(CNN)   Another day another story about someone who went to a party knowing they had Covid19 and infected and killed a bunch of people   (cnn.com) divider line
    San Bernardino County, California, Orange County, California, Thomas Macias, California State Route 91, Riverside, California, Riverside County, California  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"hey I was at the party, I knew I was positive. I didn't tell anybody,"

How about a charge of reckless endangerment?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend who was at the party reached out to Macias to say he had coronavirus, and he was aware of the diagnosis when he attended the gathering but didn't think he could infect anyone because he had no symptoms, Lopez said.

Information about asymptomatic transmission has been everywhere for months. Is this guy someone who only watches Fox News ?
 
turboke [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: "hey I was at the party, I knew I was positive. I didn't tell anybody,"

How about a charge of reckless endangerment?


For every person who got infected. Upgrade to homicide for every person who died.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry to see reports like this. Not surprised, thank you my fellow kids, but sorry.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't see the part about killing a bunch of people.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Abox: I don't see the part about killing a bunch of people.


The guy who died got it from someone who knew he had it but assumed asymptomatic means not contagious or only spreading more asymptomatic

That said, who the hell is dumb enough to go to a party anyways? I just assume there will be at least a couple there who have the thing

No way to even know if the guy who knew he had it was the only plague rat there.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it just my imagination or do all the less than senior males dying from the 'rona look just like this guy.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
The Big H
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would be okay with this if it was a trump rally.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Hopefully with God's help, I'll be able to survive this."
He never made it. He died a day after that post."Didn't work out too well for the church choir either.
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: A friend who was at the party reached out to Macias to say he had coronavirus, and he was aware of the diagnosis when he attended the gathering but didn't think he could infect anyone because he had no symptoms, Lopez said.

Information about asymptomatic transmission has been everywhere for months. Is this guy someone who only watches Fox News ?


Even with that info being there, we also have to deal with crap like WHO making an insanely poorly worded statements, the right wing outrage machine amplifying it, and then WHO backtracking, specifically about this subject (pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic).  It may not of even registered in the minds of those of us who followed it, but I know people who had been doing the right thing who took that statement as evidence it was OK to go do things again because they had no symptoms.  :( 

https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsand​s​oda/2020/06/09/873166418/who-creates-c​onfusion-about-asymptomatic-spread-her​e-s-what-we-know
 
PunGent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Abox: I don't see the part about killing a bunch of people.


You'll have to wait 2-4 infection cycles :/
 
lilistonic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I super hate press conference-style narration using "the gentleman." It never is one, for starters.
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "hey I was at the party, I knew I was positive. I didn't tell anybody,"

How about a charge of reckless endangerment?


I mean, he already got the death penalty - what do you to charge the corpse for?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe if we start charging these stupid motherfarkers with pre-meditated murder, maybe they'll take notice.

But I doubt it.
 
fang06554 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How did someone get tested without symptoms? My in-laws had a caretaker get sick and test positive for covid and they still couldn't get tested without symptoms.
 
NEDM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: That said, who the hell is dumb enough to go to a party anyways?


Not everyone is a Farker who can cut off all human contact with no problems.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "hey I was at the party, I knew I was positive. I didn't tell anybody,"

How about a charge of reckless endangerment?


How about a murder charge?
 
kindms
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
congrats you killed your friend not by mistake or by accident but out of ignorance

if you are a normal person, good luck shaking that
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fang06554: How did someone get tested without symptoms? My in-laws had a caretaker get sick and test positive for covid and they still couldn't get tested without symptoms.


Maybe he has to test for work.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "hey I was at the party, I knew I was positive. I didn't tell anybody,"

How about a charge of reckless endangerment?


He was already executed.
 
kindms
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fang06554: How did someone get tested without symptoms? My in-laws had a caretaker get sick and test positive for covid and they still couldn't get tested without symptoms.


or they had symptoms but hand waved them or are lying
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ahh it is going to be that kind of day on Fark

Maybe I should see whats on TV
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: A friend who was at the party reached out to Macias to say he had coronavirus, and he was aware of the diagnosis when he attended the gathering but didn't think he could infect anyone because he had no symptoms, Lopez said.

Information about asymptomatic transmission has been everywhere for months. Is this guy someone who only watches Fox News ?


How many times have you heard someone at work/school/socializing who is openly sick with a flu or cold say something like "oh don't worry, I'm not contagious", as if their body automatically notifies them of the point at which their illness is no longer contagious.  I get why people do it, and under most circumstances it's not a big deal, but I assume that sort of mentality is sort of being applied here as well.  Just like how drivers feel like they're stuck *in* traffic instead of the fact that they *are* traffic, I assume a lot of people with the virus who don't feel sick feel like the outbreak is happening to/around them, rather than the fact that they are the outbreak.
 
turboke [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NEDM: montreal_medic: That said, who the hell is dumb enough to go to a party anyways?

Not everyone is a Farker who can cut off all human contact with no problems.


Indeed. A lot of us are Farkers without any human contact to cut off.
 
wage0048
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "hey I was at the party, I knew I was positive. I didn't tell anybody,"

How about a charge of reckless endangerment?


No.  Manslaughter.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fang06554: How did someone get tested without symptoms? My in-laws had a caretaker get sick and test positive for covid and they still couldn't get tested without symptoms.


$$$$$$$
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NEDM: montreal_medic: That said, who the hell is dumb enough to go to a party anyways?

Not everyone is a Farker who can cut off all human contact with no problems.


Every girl in middle school was able to avoid me
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: turboke: NotCodger: "hey I was at the party, I knew I was positive. I didn't tell anybody,"

How about a charge of reckless endangerment?

For every person who got infected. Upgrade to homicide for every person who died.

Sure. And where exactly would you two luminaries suggest we imprison his rotting corpse?


The guy who went to the party knowing he had COVID did not die.   He infected his friend who subsequently died.

/going to a party during a pandemic is stupid
//people with diabetes going to a party during a pandemic is really stupid
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

starsrift: I mean, he already got the death penalty - what do you to charge the corpse for?


Intrepid00: He was already executed.


You didn't RTFA did you two?  The guy that infected the dead guy is still alive.  That guy knew he was positive but went to the party anyway.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CaptainSpaceJohnny: extroverted_suicide: turboke: NotCodger: "hey I was at the party, I knew I was positive. I didn't tell anybody,"

How about a charge of reckless endangerment?

For every person who got infected. Upgrade to homicide for every person who died.

Sure. And where exactly would you two luminaries suggest we imprison his rotting corpse?

The guy who went to the party knowing he had COVID did not die.   He infected his friend who subsequently died.

/going to a party during a pandemic is stupid
//people with diabetes going to a party during a pandemic is really stupid


I got that, now. I had to re-read the article. Either it wasn't well written or it's because I literally just woke up and have the morning stupids. Regardless, I've requested my comment be deleted for being misleading.
 
starsrift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: starsrift: I mean, he already got the death penalty - what do you to charge the corpse for?

Intrepid00: He was already executed.

You didn't RTFA did you two?  The guy that infected the dead guy is still alive.  That guy knew he was positive but went to the party anyway.


I did read it. *reads it again*

Oh, what shiatty writing. I see. Okay, fairy nuff.
 
mjones73
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

starsrift: NotCodger: "hey I was at the party, I knew I was positive. I didn't tell anybody,"

How about a charge of reckless endangerment?

I mean, he already got the death penalty - what do you to charge the corpse for?


I see you didn't read the article.
 
Biser [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "hey I was at the party, I knew I was positive. I didn't tell anybody,"

How about a charge of reckless endangerment?


No.  The correct charge (in the US) is Involuntary Manslaughter.

Involuntary manslaughter occurs when a death is caused by a violation of a non-felony, such as reckless driving (called "vehicular manslaughter"). --- From dictionary.law.com.

Choad smoker should be used as a pinata and then sterilized with a weed burner.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: A friend who was at the party reached out to Macias to say he had coronavirus, and he was aware of the diagnosis when he attended the gathering but didn't think he could infect anyone because he had no symptoms, Lopez said.

Information about asymptomatic transmission has been everywhere for months. Is this guy someone who only watches Fox News ?


One thing that's starting to be noticed is that what we think is "asymptomatic" can be split into two. "presymptomatic" and "very mildly symptomatic." People say they don't have symptoms but they do, they're just very mild. "Tired today, must not have slept well last night," that sort of thing.

In both cases, you're infectious. It's also why taking people's temperature at the door is basically useless, it'll only catch the incredibly stupid. Hmm. Maybe it's not that useless, at least, if you bar them from EVER coming in, you're at least thinning the stupid herd. But we've already seen recorded cases of people taking antipyretics to knock the fever down so they can get by temperature checks, so assume that taking people's temperature offers exactly 0.0% safety.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

starsrift: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: starsrift: I mean, he already got the death penalty - what do you to charge the corpse for?

Intrepid00: He was already executed.

You didn't RTFA did you two?  The guy that infected the dead guy is still alive.  That guy knew he was positive but went to the party anyway.

I did read it. *reads it again*

Oh, what shiatty writing. I see. Okay, fairy nuff.


It literally has a sub-heading that says a friend attended the party while sick. I'm sure you looked at the words, but that's not the same as reading them.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thomas Macias, 51, went to a barbecue last month near his community in Lake Elsinore, about 70 miles from Los Angeles.


Why, e'en so: and now my Lady Worm's; chapless, and
knocked about the mazzard with a sexton's spade:
here's fine revolution, an we had the trick to
see't. Did these bones cost no more the breeding,
but to play at loggats with 'em? mine ache to think on't.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Even with extremely low rates where I am now, I wouldn't go out to a party that was indoors at all. Maybe outdoors because it would be easier to maneuver away from people.

As for Typhoid Tom, he should face some kind of charges.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For a country that has the highest incarceration rate in the world, people sure like to turn to the threat of jail time as if it is a solution for everything.

'all I have is a hammer, so everything looks like a nail'
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abox: I don't see the part about killing a bunch of people.


That's because it wasn't in TFA.  Article only mentions 1 death, but says that "about a dozen" people who were at the party then tested positive for the virus.

Intrepid00: He was already executed.

starsrift: I mean, he already got the death penalty - what do you to charge the corpse for?


Wow, plenty of poor reading comprehension in this thread.  TFA says nothing about the status of the douchebag who attended the party knowing that he was positive for Corona virus.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

starsrift: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: starsrift: I mean, he already got the death penalty - what do you to charge the corpse for?

Intrepid00: He was already executed.

You didn't RTFA did you two?  The guy that infected the dead guy is still alive.  That guy knew he was positive but went to the party anyway.

I did read it. *reads it again*

Oh, what shiatty writing. I see. Okay, fairy nuff.


Doubling down on your own stupidity?  Who know Donald Trump was a Farker?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fang06554: How did someone get tested without symptoms? My in-laws had a caretaker get sick and test positive for covid and they still couldn't get tested without symptoms.


Was this recent or in a red-state?

Initially it was very hard to get a test unless you were sick or working at a hospital, but now, in may states you can just go get a test when ever you feel like it.   Around here they have drive trough testing centers where you don't even need a doctors note.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Is it just my imagination or do all the less than senior males dying from the 'rona look just like this guy.

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]


A lot of the photos do indeed look like the profile pic for someone about to give a hot take on social media about why BLM is Marxist, and also why we need to move on with our lives and end lockdown.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: A friend who was at the party reached out to Macias to say he had coronavirus, and he was aware of the diagnosis when he attended the gathering but didn't think he could infect anyone because he had no symptoms, Lopez said.

Information about asymptomatic transmission has been everywhere for months. Is this guy someone who only watches Fox News ?


The guy who died was a trucker. I assume the one with the virus was also a trucker... Let that sink in... his job was to travel around and deliver products, the virus was a side service he provided for free. The culture in that profession is the worse 'F*ck yer Feelings, I want my rights' My dottir somehow got involved in that and has the blankets in the windows and no-trespassing signs to go with it. They are roaming around giving freely of theire opinions and viruses (this ain't theire first rodeo, bubba) to anyone nearby, wanted or not.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NEDM: montreal_medic: That said, who the hell is dumb enough to go to a party anyways?

Not everyone is a Farker who can cut off all human contact with no problems.


Excuse me. I was on the "Morlock" career path long before this virus became a thing. Stay inside all day with your machines, grunt, be hairy, and occasionally venture out to eat some of the screaming morons.
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: starsrift: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: starsrift: I mean, he already got the death penalty - what do you to charge the corpse for?

You didn't RTFA did you two?  The guy that infected the dead guy is still alive.  That guy knew he was positive but went to the party anyway.

I did read it. *reads it again*

Oh, what shiatty writing. I see. Okay, fairy nuff.

Doubling down on your own stupidity?  Who know Donald Trump was a Farker?


Clearly, since multiple people are misreading it, your vigor in insulting those who fess up to making the misteak is entirely warranted and justified and in no way specious and petty.
 
UpNorthMeech [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fang06554: How did someone get tested without symptoms? My in-laws had a caretaker get sick and test positive for covid and they still couldn't get tested without symptoms.


Find a Rite Aid nearby that's doing tests. No referral needed and free. Online scheduling.
 
joker420
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
3 out of every 10 people walking around without a mask has the V.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meh. At this point, if people want to juggle grenades, I'm going to be across the block. You all do you.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm just going to say it. Sadly he died after he infected other people and not before. That is the real shame in all this since he knowingly went infected. It isn't just the leaders of the United States that are stupid, it's a lot of the people in this country willing to risk infection and/or infect others. Sadly they're going to do their best take a lot of people who aren't that dumb with them.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UpNorthMeech: fang06554: How did someone get tested without symptoms? My in-laws had a caretaker get sick and test positive for covid and they still couldn't get tested without symptoms.

Find a Rite Aid nearby that's doing tests. No referral needed and free. Online scheduling.


Testing is still not available in some states without symptoms or proof of exposure, like Ohio.
 
