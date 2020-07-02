 Skip to content
(Metro)   It took a journalist four months and a pandemic to realize he was wasting over $1,000 a month on booze by going out to bars   (metro.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're dropping a grand at a bar a month, and it's not a strip club, you may want to evaluate your life.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If you're dropping a grand at a bar a month, and it's not a strip club, you may want to evaluate your life.


I think it's the amount of money, not the entertainment provided that is the issue. $1000/month on any single source of entertainment is perhaps not good.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If you're dropping a grand at a bar or a strip club, you may want to evaluate your life.


fify
 
turboke [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pffft, amateur!
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whaddya mean "wasting" subby?  :)
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Money well spent.  Enjoy life, make it rain.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So THIS guy is the target audience for those money advice articles that tell you to eat out less often and not buy a $5 coffee every morning.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was doing about ~$400 a month.  That also included dinner with the booze.  I've been saving a ton since the shutdown.  Although, beer consumption at home has now drastically risen.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Has he never heard of hookers and blow?  Gotta be cheaper...
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: cretinbob: If you're dropping a grand at a bar a month, and it's not a strip club, you may want to evaluate your life.

I think it's the amount of money, not the entertainment provided that is the issue. $1000/month on any single source of entertainment is perhaps not good.


I wish I had a passion I cared about enough to spend $1000 a month on it.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've been there.  Brother, I've been there,

We're talking strip clubs, right?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I was young and stupid and a waiter, $1000 a month at bars was guaranteed. Heck, it is a bit low and this is after getting discounted drinks from fellow service industry people.
 
chasd00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
by not going out (eat, drink, entertainment), wife's socia life on pause, and not doing various camps/clubs and other stuff for kids Im putting about $4k/month in the bank.

it's been very eye opening to say the least. I know it won't last be ye'ole investment account is living it up right  now.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thought Fark liked big data-based investigative stories... Or does the cost of booze cut to close to home? Love me some good booze. I just savor it!
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I figured that out after two weeks of lockdown.
 
Burchill
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
£600 a month on food, travel and going out
£600 a month on food, travel and going out

That doesn't tie-in with subby's headline.
Burchill
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh FFS Metro.

£600 a month on food, travel and going out is not what subby suggests.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In my mid 20s, living in the city, single and starting my career. Yeah, I probably came close. I can certainly see how it's possible.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blatz514: Although, beer consumption at home has now drastically risen.


back in March I saw an article about how premium booze was experiencing a sales uptick because people were putting the restaurant markup towards better hooch at home
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yep, but I stopped going out to bars (with the exception of during what used to be going away on vacation) years ago and discovered the same thing back then. Why spend $7 for a single beer when I can get a case for the equivalent of $1 per bottle?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Ambivalence: cretinbob: If you're dropping a grand at a bar a month, and it's not a strip club, you may want to evaluate your life.

I think it's the amount of money, not the entertainment provided that is the issue. $1000/month on any single source of entertainment is perhaps not good.

I wish I had a passion I cared about enough to spend $1000 a month on it.


Even if my budget allowed, I probably wouldn't spend $1,000 per month on photography.  You can only carry so many lenses and rolls of film with you at one time.

Now, traveling to places to shoot those photos could bring that to $1k pretty quickly.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, sounds about right for post-college drinking. I mean I was doing $1-2K a month in bars in Manhattan after college, just going out for a couple nights a week.  That's where the girls are, and the girls, they are thirsty. And broke.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have saved a ton of cash during the lockdown but I really miss the social aspect of the pub.
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm a pensioner, but by no means poor. My wife and I, in the before-times, would go to the pub about 4 times a week. Generally bars where we can buy top quality Belgian and German beers, which tend to be very expensive. We would often spend £150 a week, having 3 drinks apiece each time at £6 or £7 a bottle.

At the moment, we don't go out at all (I am in the 'extremely vulnerable' group, because Swine Flu nearly killed me back in 2009), so we import directly from Belgium and Germany. We are probably drinking more now, but it's costing us a lot less.
 
Sentient
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh. He's spending money on stuff he wants to do.

That's kind of the point of earning it in the first place.
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: I have saved a ton of cash during the lockdown but I really miss the social aspect of the pub.


That goes for me too. Saying that, our pubs can open from this weekend, but there's no way I will be there.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I Drink Alone - George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Youtube 4E9ydw_aDMg
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I notice he left out the money he spent on cocaine.
 
turboke [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: I'm a pensioner, but by no means poor. My wife and I, in the before-times, would go to the pub about 4 times a week. Generally bars where we can buy top quality Belgian and German beers, which tend to be very expensive. We would often spend £150 a week, having 3 drinks apiece each time at £6 or £7 a bottle.

At the moment, we don't go out at all (I am in the 'extremely vulnerable' group, because Swine Flu nearly killed me back in 2009), so we import directly from Belgium and Germany. We are probably drinking more now, but it's costing us a lot less.


Have I ever mentioned this is brewed in my hometown? 😁

delirium.beView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sleep lack: [Fark user image 850x453]


love it. American sports fans may remember this being attributed to Tug McGraw too
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That doesn't seem that bad, actually. Typical bar tab in my early 20s was $150-300 on a given Friday or Saturday night.

It's not money wasted if it gets you laid.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blatz514: I was doing about ~$400 a month.  That also included dinner with the booze.  I've been saving a ton since the shutdown.  Although, beer consumption at home has now drastically risen.


I haven't been to a bar in like a decade, but yeah it was at least 50 and more like 100 a night, and I'd go 1 or 2 nights per weekend.  So yeah.  Wouldn't take much more to hit 1k.
 
gblive
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Saved only $1000 a month on booze?  On Fark we call that a lightweight.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Blazing Saddles - Man drinking like that... (1974)
Youtube nI-v4o2HKkQ
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Even in my drinking days I could not STAND going to the bar.  It's loud, rude, crowded, expensive.  Can't hear anyone talk.  No one can hear you.  Then you have to drive home afterward.
Pffft....  You guys can keep that.  I farking hated it.

For the past 8 years now, I have even less reason to go to the bar.

I was saying to my wife just the other day, "I wonder if people are yet noticing how much they've saved by not going to the bar all the time."

And now we see an article proving what I was saying.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Obvious.   When you eat with a bunch of people, and for some reason you don't drink, the shared bill at the end is always a shock.  More than half the bill is for booze.  You get to subsidize the guy who says "I'll try that single malt that's aged 20 years.  It's the right time to do it.  Leave the bottle."

Now the bar owners, present and former, like Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, claim the world will end this month if the bars don't open immediately.   Wonder why?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
AMATEUR!
 
