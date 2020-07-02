 Skip to content
(Politico)   Good News: Unemployment falls to 11.1%. Bad news: Unemployment is still at 11.1%   (politico.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lying with numbers continues. BLS decided just not to count over 9 million unemployed Americans because they just don't want to. Where was the 4.8 million new jobs created?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Emergency victory lap incoming!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How did they cook the books this time?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: How did they cook the books this time?


BLS just decided that people that are unemployed but could get a job at some point don't count and anyone unemployed for more than 8 weeks don't count either.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stock SOAR on the realization that sales will be slashed by 50% and mass layoffs and bankruptcies are imminent.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
predictable ass motherfarker
Fark user image
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking around at yourself and your family and your neighbours. Does anyone believe these numbers?

Wow, it really has come to this. Questioning literally everything the federal govt releases. Is this how the Birthers felt when Obama did anything?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Looking around at yourself and your family and your neighbours. Does anyone believe these numbers?

Wow, it really has come to this. Questioning literally everything the federal govt releases. Is this how the Birthers felt when Obama did anything?


Except Obama wan't doing anything.

Okay, okay, I guess Technically Trump isn't doing anything either, but you know what I mean.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: cretinbob: How did they cook the books this time?

BLS just decided that people that are unemployed but could get a job at some point don't count and anyone unemployed for more than 8 weeks don't count either.


So our unemployment rate should be under 5% in no time since no one can get jobs!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: predictable ass motherfarker
[Fark user image 585x90]


Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe these numbers.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Looking around at yourself and your family and your neighbours. Does anyone believe these numbers?

Wow, it really has come to this. Questioning literally everything the federal govt releases. Is this how the Birthers felt when Obama did anything?


You don't even have to go to the Birthers.  Trump was screaming about Obama cooking the books with unemployment numbers when unemployment was actually going down.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you. I've been considered non-existent for almost a decade.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's currently bragging that fewer workers are dropping out of the labor force.  He doesn't seem to realize that means that fewer people feel comfortable enough to retire.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump just called it "the China virus" again at his presser, ffs.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: cretinbob: How did they cook the books this time?

BLS just decided that people that are unemployed but could get a job at some point don't count and anyone unemployed for more than 8 weeks don't count either.


I am not saying you are wrong but can you provide a citation?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing none of these above 11% states are swing states. Oh wait.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a grotesque tub of lard and spray tan he sure loves running victory laps. I guarantee we'll hear about this.
 
jollyrancher82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The lying with numbers continues. BLS decided just not to count over 9 million unemployed Americans because they just don't want to. Where was the 4.8 million new jobs created?


People going back to jobs they previously held doesn't equal jobs created, in my humble, still furloughed since March opinion.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will seal the end of the $600 additional funds to unemployment. Which will absolutely tank the economy.

Buckle up boy and girls, the worst is yet to come.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird, when the economy is open people can go to work and there are fewer unemployment claims.

Numbers are funny like that.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long until there's a massive correction of this one the way there was last month?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: cretinbob: How did they cook the books this time?

BLS just decided that people that are unemployed but could get a job at some point don't count and anyone unemployed for more than 8 weeks don't count either.



This is entirely untrue.  If you are looking for a job and don't have a job, you are considered unemployed.
 
TheGhostofFarkPast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: This will seal the end of the $600 additional funds to unemployment. Which will absolutely tank the economy.

Buckle up boy and girls, the worst is yet to come.


I swear Republicans are so greedy and moronic that if they had a farking clue they would have been trying to give as much money as they can to people to keep them happy and voting for the GOP on all the tickets. By being so greedy to their rich masters they have no problem both cutting back, and arguing repeatedly that the unemployed don't deserve more, all while siting in front of the Supreme Court asking to end the ACA. Just how farking dumb are these idiots? Why wouldn't you try to help all of your struggling constituents at least thru November?
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jollyrancher82: eurotrader: The lying with numbers continues. BLS decided just not to count over 9 million unemployed Americans because they just don't want to. Where was the 4.8 million new jobs created?

People going back to jobs they previously held doesn't equal jobs created, in my humble, still furloughed since March opinion.


For less money even.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Totally Sharky Complete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Obama taken credit yet?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Totally Sharky Complete: Has Obama taken credit yet?


Well, you have to admit he's done more to help than Trump has.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGhostofFarkPast: Calypsocookie: This will seal the end of the $600 additional funds to unemployment. Which will absolutely tank the economy.

Buckle up boy and girls, the worst is yet to come.

I swear Republicans are so greedy and moronic that if they had a farking clue they would have been trying to give as much money as they can to people to keep them happy and voting for the GOP on all the tickets. By being so greedy to their rich masters they have no problem both cutting back, and arguing repeatedly that the unemployed don't deserve more, all while siting in front of the Supreme Court asking to end the ACA. Just how farking dumb are these idiots? Why wouldn't you try to help all of your struggling constituents at least thru November?


Because they know it won't matter. They will still vote for them because they are JUST THAT GODDAM STUPID. You wouldn't believe how many people I've heard their rhetoric from about how unfair it is people are earning more than they ever did from unemployment than their jobs. They don't pause to think (if it's even true) just how farked up that is. They only care about keeping others down.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These numbers will be gone in a few weeks. States are re-closing, re-enforcing what was working before the resurgence in COVID. Imma lookin' at yew Texas. No 14 day reduction in infection numbers, prior to re-opening, and I believe the virus case numbers in the last 24 hours were about 6,000 or so.
The good ol' white boys at the Stonk Exchange are gonna gin up the employment numbers gooood. Exchange will ride high today-think tomorrow is either closed or a half day for the 4th. So they can party in the Hamptons all weekend. Next week still won't be a reckoning of what really is going on with COVID, so once true numbers hit-watch the market gains wash out faster 'n a swift tide taking out a soft dune of sand.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alunan: eurotrader: cretinbob: How did they cook the books this time?

BLS just decided that people that are unemployed but could get a job at some point don't count and anyone unemployed for more than 8 weeks don't count either.

I am not saying you are wrong but can you provide a citation?


It lists people unemployed but not counted in the unemployment rate about midway in the report.https://www.bls.gov/news.relea​se/empsi​t.nr0.htm
Using a survey instead of actual unemployment numbers is part of a smoke and mirrors method.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These numbers out of Scalia's shop must be right and devoid of political manipulation.  After all, daddy was  Supreme Court Justice.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see. Thread near to bursting with Farkers that:

1. Want everything locked down tight for COVID, thereby tanking employment numbers.
2. Are raging at current employment numbers.

Fark shines again, like a perfectly undigested corn kernel in a turd.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: Let's see. Thread near to bursting with Farkers that:

1. Want everything locked down tight for COVID, thereby tanking employment numbers.
2. Are raging at current employment numbers.

Fark shines again, like a perfectly undigested corn kernel in a turd.


Why, bless your heart.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Looking around at yourself and your family and your neighbours. Does anyone believe these numbers?

Wow, it really has come to this. Questioning literally everything the federal govt releases. Is this how the Birthers felt when Obama did anything?



Questioning the government is healthy no matter who's in office.  But not believing the media has trumped that.
96%.  What does this number mean you ask?  That's the percentage of Washington media that voted for Clinton.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Alunan: eurotrader: cretinbob: How did they cook the books this time?

BLS just decided that people that are unemployed but could get a job at some point don't count and anyone unemployed for more than 8 weeks don't count either.

I am not saying you are wrong but can you provide a citation?

It lists people unemployed but not counted in the unemployment rate about midway in the report.https://www.bls.gov/news.releas​e/empsit.nr0.htm
Using a survey instead of actual unemployment numbers is part of a smoke and mirrors method.


The people who aren't counted as unemployed are people who haven't looked for work in the past 4 weeks.  You can be out of work for 2 years and if you still are looking for a job, you are still part of the unemployed in the official rate.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The good news is that the number of jobs added will keep going up through October, and unemployment numbers will keep going down through October.

The bad news is the numbers are not believable due to the source.

I mean, who the fark believes them? Even Trump supporters don't believe them. Sure, they'll wave them around as a Good News Flag the way a sovereign citizen waves around his Traveling card but they don't believe them.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: eurotrader: Alunan: eurotrader: cretinbob: How did they cook the books this time?

BLS just decided that people that are unemployed but could get a job at some point don't count and anyone unemployed for more than 8 weeks don't count either.

I am not saying you are wrong but can you provide a citation?

It lists people unemployed but not counted in the unemployment rate about midway in the report.https://www.bls.gov/news.releas​e/empsit.nr0.htm
Using a survey instead of actual unemployment numbers is part of a smoke and mirrors method.

The people who aren't counted as unemployed are people who haven't looked for work in the past 4 weeks.  You can be out of work for 2 years and if you still are looking for a job, you are still part of the unemployed in the official rate.


No, after 4 weeks using the trumpian BLS method a person is no longer unemployed to be included in the official unemployment rate.
In the report released had 142 million Americans employed and over 30 million collecting unemployment benefit. The official number is utter BS.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fireproof: So how long until there's a massive correction of this one the way there was last month?


A week or less.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: 96%. What does this number mean you ask? That's the percentage of Washington media that voted for Clinton.


I'll take "numbers someone pulled out of their ass" for $800.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eurotrader: cretinbob: How did they cook the books this time?

BLS just decided that people that are unemployed but could get a job at some point don't count and anyone unemployed for more than 8 weeks don't count either.


And this is not new. They cook the books all the time.  I'd love to know what money/influence changes hands and to whom every time they do it.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Where was the 4.8 million new jobs created?


Mostly in vegetable sales surveying i.e. "would you like fries with that?"
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fireproof: So how long until there's a massive correction of this one the way there was last month?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shryke: Let's see. Thread near to bursting with Farkers that:

1. Want everything locked down tight for COVID, thereby tanking employment numbers.
2. Are raging at current employment numbers.

Fark shines again, like a perfectly undigested corn kernel in a turd.


Strong with the stupid, this one is.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Alunan: eurotrader: cretinbob: How did they cook the books this time?

BLS just decided that people that are unemployed but could get a job at some point don't count and anyone unemployed for more than 8 weeks don't count either.

I am not saying you are wrong but can you provide a citation?


May 2020-https://www.washingtonpost.com/b​usines​s/2020/06/05/may-2020-jobs-report-misc​lassification-error/

Trump admin is not counting furloughed workers.
https://www.piie.com/blogs/realtime-e​c​onomic-issues-watch/us-unemployment-ra​te-higher-it-looks-and-still-high-if-a​ll


There has also kind of always been this slant to some degree, because it doesn't count people who havent been looking for a job for more than 4 weeks.  But as pointed out above with those 2 links the BLS has been kind of being creative when it comes to counting the numbers when it has come to the past 4 years.
https://qz.com/877432/the-us-unemploy​m​ent-rate-measure-is-deceptive-and-does​nt-need-to-be/
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Stock SOAR on the realization that sales will be slashed by 50% and mass layoffs and bankruptcies are imminent.


If you've got index funds/index ETFs and you didn't get out earlier.  Now would be a good time to cash out some of those positions.

Should the DOW, NASDAQ or S&P500 be anywhere near pre-Covid crash level? Captain Obvious says "No".
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shryke: Let's see. Thread near to bursting with Farkers that:

1. Want everything locked down tight for COVID, thereby tanking employment numbers.
2. Are raging at current employment numbers.

Fark shines again, like a perfectly undigested corn kernel in a turd.


Why do you want this country to do what other responsible and more sane countries have done and stop this virus instead of going maskless and clustering together and partying in the name of freedumb?!!! Whyyyyy?!!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shryke: Let's see. Thread near to bursting with Farkers that:

1. Want everything locked down tight for COVID, thereby tanking employment numbers.
2. Are raging at current employment numbers.

Fark shines again, like a perfectly undigested corn kernel in a turd.


Yes, the shaprip method

you're either a leninist or a capitalist, nothing in between.

You either are common sense and believe there is no racism, or you want to be the racist one because you want to force white people and men to be LESS equal than everyone else.

The extremes argument.  Just makes you sound stupid.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thorpe: wichitaleaf: 96%. What does this number mean you ask? That's the percentage of Washington media that voted for Clinton.

I'll take "numbers someone pulled out of their ass" for $800.


I wasn't going to respond to them, I just wonder what that percentage, real or not has anything to do with anything.

What does it prove?
 
