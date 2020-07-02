 Skip to content
(KBJR6)   Authorities end search for naked clown in Duluth sewers after he apparently came out clean on the other side   (kbjr6.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Minnesota, Police, sewer system, first responders, downtown Duluth Wednesday afternoon, city spokespeople, Duluth, Minnesota, DULUTH  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't sleep, naked clown will get me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penny wise and pound foolish.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just Donald Trump winding his way home to the bunker, drunk as a punk on skunked beer.
 
myok [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I appreciate all the attention to my home town, this is a same-page dupe.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naked clown in Duluth? Anyone checked on Emily Larson?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: It's just Donald Trump winding his way home to the bunker, drunk as a punk on skunked beer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's in Duluth, shouldn't it be 'Buck Naked'?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It does seem like there are more 'Naked Sewer Clown Sex' ads in the general community section of Craigslist lately.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities found the person's clothes outside of a manhole in the area, and they believe the individual is naked.

I just assumed that if you're entering a manhole, that you would do that naked.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all flop down here.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the authorities will get their mind out of the gutter.
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would want to be the person that caught him anyway?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Clown?
 
ToasterRadio [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait a minute. How could it be a clown if there's no clown suit?

Is the makeup and wig enough to constitute clownness?

I don't think so. Okay, now HOLD ON HERE. I just looked at the article and there isn't a single mention of clowns. NOW I GET IT. Subby just called the guy a clown.

Okay. Nevermind.
 
ToasterRadio [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
BTW: I don't like clowns.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ahh, Duluth. The Scotland of Minnesota.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: BTW: I don't like clowns.


Fark user imageView Full Size



I could be persuaded.
 
ToasterRadio [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: ToasterRadio: BTW: I don't like clowns.

[Fark user image 617x789]



That's not fair.
 
