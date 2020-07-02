 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   Zuck will not be bullied by corporations, plans to keep Facebook as a haven for hate speech. Figures the ad money will return if he can help shape another election by spreading misinformation to older voters   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing is, with most people, I don't think Facebook is "convincing" them of anything they didn't already subscribe to.  It just allows people with dip-shiat, emotionally driven beliefs to group together and embolden each other.  And that group becomes so solid that no actual facts or proof or logic will penetrate it.  Even if one of them, a family member, friend from high school, whatever, is arguing the negative against five people in a news feed, they *know* the group is there for them to fall back to.
 
Abix
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hatebook
 
BFletch651
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Arguing on Facebook is its own punishment.

Unlike arguing on FARK.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Either Zuckerberg is correct and the advertisers will be back or the advertisers will realize that all the money spent on Facebook ads was just a waste of money. If that happens look for more companies to wise up about how they spend their advertising dollars, how effective ads are, and whether these companies really need a presence on Facebook.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I"m sure russia and china will happily continue to shovel him money to drive a wedge between our citizens. Not that we need a lot of help.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fox News has become like a big, stupid St. Bernard puppy that comes galumphing in excitedly with every dead animal it finds.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TFA headline: Zuckerberg says advertising boycott won't change Facebook's principles

Can't change what you don't have.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's a nice brave act boyo. We'll see if you keep saying that when the share price is going down hard. My guess is you'll knuckle under to stay rich.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UberDave: The thing is, with most people, I don't think Facebook is "convincing" them of anything they didn't already subscribe to.  It just allows people with dip-shiat, emotionally driven beliefs to group together and embolden each other.  And that group becomes so solid that no actual facts or proof or logic will penetrate it.  Even if one of them, a family member, friend from high school, whatever, is arguing the negative against five people in a news feed, they *know* the group is there for them to fall back to.


So like Fark?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: Fox News has become like a big, stupid St. Bernard puppy that comes galumphing in excitedly with every dead animal it finds.


Don't farking insult St. Bernards like that. They're a million times better than fox will ever be.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The thing is, Facebook isn't reliant on big businesses to advertise with them. Literally on the order of 80% of their money comes from small businesses that have nowhere else to turn.

Good work if you can get it.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
American Teenagers don't use the FaceBooks any more. The company knows it doesn't have a long-term strategy for growth in the West, so they need to milk the elderly and the gullible who click, click, click the bullshiat fake news while they still can. Of course, gullible young people in foreign countries (India?) are a huge cash cow for the foreseeable future. They love their fake news there, too.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So you guys all realize this is a fake narrative right? Facebook has been notorious for disenfranchising the right on their platform. Now they're being accused of helping the right and disenfranchising the left? Something isn't right here. We are being lied to our faces. Who can really sit here and feel confident that these corporations really have us in mind, especially after keeping up with recent news cycles that have been contradictory to this manufactured narrative.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This news is giving me a really painful migraine.  I need to go to the ER at Zuckerberg General.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

runwiz: Either Zuckerberg is correct and the advertisers will be back or the advertisers will realize that all the money spent on Facebook ads was just a waste of money. If that happens look for more companies to wise up about how they spend their advertising dollars, how effective ads are, and whether these companies really need a presence on Facebook.


I'm not defending any of this malarkey but aren't there plenty of products that certain people will want to be advertised about to go around to every type of demographic
 
Artist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UberDave: The thing is, with most people, I don't think Facebook is "convincing" them of anything they didn't already subscribe to.  It just allows people with dip-shiat, emotionally driven beliefs to group together and embolden each other.  And that group becomes so solid that no actual facts or proof or logic will penetrate it.  Even if one of them, a family member, friend from high school, whatever, is arguing the negative against five people in a news feed, they *know* the group is there for them to fall back to.


Aaannnddd......this always comes to mind......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I"m sure russia and china will happily continue to shovel him money to drive a wedge between our citizens. Not that we need a lot of help.


Oh yeah I'd so make friends with racist white people if it wasn't for Facebook
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BFletch651: Arguing on Facebook is its own punishment.

Unlike arguing on FARK.


I've learned a LOT over the years, arguing on Fark. We have some really smart, educated folks around these parts.

And - no exaggeration - those conversations over the years were a key part of me deciding to no longer be a "conservative" Republican as I'd been raised, and instead work my way in to where I am today on the political left somewhere on the spectrum of the left around Bernie Sanders.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: TFA headline: Zuckerberg says advertising boycott won't change Facebook's principles

Can't change what you don't have.


If you're a corporation in America making money you have no principles
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: jso2897: Fox News has become like a big, stupid St. Bernard puppy that comes galumphing in excitedly with every dead animal it finds.

Don't farking insult St. Bernards like that. They're a million times better than fox will ever be.


Especially the ones with little barrels of booze
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: The thing is, Facebook isn't reliant on big businesses to advertise with them. Literally on the order of 80% of their money comes from small businesses that have nowhere else to turn.

Good work if you can get it.


Went and got the specific numbers:
- $70bn in ads
- 8m advertisers
- Top 100 responsible for less than 20% of revenue (as compared to, say, network television, where the top 100 provide closer to 70%)

https://espresso.economist.com/77e86f​5​489a21d225ec448dce1fec3a7
 
Sumo Surfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good. The liberal left has broadened their definition of "hate speech" to the point of absurdity, and freedom of speech is only okay as long as you agree with them.

I don't use Facebook nor care for Zuckerburg, but kudos to him for standing up against the stupidity and supporting free speech. He is correct and advertisers will be back. They certainly don't have a problem advertising in countries like China
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: So you guys all realize this is a fake narrative right? Facebook has been notorious for disenfranchising the right on their platform. Now they're being accused of helping the right and disenfranchising the left? Something isn't right here. We are being lied to our faces. Who can really sit here and feel confident that these corporations really have us in mind, especially after keeping up with recent news cycles that have been contradictory to this manufactured narrative.


Money money baller baller bling bling
America is about capitalism
There's no left or right

There's

second quarter earnings
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Artist: UberDave: The thing is, with most people, I don't think Facebook is "convincing" them of anything they didn't already subscribe to.  It just allows people with dip-shiat, emotionally driven beliefs to group together and embolden each other.  And that group becomes so solid that no actual facts or proof or logic will penetrate it.  Even if one of them, a family member, friend from high school, whatever, is arguing the negative against five people in a news feed, they *know* the group is there for them to fall back to.

Aaannnddd......this always comes to mind......

[Fark user image image 850x637]


The collective from Star wars next generation
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: Good. The liberal left has broadened their definition of "hate speech" to the point of absurdity, and freedom of speech is only okay as long as you agree with them.

I don't use Facebook nor care for Zuckerburg, but kudos to him for standing up against the stupidity and supporting free speech. He is correct and advertisers will be back. They certainly don't have a problem advertising in countries like China


Hate is not speech we've just convinced ourselves that is
 
baronm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Artist: UberDave: The thing is, with most people, I don't think Facebook is "convincing" them of anything they didn't already subscribe to.  It just allows people with dip-shiat, emotionally driven beliefs to group together and embolden each other.  And that group becomes so solid that no actual facts or proof or logic will penetrate it.  Even if one of them, a family member, friend from high school, whatever, is arguing the negative against five people in a news feed, they *know* the group is there for them to fall back to.

Aaannnddd......this always comes to mind......

[Fark user image image 850x637]

The collective from Star wars next generation


"Star wars next generation"?  That's either matter-antimatter level trolling, or else one of the best brainfarts ever!
 
MrGMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait, let me understand this, Clinton won nearly 3 million MORE votes than Trump, and yet FB swayed the election?  Seems like Hillary was a little weak in her Electoral College strategy.

After COVID, I wonder if the dense (in both ways) Blue Cities will start thinning out, redistributing Blue voters across the states?

If those nearly 3 million votes (most of the extra votes being in CA, as 50%+1 was all that was needed for 54 EVs) were dropped into Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, Clinton would be President.

But of course it was the fault of Russia, Ukraine, Facebook.
 
altomah
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sumo Surfer: Good. The liberal left has broadened their definition of "hate speech" to the point of absurdity, and freedom of speech is only okay as long as you agree with them.

I don't use Facebook nor care for Zuckerburg, but kudos to him for standing up against the stupidity and supporting free speech. He is correct and advertisers will be back. They certainly don't have a problem advertising in countries like China

Hate is not speech we've just convinced ourselves that is
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: UberDave: The thing is, with most people, I don't think Facebook is "convincing" them of anything they didn't already subscribe to.  It just allows people with dip-shiat, emotionally driven beliefs to group together and embolden each other.  And that group becomes so solid that no actual facts or proof or logic will penetrate it.  Even if one of them, a family member, friend from high school, whatever, is arguing the negative against five people in a news feed, they *know* the group is there for them to fall back to.

So like Fark?


There are plenty of people who are on-the-edge because of issues unrelated to politics or hate.  Facebook helps these people empathize with other people who are going through similar things.  The problem is these "friends" created scapegoats for their problems.  If their having trouble with their wife, it's because things were better when women didn't work.  That turns into a belief that women are inferior.  Like guns?  Well guess what?  You can justify yourself by pointing out how someone you only learned about because someone copied and pasted their story on Facebook, was robbed by a Black man and wouldn't have been if they had a modified AR-15.  Suddenly, Black people are a problem than needs to be controlled with LAW AND ORDER!!!

Facebook makes money when their users interact with ads and when their is a perception that advertising on Facebook helps create awareness.  Facebook has identified conservatives as easy marks.  So, it amplifies the amount of extremist content they see.  How do you sell a "TRUMP 2020:  NO MORE BULLSHIAT" flag?  You convince someone to go to the All Lives Matter counter protest and sell them one at your booth.  The deeper the divisions, the more energized the users will be about spending money to support their side.  I won't buy a MAGA hat, but I'll buy one with a thin blue line and a Punisher logo because I saw a meme that said "Nobody ever got arrested for not doing anything illegal." - which on it's surface is bullshiat, but the division is so great the conservatives are blind to it's ridiculousness.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Facebook is an echo chamber, not a think tank. Zuck's right about the advertisers returning. They're playing the virtue signaling game to keep activists off their a$$e$ for a month while they save some money on digital ad spends. All of this will be smoke by mid-July.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baronm: waxbeans: Artist: UberDave: The thing is, with most people, I don't think Facebook is "convincing" them of anything they didn't already subscribe to.  It just allows people with dip-shiat, emotionally driven beliefs to group together and embolden each other.  And that group becomes so solid that no actual facts or proof or logic will penetrate it.  Even if one of them, a family member, friend from high school, whatever, is arguing the negative against five people in a news feed, they *know* the group is there for them to fall back to.

Aaannnddd......this always comes to mind......

[Fark user image image 850x637]

The collective from Star wars next generation

"Star wars next generation"?  That's either matter-antimatter level trolling, or else one of the best brainfarts ever!


All of the above.
About to be 10 am my time.
Got a good buzz going.
I use voice to text.
Meant to say Star trek.
I'm pretty sure I did say Star trek.
Saw that it  was Star wars

But not soon enough
And part of me was meh
 
Podna
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So many news rooms are dead because Facebook lied about their numbers to advertisers and they had a pittance of a fine for it
 
anfrind
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UberDave: The thing is, with most people, I don't think Facebook is "convincing" them of anything they didn't already subscribe to.  It just allows people with dip-shiat, emotionally driven beliefs to group together and embolden each other.  And that group becomes so solid that no actual facts or proof or logic will penetrate it.  Even if one of them, a family member, friend from high school, whatever, is arguing the negative against five people in a news feed, they *know* the group is there for them to fall back to.


Early intervention can help.  At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of my friends shared two Facebook posts, one claiming that we were being lied to because certain cleaning products released prior to the pandemic claimed to kill coronaviruses, another arguing that the lockdown was the first step toward making people voluntarily surrender their freedom.  Fortunately, several of her friends (including me) called her out on those posts, and none of her other friends came to her defense.  She now rarely posts about COVID-19, but the few things she's posted since then have all been grounded in reality.

The problem is that most people start going down the proverbial rabbit hole long before they start openly talking about it.  One could spend months or even years reading e.g. Breitbart and becoming radicalized without telling anyone, and by the time they feel comfortable publicly sharing it, it's too late to change their minds with facts.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So its time for plan b then? burn all facebook offices across  the country to the ground?


or would he still act like an idiot at that point
 
altomah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

altomah: waxbeans: Sumo Surfer: Good. The liberal left has broadened their definition of "hate speech" to the point of absurdity, and freedom of speech is only okay as long as you agree with them.

I don't use Facebook nor care for Zuckerburg, but kudos to him for standing up against the stupidity and supporting free speech. He is correct and advertisers will be back. They certainly don't have a problem advertising in countries like China

Hate is not speech we've just convinced ourselves that is



Facebook is the worlds largest publisher.

I can't buy a radio spot claiming that the doctors in my city are lying to the public to implant a microchip into out children.  The radio station won't sell me that ad because it's libellous.

I can't buy a TV ad to proclaim the superiority of the white race and call for white people to put down protesters like dogs in the street - they won't sell me that ad because it invites violence.

But Facebook will sell you that ad. They are pretending they are not the worlds largest publisher....while selling ads in the worlds largest publication.

They need tot be held to the same laws as every Publisher and hold them legally accountable for the contnt they publish.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shady product marketers know if they want to get their advertising in front of the dumbest, most credulous simpletons out there, Facebook is by far the best way to go.  Even better than Fox News, and that's saying something.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Increasingly, we're getting called to censor a lot of different kinds of content that makes me really uncomfortable. I think it kind of feels like the list of things that you are not allowed to say socially keeps on growing. And I'm not really okay with that," he said in January at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit. "We're going to take down the content that's really harmful, but the line needs to be held at some point."


I despise Facebook for a number of reasons and deleted my account a while ago but I actually agree with him on this. I'm very anti-censorship, always have been and always will be. Celebrating banned books week and all that. I think that intent and context needs to be considered in all situations. If a group is out there actually inciting hate or spreading lies based on gender or race than go on and taken them down. But if someone is posting something that is clearly mocking racists or uses questionable language because it's an academic essay discussing how language changes over the centuries, no. Also, some of the things people want labeled as hate speech are getting absolutely ridiculous. A friend of mine got a 3 day ban because she used the word "weirdo" to describe a rude woman she'd witnessed yelling at a cashier and someone reported it as ableist language. There has to be a line. A vague "we want you to ban hate speech" without a very clearly established definition of what that means is kind of uncomfortable when words that have nothing to do with race, gender, health or age suddenly become problematic.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

altomah: altomah: waxbeans: Sumo Surfer: Good. The liberal left has broadened their definition of "hate speech" to the point of absurdity, and freedom of speech is only okay as long as you agree with them.

I don't use Facebook nor care for Zuckerburg, but kudos to him for standing up against the stupidity and supporting free speech. He is correct and advertisers will be back. They certainly don't have a problem advertising in countries like China

Hate is not speech we've just convinced ourselves that is


Facebook is the worlds largest publisher.

I can't buy a radio spot claiming that the doctors in my city are lying to the public to implant a microchip into out children.  The radio station won't sell me that ad because it's libellous.

I can't buy a TV ad to proclaim the superiority of the white race and call for white people to put down protesters like dogs in the street - they won't sell me that ad because it invites violence.

But Facebook will sell you that ad. They are pretending they are not the worlds largest publisher....while selling ads in the worlds largest publication.

They need tot be held to the same laws as every Publisher and hold them legally accountable for the contnt they publish.


Meh.
If people are taking things on the internet serious. So be it.  Kills people? Meh!
The government made the internet real. And people made it real.
And they did it to make money.
That isn't Facebook fault.
ALSO, we don't stand up for our self there is always one ass that lets a prospective employer ask them for their Facebook.
Scabs ruin the world.
if people will not  unionize and stand up against the powers-that-be they deserve to be crushed and killed by the powers-that-be if that power to be happens to be Facebook so be it.
 
SmellsLikePoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I cannot farking wait for his principals to collide with shareholder interest & actual farking profits.  If I was in any position to control a large marketing budget, I would keep my money off facebook just for the sake of forcing Zuckerberg to eat his words. He's not operating on some vision quest, he's mining user data to sell advertising space. He's not a farking profit. Christ, what an asshole.

/end rant
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.