kids and realize that the ability to hose out the inside was a feature you really should have had on the list of "must haves" when shopping for the kid-hauler.

Maybe it's just my kids though.


Ditto for pets. When I look at things like vehicles or kitchens, board an aircraft, etc. my mind immediately goes to "how does one clean or maintain this" or "it looks great new, how about an hour after someone actually starts using it".

/Haven't purchased a vehicle with cloth seats since 1998 and haven't had carpet since 2004.
//In another life I would have gone into industrial design.
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: [O]ne can say that a K5 Blazer, a Ford Bronco, and a Dodge Ramcharger look an awful lot alike but are not the same vehicle.  Automotive designers have been "inspired" by each other constantly, so there's really nothing that Land Rover can complain about.


I think it looks like a early model Defender got it on with a Mercedes-Benz W460 G-Wagen (which is not the luxed-up G-Class) and had a babby.

And now, as a side note, a tear for the Toyota Land Cruiser, another legendary off-roader that became too majestic for mudding.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.