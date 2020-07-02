 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Tourists: let's see the Golden Gate Bridge. Golden Gate Bridge: reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee   (foxnews.com) divider line
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Repeat article and Fox News?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seems like it's about to collapse if you ask me
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A horrible screeching sound? So, like Ariana Grande?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bill Gates put sound panels in to make people more compliant in getting microchip vaccines so he can track everyone  to see if they took his microchip vaccine.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a loop haunting of all the souls who have leaped off to their demise.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A horrible screeching sound? So, like Ariana Grande?


I'll wear earplugs.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So someone dug up an old singing sword, and melted it down for the slats?

Don't fark with cursed objects people!  ALWAYS use 'Detect Magic' first!
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Seems like it's about to collapse if you ask me


I won't ask you. Because you don't know anything about it.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wanna hear the most annoying sound in the world?
Youtube YKAyhLtiKEA
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A horrible screeching sound? So, like Ariana Grande?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OH FOR F*CKS SAKE.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A horrible screeching sound? So, like Ariana Grande?


😠


🤔

Only when Pete was with her, apparently.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Bill Gates put sound panels in to make people more compliant in getting microchip vaccines so he can track everyone  to see if they took his microchip vaccine.


If that goes viral I hope it was worth it
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Badafuco: It's a loop haunting of all the souls who have leaped off to their demise.


😭
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: waxbeans: Seems like it's about to collapse if you ask me

I won't ask you. Because you don't know anything about it.


Why are you assuming I'm not a structural engineer
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Bill Gates put sound panels in to make people more compliant in getting microchip vaccines so he can track everyone  to see if they took his microchip vaccine.


Seems like a waste of effort.  I thought the Bay Area was supposed to have been fully sheeple-ized already.
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's hilarious is that they have known this would happen forever, it was one of the big arguments against the suicide barriers way back.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: duckpoopy: waxbeans: Seems like it's about to collapse if you ask me

I won't ask you. Because you don't know anything about it.

Why are you assuming I'm not a structural engineer


Why do you think anybody believes a sciency guy?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Need to fine tune it to the brown noise
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: waxbeans: Seems like it's about to collapse if you ask me

I won't ask you. Because you don't know anything about it.


Seems like it might make *me* collapse if I was near it.  Might make me jump off to find some peace if I was on the bridge.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fat boy: Need to fine tune it to the brown noise


New name:

The Stinky Poop Bridge
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know what's more annoying than some noise every two or three weeks? The legions of transplant assholes complaining about it on reddit. "Oh my god it's unBEARABLE".
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
break out the repeats

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The unfoxed version from SF Gate
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Prank Call of Cthulhu: A horrible screeching sound? So, like Ariana Grande?
😠
🤔
Only when Pete was with her, apparently.


No, man, there was that song "One Less [sic] Problem Without you" where as she's winding up at the end of the chorus she just screeches like an old rusty screen door. It was appallingly awful. The radio station our clock radio was tuned to seemed to play it right at the time the alarm was set for for a couple weeks when it was popular. Terrible way to wake up hearing that hideous shrieking.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: duckpoopy: waxbeans: Seems like it's about to collapse if you ask me

I won't ask you. Because you don't know anything about it.

Why are you assuming I'm not a structural engineer


It seems that there's an excessive delta in the stress/strain relationship in an unmaintained section of the diaphragm, requiring additional testing to locate then mitigate the acoustic anomaly. Which is to say, I don't farking know.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Repeat article and Fox News?


They are reporting that Dewey defeated Truman, right now.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Repeat article and Fox News?


To think you pay $5/month to endure such outrage
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Seems like it's about to collapse if you ask me


Based on what evidence?

Winds hit the slats, sets up a harmonic, noise ensues.

That said, it does suggest that the engineers involved in this upgrade need slapped upside the head for not considering this, and installing dampers.  Its a fairly common side effect.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: duckpoopy: waxbeans: Seems like it's about to collapse if you ask me

I won't ask you. Because you don't know anything about it.

Why are you assuming I'm not a structural engineer


Wouldn't a civil engineer be the type to opine?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gar1013: dodecahedron: Repeat article and Fox News?

To think you pay $5/month to endure such outrage


How much did you donate to Trump's wall?
 
