(Mercury News)   The planning phase for school reopenings in the San Francisco Bay Area is proceeding in the stupidest but somehow most appropriate possible way   (mercurynews.com) divider line
    Health, High school, Santa Clara University, School districts, Superintendent, Public health, Santa Clara Unified School District, Health care  
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So 40 principals have been quarantined after being exposed to COVID, at a meeting on how to safely reopen their schools during the COVID outbreak?

Alannis Morissette seen adding another verse to her song...
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might as well get it out of the way during summer. Get the immunity (hopefully) and you'll be all ready for school to start.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the singing bridge will tell them when to reopen!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm... Article is about Santa Clara county, not the whole Bay Area. I guess putting 'San Francisco' in there is better for riling up the base.

Also, San Francisco is proceeding in the dumbest way possible too.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp. Guess they got their answer.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've yet to meet a school principal that anyone considers "bright".
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. We're all gonna be home schooling our kids this fall. Hope none of you needed to work for a living.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been yelling at the clouds about this for at least a fortnight now. Everything is buggered, and we need to talk and have dialogue to solve this problem. Yet that is the problem, tribalism and confirmation bias that has prevented and corroded our societal unity, thus preventing dialogue, a crucial element in the functioning of democracy.

This article here kicked me in the dick. Here we are trying to solve problems, and this was a solid effort to do so, and we cant even talk to each other because of this farking virus, that is spreading farking uncontrollably, because asshat and chief and all of his farking dingbat automatons don't like to farking read.

And don't tell me online Zoom meetings or whatever "virtual communication" can fill the place of person-to-person communication. Online communication is inherently subjective and intelligent conversation is easily reduced  to logical fallacies and strait up bullhonkey. The politics tab is an excellent example of this.
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Lol. We're all gonna be home schooling our kids this fall. Hope none of you needed to work for a living.


fark that.  Plague or no plague, my rats are getting out of the house as soon as possible.  Our school district is thinking every other day for a few hours a day, which is certainly way better than nothing.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The community college where i adjunct in texas decided to do online classes thru fall about 2 weeks ago. Texas!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If those people can't meet in person without contracting the illness then it's beyond question that the schools aren't ready to reopen.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would end up having to question how capable these principals are to open their schools.   I guess this will be a test of how well you can have 40 people together in one room.  Can masked rational adults gather with 40 people and not become a spreading event?

Let's check back in a week and see how they test out.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was some kind of an institution that would've taught how viruses worked, among other things.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stupid trumpers
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots. We're teaching and learning online until at least 2021. The problem is that people who have been phoning in their careers now have a floodlight on their bullshiat. They have no idea what course to take. And now their colleagues are witness. This is both sad and beautiful.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are about four ways to open schools:

1. Do it completely normally with minimal changes.  The kids get Covid a lot less, and spread it a lot less, than adults do.  But, "a lot less" is probably not zero, so this ain't happening.

2. Spread everybody out six feet away from each other.  Problem with this is that you basically need to both build an entire new school to make everybody far enough apart, and you need to hire double the teachers to teach these 15 student classrooms.  Or you could have one set of classes from 6 am to 2 pm and one from 3 pm to 11 pm, but you still need double the teachers.  There's no budget for this, so this ain't happening.

3. Do another year of Zoom learning.  The parents will kill you, so this ain't happening.

4. So, you are left with the worst choice: Each day will be half Zoom (15 students), half real life (15 students), taught by one teacher total.  Nobody learns anything because running a Zoom classroom is tough enough; running a hybrid real world/Zoom one is even worse.  Parents are still pissed at having to stay home for two or three days a week, but slightly less than under #3.  But this is the only choice that is even theoretical possible.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gadian: Nick Nostril: Lol. We're all gonna be home schooling our kids this fall. Hope none of you needed to work for a living.

fark that.  Plague or no plague, my rats are getting out of the house as soon as possible.  Our school district is thinking every other day for a few hours a day, which is certainly way better than nothing.


we've been given three options here and have been told to be prepared for any of them:

Normal school year
Modified school year (fewer students, less hours)
Remote schooling again

My wife is a teacher so I had Dad duty after our schools reopened for remote classes; I had fun.

I may be eating those words once it's snowing and minus 30 out.
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it was going to be my old district. I just knew it.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BraniacsDaughtr: I knew it was going to be my old district. I just knew it.


Buncha Brainiacs there, huh?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for Fark's sake, get with the f*cking times. We live in Two thousand and f*cking twenty. We have this thing called "video conferencing," and it is as common as, well, the internet. Unless you live in Boonie Hick Town USA there is no need to meet in person for something like this. 

No wonder we are the f*cking laughing stock of the entire world. But hey, we gots are freedumb!, right? So what is 130,000+ thousand dead in about 4 months, right?

If my company would let me I would move to the outskirts of Death Valley and work remotely for the rest of my life.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: 3. Do another year of Zoom learning.  The parents will kill you, so this ain't happening.


Go with option 3 and when the parents complain tell them, "F*ck off, your brats are not worth the health risk to our teachers and other staff. If you do not like it then home school your crotch fruit."

Yeah, this is why I am not in customer service. My filters are often broken or missing.
 
wademh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Although it's preliminary, there is some growing data from contact tracing that shows that child to adult transmission of Covid-19 is significantly reduced. This is contrary to our experience with colds and the flu.

The most dangerous aspect of re-opening the schools is teacher to teach transmission and among the administrative staff.

Of course, even though child to adult, and child to child transmission is greatly reduced, it's still going to be necessary to limit contact between classes. And ultimately, that might not be enough because there are always siblings that can bridge that gap.

Further, even though it seems to be less infectious among younger kids, by the time you get up to older high school kids it's close to "normal" and by the time you get to high school you are of course mixing with different peers for different classes.

And then I've got this other issue with this in that the science isn't in on if the reduced spread is because fewer of those infected are shedding much virus or or what? So it could still be that you get supper spreaders among grade schoolers. We just don't know enough yet.
 
Bastet1000 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Geotpf: There are about four ways to open schools:

1. Do it completely normally with minimal changes.  The kids get Covid a lot less, and spread it a lot less, than adults do.  But, "a lot less" is probably not zero, so this ain't happening.

2. Spread everybody out six feet away from each other.  Problem with this is that you basically need to both build an entire new school to make everybody far enough apart, and you need to hire double the teachers to teach these 15 student classrooms.  Or you could have one set of classes from 6 am to 2 pm and one from 3 pm to 11 pm, but you still need double the teachers.  There's no budget for this, so this ain't happening.

3. Do another year of Zoom learning.  The parents will kill you, so this ain't happening.

4. So, you are left with the worst choice: Each day will be half Zoom (15 students), half real life (15 students), taught by one teacher total.  Nobody learns anything because running a Zoom classroom is tough enough; running a hybrid real world/Zoom one is even worse.  Parents are still pissed at having to stay home for two or three days a week, but slightly less than under #3.  But this is the only choice that is even theoretical possible.


Most districts in TX so far are going with option 1 and pretending that we will be 6 feet away from each other. Our hands are pretty much tied. We are giving parents the option to choose digital learning if they do not want their children to go to school. This will not at all punish the poor for not being able to stay home with their kids.

I hate remote learning and am so ready to get back to school, even if I have to wear a suit made of Tyvek. But I'm also very skeptical of returning to school in a state that couldn't even pretend to acknowledge the federal government's guidelines for reopening. The state has made it very clear that they only care about school inasmuch as it will enable more people to go to work. Their disregard for human safety makes me sick.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They can solve a sizable chunk of the schooling and unemployment problems with one easy step: declare every furloughed parent to be a deputy substitute teacher, and put them on the payroll for as long as their kids stay home and do distance learning.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"It's unclear why the district's meeting was not held via video conference. "

I would like to buy a vowel.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just implant matrix style brain interfaces into the kids.  Have them shove a spike into their brain each morning and enter the matrix for their education.  Problem solved.  Or we need to institute breeding licenses and areas that can't keep the covid under control have their breeding licenses revoked.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Might as well get it out of the way during summer. Get the immunity (hopefully) and you'll be all ready for school to start.


THERES NO IMMUNITY, DOTARD
 
jumac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My state is looking at 3 ways.

1st.  online learning with teachers setup to do 1 on 1 by setup times.
2nd.  kids at school for a few days a week with rest online(kids split into groups.  at school like every other day or such)
3rd normal school

number 2 sounds like it the way it go.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jumac: My state is looking at 3 ways.

1st.  online learning with teachers setup to do 1 on 1 by setup times.
2nd.  kids at school for a few days a week with rest online(kids split into groups.  at school like every other day or such)
3rd normal school

number 2 sounds like it the way it go.


Why not #1?  If the kids don't perform at or above grade level, just jail the parents until the kid does perform at or above grade level.  If the the military style barracks are not motivating enough for the child, the parents stay in prison until the child is 18.  It will incentivise parents to only produce children when they think they are up to the responsibility.  You know, instead of producing children because they had one too many zima.  If people produced sentient robots willy nilly and programmed them the way people raise their children, the state would ban the willy nilly production of sentient robots.  The only difference is meat vs silicon.  We should treat the production of child units with the same reverence we have for the hypothetical production of sentient robots.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Might as well get it out of the way during summer. Get the immunity (hopefully) and you'll be all ready for school to start.

THERES NO IMMUNITY, DOTARD


Shows what you know. Bats are immune to it.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mock26: Oh for Fark's sake, get with the f*cking times. We live in Two thousand and f*cking twenty. We have this thing called "video conferencing," and it is as common as, well, the internet. Unless you live in Boonie Hick Town USA there is no need to meet in person for something like this. 

No wonder we are the f*cking laughing stock of the entire world. But hey, we gots are freedumb!, right? So what is 130,000+ thousand dead in about 4 months, right?

If my company would let me I would move to the outskirts of Death Valley and work remotely for the rest of my life.


You'd be surprised to know but a) many school districts are underfunded and b) a significant portion of American students do not have access to stable internet access and a laptop or desktop computer.
A good example is the San Mateo school district (in the heart of Silicon Valley): over 850 chromebooks were requested by families.  If a family has 3 kids, that means they need one laptop for each child for up to 8 hours a day.  Where is that funding going to come from? We're talking about an urban school district and I can't imagine the chaos in rural school districts that don't even have access to high speed broadband or wireless 4G service.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Mock26: Oh for Fark's sake, get with the f*cking times. We live in Two thousand and f*cking twenty. We have this thing called "video conferencing," and it is as common as, well, the internet. Unless you live in Boonie Hick Town USA there is no need to meet in person for something like this. 

No wonder we are the f*cking laughing stock of the entire world. But hey, we gots are freedumb!, right? So what is 130,000+ thousand dead in about 4 months, right?

If my company would let me I would move to the outskirts of Death Valley and work remotely for the rest of my life.

You'd be surprised to know but a) many school districts are underfunded and b) a significant portion of American students do not have access to stable internet access and a laptop or desktop computer.
A good example is the San Mateo school district (in the heart of Silicon Valley): over 850 chromebooks were requested by families.  If a family has 3 kids, that means they need one laptop for each child for up to 8 hours a day.  Where is that funding going to come from? We're talking about an urban school district and I can't imagine the chaos in rural school districts that don't even have access to high speed broadband or wireless 4G service.


The rural area without stable internet access is where we live. Distance learning was a mess even for families that had computers for children to work with. And many did not. It will continue to be a mess again in Autumn. Our school's plan is to give each teacher a Zoom-type setup in their classroom. In the Spring, my kiddo's main teacher didn't even ever have an online meeting. I predict utter failure. Otoh, the next county's plan is to outfit every student with masks and goggles and forbid the use of any common areas-so no cafeteria, art, music, library, PE, or recess. Eight hours of sitting rigidly still in desks ought to go swimmingly.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: jumac: My state is looking at 3 ways.

1st.  online learning with teachers setup to do 1 on 1 by setup times.
2nd.  kids at school for a few days a week with rest online(kids split into groups.  at school like every other day or such)
3rd normal school

number 2 sounds like it the way it go.

Why not #1?  If the kids don't perform at or above grade level, just jail the parents until the kid does perform at or above grade level.


Exactly the sort of statement I would expect from someone who has never had to deal with choosing between working or watching over their kids.  Let's throw single moms into prison for daring to work double shifts to put food on the table.
 
