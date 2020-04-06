 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Experts predict the July 4 weekend will see a bunch of morons packing public places and exacerbating the spread of Coronavirus because no one can farking stay put   (thehill.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So shut down the highways except to emergency traffic.

That'll work, right?

*laughs hysterically*
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I should've left this country when Trump took office.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i predicted this would be a total shiat show in america 6 months ago
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
4 out of 5 cars on I-91N this afternoon in VT were from out of state CT, NY, NJ or from further. Restaurants are open for indoor dining here, but I think I'll take a few more weeks before venturing back to one after this weekend.

/Go home flatlander.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's why we're staying home. Might need to run to the store for grub or booze, but that's it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trump is trying to get 300,000 people to jam onto the National Mall here in DC for his ego 4th of July show.
The mayor is like "Uhhhhhh don't do that folks, unless you want to die"
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thankfully, most if not all of the beaches in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, and San Diego counties are CLOSED for the weekend
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Face it. Your Red States are killing you. They are leeches who gave you the worst president in your history, and not they are killing you.My first marriage ended over far less than that. What the fark are your decent states waiting for? Get a divorce, America, before you kill us all, too.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Have you guys looked at the latest CDC death count graphs?

The virus has practically stopped killing.  upticks be dammed.  People are not dying like they were.

I mean, comparitively its almost zero.   With covid deaths nosediving and total deaths now well below a normal week's deaths.  As if the the people who were supposed to die last week instead died seven weeks ago.

CDC provided stats
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: So shut down the highways except to emergency traffic.

That'll work, right?

*laughs hysterically*


Oh, yeah, this weekend is gonna be a shiatshow, and within 2 weeks the COVID-19 numbers will be astronomically huge, because freedumbs and profits>public health and safety.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have wine and a big backyard. I'm going to avoid the plague rats this holiday.

/51 years old. Not exactly in the 'bruh, you'll still be fine even if you catch Round Boy' zone.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yep, going to Maine this weekend, where they just started allowing residents from NY, NJ and CT to visit (NH and VT were already given the go-ahead).  We're all gonna die.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

A Capitol Fourth is not even happening this year.  (The National Symphony Orchestra Concert on the Lawn of the Capitol)
The mayor is like "Uhhhhhh don't do that folks, unless you want to die"


A Capitol Fourth is not even happening this year.  (The National Symphony Orchestra Concert on the Lawn of the Capitol)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Face it. Your Red States are killing you. They are leeches who gave you the worst president in your history, and not they are killing you.My first marriage ended over far less than that. What the fark are your decent states waiting for? Get a divorce, America, before you kill us all, too.


There should be a modern Sherman willing to burn red states to the ground like they deserve
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fortunately outdoor gatherings don't appear to be nearly as dangerous as indoor gatherings, as suggested by data showing that the BLM protests have not caused an appreciable increase in infections. Of course, the rate of mask use among protesters was pretty remarkable, and that certainly won't be the case among this weekend's crowds. Oh well.
 
hershy799
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Check back in 2 weeks
/Lagging indicators, how do they work?

The virus has practically stopped killing.  upticks be dammed.  People are not dying like they were.

I mean, comparitively its almost zero.   With covid deaths nosediving and total deaths now well below a normal week's deaths.  As if the the people who were supposed to die last week instead died seven weeks ago.

CDC provided stats


Check back in 2 weeks
/Lagging indicators, how do they work?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Quite a few of us can stay put, thank you very much. I'm looking quite forward to staying home for the July 4th weekend. And the rest of July.

And August, September, and October. If I've enough money to pull it off comfortably, I'll stay at home for November & December, too, and look for new remote contracts come January, 2021.

Because so many farkwits can't seem to stay home, I have to and so I'm going to, if for no other reason than I refuse to bring COVID-19 back home to my wife.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Texas governor just mandated masks in public spaces.  How long until Democrats are blamed for this?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Personally, planning some outdoor activities this weekend, that seems pretty safe. Going to continue to do my best to avoid restaurants and retail.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Your Red States are killing you

d3gqasl9vmjfd8.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Excellent. Now look up the CDC stats on excess mortality.

The virus has practically stopped killing.  upticks be dammed.  People are not dying like they were.

I mean, comparitively its almost zero.   With covid deaths nosediving and total deaths now well below a normal week's deaths.  As if the the people who were supposed to die last week instead died seven weeks ago.

CDC provided stats


Excellent. Now look up the CDC stats on excess mortality.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

"poof, it's gone"

The virus has practically stopped killing.  upticks be dammed.  People are not dying like they were.

I mean, comparitively its almost zero.   With covid deaths nosediving and total deaths now well below a normal week's deaths.  As if the the people who were supposed to die last week instead died seven weeks ago.

CDC provided stats


"poof, it's gone"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That prediction surely didn't require the expertise of Miss Cleo did it?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i predicted this would be a total shiat show in america 6 months ago


Most people with 2 brain cells called it would be a shiatshow in america.  As trump was saying the chinese had it all under control we were commenting on the fact that the Chinese were calling off the new years celebration and welding people into buildings.

This was an 18 wheeler coming down the sparse nevada highway in the middle of the night with their high beams on and america was the deer standing in the middle of the lane frozen in place while the truck was still 2 miles out.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: So shut down the highways except to emergency traffic.

That'll work, right?

*laughs hysterically*


Let me tell you a story about the highway:  I was going down the highway a while back when ahead of me I see a crashed and flaming tanker truck.  Full on engulfed.  I'm probably about a mile away. So me being not crazy, I stop and pull off to the side in case any other emergency vehicles need through.  Meanwhile WV Joe in his lifted 1990s Ford F-150 decides he's going to just drive right on by.  Point being if something as obviously dangerous as that doesn't stop them, what are the chances an invisible virus will?
 
Bad_ad85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I sound fat: Have you guys looked at the latest CDC death count graphs?

The virus has practically stopped killing.  upticks be dammed.  People are not dying like they were.

I mean, comparitively its almost zero.   With covid deaths nosediving and total deaths now well below a normal week's deaths.  As if the the people who were supposed to die last week instead died seven weeks ago.

CDC provided stats


Looks quite different than these CDC stats

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html?CDC​_AA_refVal=https://www.cdc.gov/coronav​irus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html

Also, I am concluding from your chart that ALL deaths are on the downward trend. WOO IMMORTALITY
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's gonna be 1976 all over again.

There was still lots of free love going around during that time, but with the bicentennial came lots of foreign travelers to places like NYC who brought with them scores of STDs that the spread around the various communities. Casual sex didn't stop immediately, but the infections spread like wildfire. Which at about the same time is when HIV arrived on the scene.

Now certainly I am not suggesting that COVID19 is akin to HIV, let alone all those other maladies. I wouldn't take away from the untold masses who tragically perished. But yet here we are again with history repeating itself as death spreads across a national holiday filled with careless people.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wait, I thought "til death do us part" was a challenge...I thought we were supposed to try to kill each other.  Same goes with the states otherwise... uhh who is forced to take Mississippi?


Wait, I thought "til death do us part" was a challenge...I thought we were supposed to try to kill each other.  Same goes with the states otherwise... uhh who is forced to take Mississippi?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gonna be 60 000 cases a day within a week.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Gonna be 60 000 cases a day within a week.


We need to start a prediction tracker for this thing.  Maybe make it correlate to donations to helpful causes.  You and a friend publicly state your predictions for the same time frame.  Whoever is further from correct donates to a food pantry or something.  Come on Fark.  Make a bracket or something.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

My "masks are socialism" posting cousins have been oddly quiet the last week or so.


My "masks are socialism" posting cousins have been oddly quiet the last week or so.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I sound fat: Have you guys looked at the latest CDC death count graphs?

The virus has practically stopped killing.  upticks be dammed.  People are not dying like they were.

I mean, comparitively its almost zero.   With covid deaths nosediving and total deaths now well below a normal week's deaths.  As if the the people who were supposed to die last week instead died seven weeks ago.

CDC provided stats


There is a lag between surges and when the deaths start.

In the past 11 days in florida we've seen 67,000 cases out of their total of 157k cases.  Which means in the past 11 days they've had more than 1/3rd of their total cases out of 123 days since first reported case.  So that means for 112 days they had 90k some odd cases, but in the last 11 days they've had 67,000 some odd cases.

At the beginning of the latest surge in florida the majority of the cases (more than 2/3rds) were all people people under 35.  We all know that people under 35 have a low risk of dying from this.  So if for the first week of these 11 days 2/3rds of the cases were people under 35 no shiat the death count is low, we're only 4 days into the larger spread into more general demographics including the more vulnerable populations.

We're not really going to see deaths start to mount for at least another week.  It's when the demographic shift from younger folks to older folks start happening we will start having problems, and that's begun.  And people don't go from positive test to death in a day.  People are on ventilators for 10 days to a couple weeks before dying.

And lookie here, hospital beds are starting to get full.

We know the murders haven't begun yet.  It will start happening though.  I'll be happy if it doesn't, but we've already seen this pattern before in Italy and then New york.  It'll be great if that pattern is broken, but not much has changed in the ability to care for or treat covid since those initial patterns emerged.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I sound fat: Have you guys looked at the latest CDC death count graphs?

The virus has practically stopped killing.  upticks be dammed.  People are not dying like they were.

I mean, comparitively its almost zero.   With covid deaths nosediving and total deaths now well below a normal week's deaths.  As if the the people who were supposed to die last week instead died seven weeks ago.

CDC provided stats


Hi, I'm Florida, HOW YOU DOIN?
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm Arizona, HOW YOU DOIN?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
