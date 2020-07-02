 Skip to content
(KCRG)   Good Idea: Cancelling a high school baseball season due to Covid. Fark Idea: Waiting until three innings into a game to do so   (kcrg.com) divider line
3
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's what you get for having school in july
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Too many people show up or something? Didn't see anything about crowd size.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's what happened in the Big East basketball tournament. It got canceled at halftime of the first game of the second round, #9 St. John's vs. #1 Creighton.

St. John's was leading. I hope they hang a banner.
 
