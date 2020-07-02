 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   People are starting to date again, and it's a bit strange. "An accidental kiss, mask negotiations, car sex-meeting up again is off to an awkward start." I dunno, sounds like a pretty good date to me   (slate.com) divider line
19
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 1:32 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The potential for role-playing just got better if you ask me...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That headline reads like the lyrics to a Killers song.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a first kiss through a mask about a month ago.  She was a non essential and had been home the entire time.  It was cute, she was afraid to be in the park without one.

She ended up being a weirdo.

Pretty strong correlation between being afraid to walk in a park without a mask and being a weirdo, im thinking.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I can't travel to Canada to visit my hot GF who lives in the Niagara Falls area.

:(
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cosmetic dentists are worried about their future.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Yeah, but I can't travel to Canada to visit my hot GF who lives in the Niagara Falls area.

:(


I'm guessing we wouldn't know her?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In a car seems worse. I'd think you'd want to have sex doggie style and in a shower.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I kill 2 birds with 1 stone with this mask.

tonedeaf.thebrag.comView Full Size
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bdub77: The potential for role-playing just got better if you ask me...

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 480x360]


I saw that episode of black mirror
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're getting more action than I did pre-quarantine.  SIgh.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess this one is due for an update anyway...

Hello, I Love You (Let's Get Tested For AIDS) - Twisted Tunes More Classics
Youtube Pg4xdLYS2wo
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bdub77: The potential for role-playing just got better if you ask me...

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 480x360]


Until she pulls down the mask for a BJ and you see this
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: I kill 2 birds with 1 stone with this mask.

[tonedeaf.thebrag.com image 768x435]


😆☠☠☠☠
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: I kill 2 birds with 1 stone with this mask.

[tonedeaf.thebrag.com image 768x435]


Everything about that sets off my hind-brain "Danger Will Robinson!" alarms.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is this a MAGA article from Slate? Kisses don't happen by accident, Brett K.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's like with STD testing and safe sex precautions.  The people who are most concerned about it and take the most precautions are the least likely to carry it, and thus the most safe to be around/interact with, but they don't interact with people, so they can't fully enjoy the fact that they're disease free...

Bumble has an option along with height, religion, etc that's "what dates are you comfortable going on?" with the options being "virtual", "socially-distanced w/mask", and "socially-distanced".
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: In a car seems worse. I'd think you'd want to have sex doggie style and in a shower.


Close that door you're letting all the stank out!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think people who are into quick hookups and even fast-progressing relationships need to accept that those aren't wise choices at present.  No 'sex on the 1st/2nd/3rd date' or whatever your personal rule is.

Dating should have quarantine rules - like two weeks of chaste social dating before anything more, and every pairing should be considered exclusive for however long it lasts.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A friend of mine had a Zoom date with a girl from Toronto two days ago and  I haven't heard from him.  He's at the other border.  Both of them were going to converse in French.  Should I be worried?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.