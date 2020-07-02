 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   72-year-old woman approaches buffalo at Yellowstone, learns why you don't   (local21news.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, 72-year-old woman, Yellowstone National Park, American Bison, Family, National Park Service, United States, National park, bison  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 9:20 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't mess with a buffalo. Period.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
repeat
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope they don't shoot the buffalo in these cases.

/ go ahead and shoot the person, though.
 
joker420
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lol.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I might do that when I'm 72.  Beats dying in a nursing home drueling on myself with a full diaper.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: drueling


When one pirate insults another.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
BISON!!
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You'd think they would have learned after the first time this happened to them this week.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: I might do that when I'm 72.  Beats dying in a nursing home drueling on myself with a full diaper.


If only.
Considering how  constipated I am at 46 I don't think so.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: I hope they don't shoot the buffalo in these cases.


This. The buffalo was just being a buffalo.

/ go ahead and shoot the person, though.

That's a bit much.
 
IamSporko
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Vtimlin: I might do that when I'm 72.  Beats dying in a nursing home drueling on myself with a full diaper.

If only.
Considering how  constipated I am at 46 I don't think so.


Eat more applesauce and prunes
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BUT I WANNA PET IT!
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also, this:
"If you don't bug them they're not going to bug you..."

Is shiatty advice, and contradicts the rest (which is good to keep in mind) -

"...especially when you go camping. That's their home and we're kind of the invaders. That's where they live and people need to be respectful of that," said Jenna Larsen. "
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You don't approach Buffalo in Yellowstone. You approach it in Cheektowaga.

/even Stan knows that.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Yellowstone signs are great. The neg on the bison so hard. "Hey, we know they look fat and stupid, but they can really fark you up..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eKonk: BISON!!


BISON BISON!!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a dummy.

The only way to handle a bison is to climb on its back. Standing in front of it is just foolish.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
CSB time.

When I was a little kid about 5 years old, we moved out of Texas and the journey to California took us around through central Colorado somewhere, no idea where it was. But we had a dog, a beagle who had a habit of chasing cattle. At one point we were camping in some place there in Colorado and the dog took off so we stayed at the campsite for an extra couple of days waiting for him to come back. When he finally did, he brought with him about 40-50 head of those gigantic Bison who set about making our campsite their new home. They all came in, settled themselves down and made themselves comfy all up against and around the car and the picnic table.

The car was completely surrounded by these critters and my Mom was totally freaked out. We were trapped in the car for a whole day and night as we couldn't get the doors open and every time my folks tried to get out of the car the Bison would all stand up at once, and come over to try to nuzzle their way through the windows and press themselves up against the doors. Finally my Pop got out and hiked down to the Ranger station and the guy just basically told him to find a big stick and start whomping them on the butt to get them to move. It worked but the cat we had with us was permanently traumatized by it, as she had been trapped under the picnic table with the Bison all around it trying to get at her with their tongues. I still have the pictures somewhere. To this day I'm still very leery around cattle.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They should kill all the animals so the park is safer for humans. Then they should pave all the trails and install handrails on the mountains.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

someonelse: eKonk: BISON!!

BISON BISON!!


Mushroom! Mushroom!
 
rfenster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

someonelse: eKonk: BISON!!

BISON BISON!!


MUSHROOM MUSHROOM!!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

someonelse: eKonk: BISON!!

BISON BISON!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But I can still roller skate in a buffalo herd, right?
 
151
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guy on a buffalooooooooo
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hack Patooey: But I can still roller skate in a buffalo herd, right?


I hear that you can't.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.