(Reuters)   Iran's nuclear shed facility is on fire and they can't photoshop it out   (reuters.com) divider line
12
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fire a nuclear facility? Everything is fine? I bet they have a super reliable RBMK....
 
MLWS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fire a nuclear facility? Everything is fine? I bet they have a super reliable RBMK....


This guy will will sort it out no problems.

i.insider.com
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the third explosion/fire in Iran thread this week. My degree in urban planning from SimCity tells me they should build more fire stations.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"There has been no interruption in the work of the enrichment site which is underground and no damage to the site."

I guess try number two is a GO, then.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They seem to be having a lot of random explosions and fires recently.
 
Intel154
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Incredibly rare Natanz trifecta achieved!  Repeat on Main, plus Geek thread as well!
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
3.6 hour blaze. Not Great, Not Terrible
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I blame Flint, Trump and Bolton.

So do the Iranians.

You should too.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Intel154: Incredibly rare Natanz trifecta achieved!  Repeat on Main, plus Geek thread as well!


Nobody thought to put it in the Politics thread? Massive Fark News Fail! See my previous post on how to rectify this.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MLWS: iheartscotch: Fire a nuclear facility? Everything is fine? I bet they have a super reliable RBMK....

This guy will will sort it out no problems.

[i.insider.com image 850x637]


What, by whipping up a souffle?
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't they have a back up shed?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
