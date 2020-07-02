 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   So what WILL happen if 20 million people are suddenly evicted from their rental apartments?   (aspeninstitute.org)
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As has happened to many during the Great Depression, extended families will end up taking in more and more members.  We saw some of this during the 2008 recession, and it has been a continuing problem in minority areas for a long time.  It's why NIMBY zoning boards and HOAs put all kinds of restrictions in place to limit the number the bodies per square feet, vehicles on property, etc.  Every single one of my kids could move in today, and a quick call to the head of my HOA and no problem.  But, if I want to help out a friend who's in between, too bad, so sad.  Only family members allowed.  Well, guess what, that's really my cousin, not some random friend.

Be thinking now about how to be a helper.  You see an extra vehicle next door?  How about you not go nuts and rush to judge someone else's situation?  We can get through this, but only if we each look out for one another.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully they will descend on Washington and drag the Big Twit out of his bunker and spank him.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cable guy gets laid off?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Republican paradise. They could just convert all those empty apartments to Condos and hit everyone with a 50% down payment.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark around and find out
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be a curbside item free for all.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The free market will figure it out; the solution will inevitably make the ultra-rich ultra-richer and won't help the nouveau-homeless one bit.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police riots after George Floyd will look quaint.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody will move into the apartment and definitely not at the rate you want, so you're better off working something out if you're a landlord.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if we hadn't spent the past 20 years giving tax cuts to the wealthiest and spending like a drug Ken sailor on needless wars I bet we'd be in a much better place to handle this from the federal level.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: Hopefully they will descend on Washington and drag the Big Twit out of his bunker and spank him.


I would love to see a "million person" style March on the Whitehouse just to see what would happen. I mean literally surrounding the Whitehouse for a few days.

Don't worry, we're not gonna hurt anyone. We're not even gonna touch 'em. We're just gonna make 'em cry a little, just by lookin' at 'em.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In many cases, you're likely to see the landlords caving in and trying to figure out how to keep tenants who have a good history in the Before Time.

Whether they can deoends on their mortgage lenders.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: You know, if we hadn't spent the past 20 years giving tax cuts to the wealthiest and spending like a drug Ken sailor on needless wars I bet we'd be in a much better place to handle this from the federal level.


"That would never work in America (like it has is many other developed Western nations) because reasons."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: IRestoreFurniture: You know, if we hadn't spent the past 20 years giving tax cuts to the wealthiest and spending like a drug Ken sailor on needless wars I bet we'd be in a much better place to handle this from the federal level.

"That would never work in America (like it has is many other developed Western nations) because reasons."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: It will be a curbside item free for all.


Lots of yard sales, Goodwill/Salvation Army donations, and curb piles.  Stock up on durable things that will last (people get rid of some decent stuff sometimes).  Get some cast iron to re-season, replace your plastic utensils with metal, replace your particle board shelves/tv stand/etc with solid wood that's ugly but strong.

Then put in a pile on the curb when you, too, are evicted.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: As has happened to many during the Great Depression, extended families will end up taking in more and more members.  We saw some of this during the 2008 recession, and it has been a continuing problem in minority areas for a long time.  It's why NIMBY zoning boards and HOAs put all kinds of restrictions in place to limit the number the bodies per square feet, vehicles on property, etc.  Every single one of my kids could move in today, and a quick call to the head of my HOA and no problem.  But, if I want to help out a friend who's in between, too bad, so sad.  Only family members allowed.  Well, guess what, that's really my cousin, not some random friend.

Be thinking now about how to be a helper.  You see an extra vehicle next door?  How about you not go nuts and rush to judge someone else's situation?  We can get through this, but only if we each look out for one another.


My next-door neighbor Karen, you may have heard of her, she will be making sure that only the right kinds of families are allowed to have their extended kin moving in.
/Karen is a nice person
//She told me herself
///because 3 appears to be a thing
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.


They were under no obligation to claim the inheritance and its issues.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: The free market will figure it out; the solution will inevitably make the ultra-rich ultra-richer and won't help the nouveau-homeless one bit.


The free market is an inhuman system.  It will find efficient solutions to most problems.  However, being inhuman, those solutions will likewise be inhuman.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.


Did he do it himself, or did he hire a hit man?
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Porkbelly: Hopefully they will descend on Washington and drag the Big Twit out of his bunker and spank him.

I would love to see a "million person" style March on the Whitehouse just to see what would happen. I mean literally surrounding the Whitehouse for a few days.

Don't worry, we're not gonna hurt anyone. We're not even gonna touch 'em. We're just gonna make 'em cry a little, just by lookin' at 'em.

[i.ebayimg.com image 300x288]


Well, we learned recently that the response to that would be paramilitary Trump Stormtroopers drawn from Federal law enforcement and corrections, using tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, stun grenades, flashbangs etc. on peaceful protesters, while Trump tweets from his bunker about protesting being terrorism and FOX News pushes some scary hype about socialism or antifa or something.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.

They were under no obligation to claim the inheritance and its issues.


Beat me to it. I was thinking, "Wait. Can't I just say, 'No?'"
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three words. "Managed Homeless Camps."  Massive urban camping villages.  We already have em, they will just get bigger and include children.  And charge you rent.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: IRestoreFurniture: You know, if we hadn't spent the past 20 years giving tax cuts to the wealthiest and spending like a drug Ken sailor on needless wars I bet we'd be in a much better place to handle this from the federal level.

"That would never work in America (like it has is many other developed Western nations) because reasons."


Shutdowns to control the coronavirus worked in many other Western nations.

The US is unique in its stupidity. Nowhere else on Earth is wearing a mask seen as oppression.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Porkbelly: Hopefully they will descend on Washington and drag the Big Twit out of his bunker and spank him.

I would love to see a "million person" style March on the Whitehouse just to see what would happen. I mean literally surrounding the Whitehouse for a few days.

Don't worry, we're not gonna hurt anyone. We're not even gonna touch 'em. We're just gonna make 'em cry a little, just by lookin' at 'em.

[i.ebayimg.com image 300x288]


Remember that church photo op from a few weeks back?

Imagine that, scaled up a few thousand times, and with lots of heavily armed and armored soldiers and lots of blood, and the lugenpresse covering it in the manner we've all come to expect while the civilized world looks on in shock and horror.

That's what that would look like.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: You know, if we hadn't spent the past 20 years giving tax cuts to the wealthiest and spending like a drug Ken sailor on needless wars I bet we'd be in a much better place to handle this from the federal level.


Go home, Ken.  You're drug.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.


Does a person have to take an inheritance?  Just refuse the inheritance.

If somehow I have a bunch of leaky barrels of nuclear waste and will it to my nephew, is he now responsible for the nuclear waste, and by the rules of "you can't turn down an inheritance", he is now responsible for the nuclear waste?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: The free market will figure it out; the solution will inevitably make the ultra-rich ultra-richer and won't help the nouveau-homeless one bit.


Mass evictions also bankrupt poor/lower middle class landlords, and allow their properties to be scooped up cheap by people who have cash on hand.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: As has happened to many during the Great Depression, extended families will end up taking in more and more members.  We saw some of this during the 2008 recession, and it has been a continuing problem in minority areas for a long time.  It's why NIMBY zoning boards and HOAs put all kinds of restrictions in place to limit the number the bodies per square feet, vehicles on property, etc.  Every single one of my kids could move in today, and a quick call to the head of my HOA and no problem.  But, if I want to help out a friend who's in between, too bad, so sad.  Only family members allowed.  Well, guess what, that's really my cousin, not some random friend.

Be thinking now about how to be a helper.  You see an extra vehicle next door?  How about you not go nuts and rush to judge someone else's situation?  We can get through this, but only if we each look out for one another.


Wow - you really think this is no big deal. And from reading your little idyllic piece of bullshiat it's clear your head is firmly up your ass

The vast majority of People aren't going to able to just move in with mom and dad you twit. No I'll tell you what's really going to happen

TRUMPVILLES

Just like the Great Depression and it's Hoovervilles

And it's going to cause urban blight and do it's own little magic in hurting our economy

And there will be camps. Oh yes camps. Because the GOP and fascist little Red States are going to go full Nazi on this because if there's one thing worse than a black man in a white neighborhood, it's a homeless family

But maybe when they round them up like dogs they'll tell you "those homeless people, ya they all went to go live with their parents" and you'll smile and be content with your ignorant shiat eating grin
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...they won't be going to the CHAD zone in Seattle.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our political leaders (and no, I'm not just talking about the GOP here) have 100% not taken on board how much of a disaster this is.

Right now the Democratic leaders (and asshole never Trumpers) are focusing immense attention on the Russian bounty story. In a time of prosperity, that would make sense. Right now, stories like that are almost irrelevant except, perhaps, to illustrate how our leaders care more about the empire than they do about us.

People are unemployed facing hunger and homelessness. Take a page from FDR in the 1930s, retreat from overseas engagements and focus on helping the people.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: IRestoreFurniture: You know, if we hadn't spent the past 20 years giving tax cuts to the wealthiest and spending like a drug Ken sailor on needless wars I bet we'd be in a much better place to handle this from the federal level.

"That would never work in America (like it has is many other developed Western nations) because reasons."


America - where basic housing isn't a right, but guns are!

"Constooshin dudn't say you have a right to a house!"

Yeah that might be because it was assumed that it was just farking normal for a person to live under a roof. Self-evident, if you will.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.

They were under no obligation to claim the inheritance and its issues.


So what happens?  It goes to the state?  Auction?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.

Does a person have to take an inheritance?  Just refuse the inheritance.

If somehow I have a bunch of leaky barrels of nuclear waste and will it to my nephew, is he now responsible for the nuclear waste, and by the rules of "you can't turn down an inheritance", he is now responsible for the nuclear waste?


Yes, you can disclaim an estate - but you can't cherry pick - you have to disclaim the whole thing, and can't just keep the good stuff - and you can't change your mind later - so very few people do it.
People are greedy, and stupid, you know.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: The US is unique in its stupidity. Nowhere else on Earth is wearing a mask seen as oppression.


I don't think a lot of folks have truly taken on board how stupid this was. Not only is government requiring you to wear a mask not oppression, pretty much no government was even doing it when they started whining about it. It was just a suggestion or required by private business. But they still turned into a bunch of cry baby losers whining about their farking "rights," which to them apparently means the ability to do whatever you want whenever you want whereever you want.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.

Does a person have to take an inheritance?  Just refuse the inheritance.

If somehow I have a bunch of leaky barrels of nuclear waste and will it to my nephew, is he now responsible for the nuclear waste, and by the rules of "you can't turn down an inheritance", he is now responsible for the nuclear waste?


I have no idea.  I've never planned to leave anyone a headache.
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The landlords will need to rent to someone, it will be a "everyone move one spot to the left" situation. Except the guy all the way to the left, he'll have to drive his stuff all the way to the other side of the line.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.


I'm calling B.S. on this story.... Something doesn't add up.

You don't have to accept an inheritance and except in the most extreme of cases... In nearly every part of the US.... the land alone would make the properties worth some amount of money.

If they were worthless it would make no sense to take them, quit a job, and try to and manage it all.

I'm guessing the guy is either lying or exaggerating.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: America - where basic housing isn't a right, but guns are!


You have to pay for both, you know.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.

I'm calling B.S. on this story.... Something doesn't add up.

You don't have to accept an inheritance and except in the most extreme of cases... In nearly every part of the US.... the land alone would make the properties worth some amount of money.

If they were worthless it would make no sense to take them, quit a job, and try to and manage it all.

I'm guessing the guy is either lying or exaggerating.


He never said they were worthless. I assume they have some value, just less now than they did 6 months ago.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.


I had to deal with one run-down house 2000 miles away. I can't imagine 20. Jesus.
 
OldJames
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Unsung_Hero: IRestoreFurniture: You know, if we hadn't spent the past 20 years giving tax cuts to the wealthiest and spending like a drug Ken sailor on needless wars I bet we'd be in a much better place to handle this from the federal level.

"That would never work in America (like it has is many other developed Western nations) because reasons."

America - where basic housing isn't a right, but guns are!

"Constooshin dudn't say you have a right to a house!"

Yeah that might be because it was assumed that it was just farking normal for a person to live under a roof. Self-evident, if you will.


You have the same right to own a house as you do a gun. Your comparison makes it seem like the government provides guns, they don't.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OldJames: The landlords will need to rent to someone


they really don't. they already keep housing units empty on purpose to keep prices high
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: BafflerMeal: Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.

They were under no obligation to claim the inheritance and its issues.

So what happens?  It goes to the state?  Auction?


Well obviously the ghost of gramps burns down the estate and it is haunted forever, until one of the family members lays claim yo it.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Rapmaster2000: BafflerMeal: Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.

They were under no obligation to claim the inheritance and its issues.

So what happens?  It goes to the state?  Auction?

Well obviously the ghost of gramps burns down the estate and it is haunted forever, until one of the family members lays claim yo it.


I saw that on Scooby Doo.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: BafflerMeal: Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.

They were under no obligation to claim the inheritance and its issues.

So what happens?  It goes to the state?  Auction?


Depends on the state more or less. But yes. It'll just become state property if no one takes it. There is no general "make the children assume debts and responsibilities of their parents" law.

I'd never sign for anything known to be that big w/o doing some financial research.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

farker99: cherryl taggart: As has happened to many during the Great Depression, extended families will end up taking in more and more members.  We saw some of this during the 2008 recession, and it has been a continuing problem in minority areas for a long time.  It's why NIMBY zoning boards and HOAs put all kinds of restrictions in place to limit the number the bodies per square feet, vehicles on property, etc.  Every single one of my kids could move in today, and a quick call to the head of my HOA and no problem.  But, if I want to help out a friend who's in between, too bad, so sad.  Only family members allowed.  Well, guess what, that's really my cousin, not some random friend.

Be thinking now about how to be a helper.  You see an extra vehicle next door?  How about you not go nuts and rush to judge someone else's situation?  We can get through this, but only if we each look out for one another.

My next-door neighbor Karen, you may have heard of her, she will be making sure that only the right kinds of families are allowed to have their extended kin moving in.
/Karen is a nice person
//She told me herself
///because 3 appears to be a thing


My ex-landlord was one, too.  She told me often.

It's a good thing, too.  I wouldn't have known it otherwise.  Especially that time she demanded rent while I was enjoying an extended hospital stay in exchange for not putting all of my stuff on the street for pickup.  She did give me the option of picking a few (that is, one or two)  items to keep for when I got out, in lieu of offering me an extension, if they weren't too large (for which she would very generously accept my security deposit as a storage fee).  That was very nice of her.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Rapmaster2000: BafflerMeal: Rapmaster2000: Threadjack:  a coworker of mine recently had his father-in-law die.  He had owned about 20 rental properties in Ohio.  The family had been trying to get him to sell these properties for years seeing as how he was in his 90s, but he held on until he died.  So now, my coworker and his wife are left with 20 rental properties, 5 states away, in various states of disrepair.  They can't even sell the places they're in such bad shape.  He has overnight become a slumlord, which he doesn't even want to be.

And that was before this hit.  So now he's inherited a bunch of slums that no one can pay rent to live in.  His wife had to quit her job to manage and divest all of this crap.  Thanks, gramps.

They were under no obligation to claim the inheritance and its issues.

So what happens?  It goes to the state?  Auction?

Depends on the state more or less. But yes. It'll just become state property if no one takes it. There is no general "make the children assume debts and responsibilities of their parents" law.

I'd never sign for anything known to be that big w/o doing some financial research.


Eh, people frequently make less than ideal decisions regarding family.  A friend of mine had his father die two years ago.  He was the only son, but there was no will.  Some aunt came along and tried to claim everything.  I think he spent more than his father's house was worth (somewhere in Central Florida) in legal fees just to chase off the aunt.  It was the principal.
 
