(Twitter)   Two weeks after Seattle City Council bans its use, police are back to using pepper spray   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"My officers will do whatever the f*ck they want"
Fark user imageView Full Size

^Seattle Police Chief
 
palelizard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1278565827747471361&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F10868483%2FTwo-weeks-afte​r-Seattle-City-Council-bans-its-use-po​lice-are-back-to-using-pepper-spray&si​teScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsV​ersion=9066bb2%3A1593540614199&width=5​50px]


The DM thing is pretty disturbing. How do I know they're actually police? Guy on the left doesn't even look like he's police with that haircut and chin fuzz.

Are the Seattle PD using pepper spray going to get fired? Should be a slam dunk, since the City Council said you're not allowed to do that.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Charge them with aggravated assault. Arrest them and throw them in jail while they await trial. Convict them and put them in prison for a few years.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: "My officers will do whatever the f*ck they want"
[Fark user image 640x480]
^Seattle Police Chief


A pissed off black woman has no rules.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe you should have passed a law that says laws apply to the police.

Oh.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So random people with no ID are using chemical weapons against a crowd? Maybe the police or the FBI should crack down on terrorism in Seattle.
 
Nullav
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Something something bands of armed thugs attacking people.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you went to a source other than Twitter, you could find an answer to why they're still using pepper spray pretty quickly.
 
joker420
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Screw all the non lethal stuff.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I watched the live coverage, and the police phalanx definitely sprayed a few people with something.

Just some grist for the mill:
https://mynorthwest.com/1994663/seatt​l​e-police-still-allowed-to-use-pepper-s​pray-tear-gas/

But exceptions were also built into the order, allowing the use of these weapons provided it's part of a "reasonable, proportional, and targeted action to protect against a specific imminent threat of physical harm ... or to respond to specific acts of violence or destruction of property."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

El_Dan: If you went to a source other than Twitter, you could find an answer to why they're still using pepper spray pretty quickly.

But exceptions were also built into the order, allowing the use of these weapons provided it's part of a "reasonable, proportional, and targeted action to protect against a specific imminent threat of physical harm ... or to respond to specific acts of violence or destruction of property."


Take away the exceptions. Too vague and unenforceable.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They banned CS gas not pepper spray.
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Charge them with aggravated assault. Arrest them and throw them in jail while they await trial. Convict them and put them in prison for a few years.


What do you think this is is commie European Country?
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
wah titty babies.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

joker420: Screw all the non lethal stuff.


That's less lethal, not non-lethal.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

El_Dan: If you went to a source other than Twitter, you could find an answer to why they're still using pepper spray pretty quickly.


This is true. It was never outright banned, that's just where most folks stopped reading.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: El_Dan: If you went to a source other than Twitter, you could find an answer to why they're still using pepper spray pretty quickly.

But exceptions were also built into the order, allowing the use of these weapons provided it's part of a "reasonable, proportional, and targeted action to protect against a specific imminent threat of physical harm ... or to respond to specific acts of violence or destruction of property."

Take away the exceptions. Too vague and unenforceable.


That's the point of them - they're meant to push accountability up the chain. If the individual officers use tear gas & rubber bullets, well, that's not their fault. The person who ordered them to do so, using the exceptions placed in the order, is the one to be disciplined. In theory.

In practice, the chief gets a slap on the wrist, the cops get off scot-free, and more folks lose eyes & teeth as they eat canisters and take slugs. The point of the order was PR, and that's it.
 
Lunakki
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.


Lots of people have been harassed or killed by the police without breaking any laws. That's kind of the whole point of this thing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: El_Dan: If you went to a source other than Twitter, you could find an answer to why they're still using pepper spray pretty quickly.

But exceptions were also built into the order, allowing the use of these weapons provided it's part of a "reasonable, proportional, and targeted action to protect against a specific imminent threat of physical harm ... or to respond to specific acts of violence or destruction of property."

Take away the exceptions. Too vague and unenforceable.


That is in fact what the city council did, but it doesn't go in to effect until later this month because the mayor returned the resolution unsigned.

/awaiting the calls to defund city administration in general
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did they actually stop?
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I watched the live coverage, and the police phalanx definitely sprayed a few people with something.

Just some grist for the mill:
https://mynorthwest.com/1994663/seattl​e-police-still-allowed-to-use-pepper-s​pray-tear-gas/

But exceptions were also built into the order, allowing the use of these weapons provided it's part of a "reasonable, proportional, and targeted action to protect against a specific imminent threat of physical harm ... or to respond to specific acts of violence or destruction of property."



Those restrictions are functionally built into existing case law on use of force by police -- force needs to be proportional and reasonable under the circumstances.

Problem is that the courts are almost never willing to second-guess the determination by police of what's reasonable and proportional.

So business as usual.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.


Good point, grampa. Don't you have a lawn you should be guarding?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: El_Dan: If you went to a source other than Twitter, you could find an answer to why they're still using pepper spray pretty quickly.

This is true. It was never outright banned, that's just where most folks stopped reading.


That was the point. It was a cheap PR win - folks heard "tear gas & rubber bullets are banned!", cheered, and moved on, oblivious to the fact that NOTHING ACTUALLY CHANGED!

Made for a good sound bite, though. Won't matter to those who lost an eye because a giggling SPD cop shot them from 20 feet away in the face with a rubber bullet as a "reasonable, proportional, and targeted action to protect against a specific imminent threat of physical harm."

The idea was, quite simply, to get media looking elsewhere before the cops decided to move into CHOP. And it worked.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.


OK, boomer.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Did they actually stop?


No. They just had explicit justification now, and immunity for the officers on the ground.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: "My officers will do whatever the f*ck they want"
[Fark user image 640x480]
^Seattle Police Chief


Gotta love it when they wear the icon of American police-state terrorism right on the badge with no irony whatsoever.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

joker420: Screw all the non lethal stuff.


Settle down, pizza cutter.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rcain: Serious Black: Charge them with aggravated assault. Arrest them and throw them in jail while they await trial. Convict them and put them in prison for a few years.

What do you think this is is commie European Country?


I'm well aware that my demands are unlikely to be met. At worst, those officers will get assigned to desk duty for a few weeks while the rest of the department mops up. That does not change that, if I did exactly what those officers did, I'd be lucky if I only went to prison for a year.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.


like the law saying no pepper spray?
You sound white.

check it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: BafflerMeal: El_Dan: If you went to a source other than Twitter, you could find an answer to why they're still using pepper spray pretty quickly.

This is true. It was never outright banned, that's just where most folks stopped reading.

That was the point. It was a cheap PR win - folks heard "tear gas & rubber bullets are banned!", cheered, and moved on, oblivious to the fact that NOTHING ACTUALLY CHANGED!

Made for a good sound bite, though. Won't matter to those who lost an eye because a giggling SPD cop shot them from 20 feet away in the face with a rubber bullet as a "reasonable, proportional, and targeted action to protect against a specific imminent threat of physical harm."

The idea was, quite simply, to get media looking elsewhere before the cops decided to move into CHOP. And it worked.


No, the initial "ban" was a temporary restraining order issued by a judge, and those tend to be narrowly tailored, being written by judges rather than legislators and all. And then the city council voted to ban pepper spray outright. The mayor didn't sign the city council's legislation but didn't veto it either, so it goes in to effect 30 days from when it was returned unsigned. Which is later this month.

So the wheels are indeed turning, just not as instantaneously as some people might like, because there are legal processes involved.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lunakki: OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.

Lots of people have been harassed or killed by the police without breaking any laws. That's kind of the whole point of this thing.


And the majority put themselves in harm's way deliberately, to prove some kind of point..   there are means of accomplishing things that don't create that scenario.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
farkin' Seattle cops, man.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: They banned CS gas not pepper spray.


WHAT NEXT THERE GONNA BAN SO CALLED ASSAULT SPRAY
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.


You're right. If cops could just stop killing unarmed minorities they wouldn't need that stuff at all.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
so they're peppering the use of pepper spray?
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.


How do you feel about ordinances requiring face masks in public? Should everyone follow those laws as well?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Been pepper sprayed.

Delicious.....
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.

Good point, grampa. Don't you have a lawn you should be guarding?


No. Your mama is running around on all four doing that.   I'm busy running AC and refrigeration service calls.  On my lunch break now.  Never been arrested, or cuffed, or tazed, or other shait that stupid people do.  Never put myself in that position.. real easy, too...
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can buy kg bags of pure capsaicin crystals off alibaba.
That stuff will make the cop spray seem like ketchup.

Dispensing solutions abound the internet.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.

You're right. If cops could just stop killing unarmed minorities they wouldn't need that stuff at all.


And  just what were those unarmed minorities doing to cause that to happen ?  Good bet that law breaking was involved...
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

YakBoy42: OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.

How do you feel about ordinances requiring face masks in public? Should everyone follow those laws as well?


Those aren't laws.. they are temporary regulations due to covid.   Nit-pick some more.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: We Ate the Necco Wafers: OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.

Good point, grampa. Don't you have a lawn you should be guarding?

No. Your mama is running around on all four doing that.   I'm busy running AC and refrigeration service calls.  On my lunch break now.  Never been arrested, or cuffed, or tazed, or other shait that stupid people do.  Never put myself in that position.. real easy, too...


user name synergy. you understand that cops can arrest you for any reason or no reason at all, and if in the course of that they happen to assault or kill you there is roughly a fifty percent chance they will get their job back. that's even if they're punished beyond the standard unscheduled payed vacation.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: GloomCookie613: OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.

You're right. If cops could just stop killing unarmed minorities they wouldn't need that stuff at all.

And  just what were those unarmed minorities doing to cause that to happen ?  Good bet that law breaking was involved...


Crimes like being next to a church when Trump decides he wants to have a photo shoot.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Leave it up to an ornery old white guy to believe that police abuse never happens because he's never experienced it. America 🇺🇸
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why do cops think the citizens work for them?
 
tekmo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Never been arrested, or cuffed, or tazed, or other shait that stupid people do.  Never put myself in that position.. real easy, too...


Being white. It's smart and easy.™

Thanks for the insight, Boomer.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

psykick dancehall: OlderGuy: We Ate the Necco Wafers: OlderGuy: How about not creating a situation where pepper spray has to be used.    If you don't break laws, you don't have that problem.

Good point, grampa. Don't you have a lawn you should be guarding?

No. Your mama is running around on all four doing that.   I'm busy running AC and refrigeration service calls.  On my lunch break now.  Never been arrested, or cuffed, or tazed, or other shait that stupid people do.  Never put myself in that position.. real easy, too...

user name synergy. you understand that cops can arrest you for any reason or no reason at all, and if in the course of that they happen to assault or kill you there is roughly a fifty percent chance they will get their job back. that's even if they're punished beyond the standard unscheduled payed vacation.


Hasn't happened in 75 years.. I guess being a law abiding citizen has it,s benefits...
 
