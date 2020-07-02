 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   New York's latest Coronavirus cluster traced to a man who knew he had symptoms but threw a party with dozens of guests because f*ck it   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark fining them. Sedate them and ventlate them for ten days. Just to be sure. Heard NY state had freed up beds and equipment, put it to good use.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in California.  Some guy knew he was positive, but didn't have any symptoms, so he went to the party and infected a guy who died: https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/07​/02/us/​california-thomas-macias-coronavirus/i​ndex.html

A friend who was at the party reached out to Macias to say he had coronavirus, and he was aware of the diagnosis when he attended the gathering but didn't think he could infect anyone because he had no symptoms, Lopez said.
"Our understanding is that a gentleman had called him and said 'hey I was at the party, I knew I was positive. I didn't tell anybody,'" Lopez said. "I think the gentleman was regretting not telling everybody, and he was calling people who were at the party to recommend they get tested."

Sorry I gave you a deadly disease, bro.  We cool?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I would've hoped my town was smarter, but seems not. People are getting lax now that infections have been under control for so long

A neighbor A few doors seemed like they were having a party last night - super loud music, lots of yelling over the music.  I had the ac and tv on loud to cover the noise, but I went to check 10 minutes later it was dead quiet

Seemed like the cops showed up but I couldn't tell for sure. After those other parties and outbreaks they are probably cracking down hard on anything too crazy
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rockland has a high concentration of religious fundamentalists who don't listen to state and local governments.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Will it get to the point where the majority of us will have to take action against these kinds of idiots? These people are driving this country off a cliff. They're gonna get us all killed, one way or another.
 
