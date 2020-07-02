 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "Hello 911? I am a bank teller and this man is trying to cash a paycheck while black"   (cnn.com) divider line
36
    More: Asinine, Bank, Racism, Cheque, Race, Huntington Bank branch, bank employee, Police officer, Police  
•       •       •

1965 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 10:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I immediattly thought of how amazing Eddie Murphy's White Like Me skit was on SNL.

"Just take what you want Mr. White, pay us back anytime, or don't we don't care"
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2018

oldnewssoexciting.jpg

We even had a long ass thread about it.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I immediattly thought of how amazing Eddie Murphy's White Like Me skit was on SNL.

"Just take what you want Mr. White, pay us back anytime, or don't we don't care"


In before "Eddie Murphy in whiteface is racist! Why don't the libs have a problem with that?"
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get holding onto the check for 2 days to make sure its valid. Banks do this all the time for new customers. But calling the cops?
 
fiddlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite part:

Michigan resident Sauntore Thomas recently reached an agreement with a bank over a racial discrimination lawsuit he filed this year after a teller refused to deposit his checks.
In January, he'd gone to a TCF Bank branch in Livonia to open a savings account and deposit checks from a settlement in a racial discrimination case against his former employer. He had a checking account at the bank.
A bank employee asked how he got the money, and called the police to report that he was attempting to deposit fraudulent checks, the lawsuit said. Four police officers arrived and questioned him.

JFC.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: I get holding onto the check for 2 days to make sure its valid. Banks do this all the time for new customers. But calling the cops?


For a paranoid person, it's nice to have armed muscle in the building.  The aliens won't dare probe you when the boys in blue are right there.  The security guards aren't fun anymore, and they've heard all the excuses.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: I get holding onto the check for 2 days to make sure its valid. Banks do this all the time for new customers. But calling the cops?


Actually Bank procedures are all over the place and completely random and unpredictable
Since there controlled by the federal government it should not be that unpredictable.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kendelrio: 2018

oldnewssoexciting.jpg

We even had a long ass thread about it.


I almost said "AGAIN"?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Teller is obviously an idiot
2. Join a credit union instead of a bank
3. There's a new thing called direct deposit, it's convenient
4. Bank tellers are obsolete, I have no use for them
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I immediattly thought of how amazing Eddie Murphy's White Like Me skit was on SNL.

"Just take what you want Mr. White, pay us back anytime, or don't we don't care"


That sketch was pure brilliance.

"Slowly, I began to realize that when white people are alone, they give things to each other for free."
 
khatores
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stop resisting!
Stop resisting!
Stop resisting while black!

Cash a check?
Buy a car?
Instant knee on your neck!

Standing up?
Sitting down?
Put some poison in your cup!

Stop existing!
Stop existing!
Stop existing while black!

Want a job?
Buy a house?
Beaten by an angry mob!

Go on a date?
Stand around?
Prepare to meet your fate!

Stop existing!
Stop existing!
Stop existing while black!
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"It was highly embarrassing," McCowns said at the time. "The person who made that phone call - that manager, that teller - whoever made that phone call, I feel as though they were judging."

You don't need to soft-peddle it. You were detained, handcuffed and put into the back of a police cruiser. You absolutely WERE being "profiled."
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I have a customer here -- he's not our customer, actually. He's trying to cash a check and the check is fraudulent. It does not match our records,"

He just happened to be black

JFC this article was race bait.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kendelrio: 2018

oldnewssoexciting.jpg

We even had a long ass thread about it.


We need to hit people over the head with this story until it knocks some sense into them.
 
lectos
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have had this problem as a white person at Chase and I even have several accounts, a mortgage, and a car loan there.  That would suck to be treated like that everywhere.  Maybe we should tear down some more statues instead of arresting people that do this type of stuff.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: kendelrio: 2018

oldnewssoexciting.jpg

We even had a long ass thread about it.

We need to hit people over the head with this story until it knocks some sense into them.


Exhibit A: See the post immediately above mine.
 
Flagg99 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MindStalker: I get holding onto the check for 2 days to make sure its valid. Banks do this all the time for new customers. But calling the cops?

Actually Bank procedures are all over the place and completely random and unpredictable
Since there controlled by the federal government it should not be that unpredictable.


I'm currently in the midst of legal action against my former bank, for refusal of service/termination of services without cause (note: not American or black, and regulations may be different where you live). I can at least attest that banks pretty much make up the rules as they go along. They are regulated only as to what they can do with your money, not how they treat you.

My case is similar to this one: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/asithappens/​a​s-it-happens-thursday-edition-1.477153​3/td-bank-must-pay-montrealer-76k-afte​r-closing-his-accounts-with-no-explana​tion-1.4771539

Only I never sent any money anywhere. All I did was have my regular paycheck deposited for a few decades, and the usual amount of withdrawals. Been going at them for a year.
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The teller brought in a branch manager who started going through Watson's information on his computer. Then the manager suddenly called him a N***er.

...

The branch manager apologized, saying he did not mean it and describing it as "a slip of the tongue," Watson said.

There's an awful lot of white people who "accidentally" through "a slip of the tongue" say the n-word.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MindStalker: I get holding onto the check for 2 days to make sure its valid. Banks do this all the time for new customers.


Banks have computers and can validate the money while I wait, just like the gas pump does.

Saying a check hold is anything but kiting by the bank in 2020 is bullshiat.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"What a silly negro"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I immediattly thought of how amazing Eddie Murphy's White Like Me skit was on SNL.

"Just take what you want Mr. White, pay us back anytime, or don't we don't care"


That shiat is gold
 
Dryad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This isn't "some" minorities experience, this is just a day ending in "Y".
You need a check cashed, you go right to the branch it was drawn on. That can often stop some of the BS, but you will still likely have a problem.
In my experience, Wells Fargo is the worst. Never had the cops called, but it usually takes one or more managers making a scene and a lot of phone calls before they will do it, if not a complete flat refusal to honor their own instrument once they determine it is legit.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: The teller brought in a branch manager who started going through Watson's information on his computer. Then the manager suddenly called him a N***er.

...

The branch manager apologized, saying he did not mean it and describing it as "a slip of the tongue," Watson said.

There's an awful lot of white people who "accidentally" through "a slip of the tongue" say the n-word.


It doesn't specify the bank manager's race. I assume he's white but might not be.

Managing one group of drivers, we had to make it clear racial sluts were not acceptable on the job. One driver was very offended at the n-word being used by another and made a complaint. Both drivers were African-American.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: A'isha P.: The teller brought in a branch manager who started going through Watson's information on his computer. Then the manager suddenly called him a N***er.

...

The branch manager apologized, saying he did not mean it and describing it as "a slip of the tongue," Watson said.

There's an awful lot of white people who "accidentally" through "a slip of the tongue" say the n-word.

It doesn't specify the bank manager's race. I assume he's white but might not be.

Managing one group of drivers, we had to make it clear racial sluts were not acceptable on the job. One driver was very offended at the n-word being used by another and made a complaint. Both drivers were African-American.


Personally, I like sluts of ALL races.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bought a vehicle a few months back from a very awesome Latino man. Due to the amount involved we used a bank verified/certified/whatever casheers check from my bank.

We had to cycle through three banks and spend four hours trying to find one that would even look at the check! Our bank was befuddled on what the problem was. My wife and I didn't figure out what was wrong until we went into a bank with the gentleman.

Turns out they didn't trust him and thought it was a fake check until we showed up with him (Yup, you can guess our skin color).

I felt terrible, and still do. This sucks.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ahhh they just keep coming out of the woodwork. Nice job 2020
 
Rob4127
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We need to end qualified immunity for bank tellers and their managers.
 
p51d007
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't care what color you are, IF what the bank person that called 911 said, was true, then
the police SHOULD have been called.  But, because this person was black, everyone has to
get all up in arms.

he's not our customer, actually. He's trying to cash a check and the check is fraudulent. It does not match our records,"
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Boojum2k: A'isha P.: The teller brought in a branch manager who started going through Watson's information on his computer. Then the manager suddenly called him a N***er.

...

The branch manager apologized, saying he did not mean it and describing it as "a slip of the tongue," Watson said.

There's an awful lot of white people who "accidentally" through "a slip of the tongue" say the n-word.

It doesn't specify the bank manager's race. I assume he's white but might not be.

Managing one group of drivers, we had to make it clear racial sluts were not acceptable on the job. One driver was very offended at the n-word being used by another and made a complaint. Both drivers were African-American.

Personally, I like sluts of ALL races.


Autocarrot or fat-fingered tiny mobile keyboard. I include autocarrot because it tried to change fat-fingered to fat-robert for no reason whatsoever.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Part of the institutional problem is that there are a lot of really strict anti-terrorist banking laws, many of which amount to "if you aren't sure it's legit, deny the transaction", and require a judgement call of the bank employee.  Of course, racists are always "not sure" that a transaction from a minority is legit, and since they are taught to use their personal judgement, they feel free to randomly deny minorities service.  In fact, the bank employee would probably get in more trouble to allow a questionable transaction through than to deny one for racist reasons.  So the default is deny.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

p51d007: I don't care what color you are, IF what the bank person that called 911 said, was true, then
the police SHOULD have been called.  But, because this person was black, everyone has to
get all up in arms.

he's not our customer, actually. He's trying to cash a check and the check is fraudulent. It does not match our records,"


True, but it looks like that was bullshiat.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

p51d007: I don't care what color you are, IF what the bank person that called 911 said, was true, then
the police SHOULD have been called.  But, because this person was black, everyone has to
get all up in arms.

he's not our customer, actually. He's trying to cash a check and the check is fraudulent. It does not match our records,"


But it wasn't true...  The police called his employer and verified everything was good.  Assuming that the teller actually said "it doesn't match our records" then I'd have to ask what farking records?  The bank doesn't have records on a check until after it's cashed unless they are spying on people as they write them...
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: The teller brought in a branch manager who started going through Watson's information on his computer. Then the manager suddenly called him a N***er.

...

The branch manager apologized, saying he did not mean it and describing it as "a slip of the tongue," Watson said.

There's an awful lot of white people who "accidentally" through "a slip of the tongue" say the n-word.


I don't get it.  I might slip out "nipple" or "fat"  or "package" or any other of those sorts of words.  Because those words are the Freudian tongue-slips that people have, when they let their thoughts come out.  Is it possible that there are a lot of racist white people who think the n-word on a frequent basis?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "What a silly negro"

[Fark user image 425x239]


John Bolton....
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: A'isha P.: The teller brought in a branch manager who started going through Watson's information on his computer. Then the manager suddenly called him a N***er.

...

The branch manager apologized, saying he did not mean it and describing it as "a slip of the tongue," Watson said.

There's an awful lot of white people who "accidentally" through "a slip of the tongue" say the n-word.

I don't get it.  I might slip out "nipple" or "fat"  or "package" or any other of those sorts of words.  Because those words are the Freudian tongue-slips that people have, when they let their thoughts come out.  Is it possible that there are a lot of racist white people who think the n-word on a frequent basis?


Yup.  I am positive that some white people have to actively mentally censor themselves constantly to stop saying the N word in particular.

The problem is, unless they screw up, people who harbor racist thoughts are often very difficult to identify.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: p51d007: I don't care what color you are, IF what the bank person that called 911 said, was true, then
the police SHOULD have been called.  But, because this person was black, everyone has to
get all up in arms.

he's not our customer, actually. He's trying to cash a check and the check is fraudulent. It does not match our records,"

But it wasn't true...  The police called his employer and verified everything was good.  Assuming that the teller actually said "it doesn't match our records" then I'd have to ask what farking records?  The bank doesn't have records on a check until after it's cashed unless they are spying on people as they write them...


A'isha P.: The teller brought in a branch manager who started going through Watson's information on his computer. Then the manager suddenly called him a N***er.

...

The branch manager apologized, saying he did not mean it and describing it as "a slip of the tongue," Watson said.

There's an awful lot of white people who "accidentally" through "a slip of the tongue" say the n-word.


I mean, how does that even work? Just typing away on a computer and then he just screams "N*bong*!" or what? Surprised the asshole didn't claim Tourrette's.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.