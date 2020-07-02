 Skip to content
(The Root) Patio Patty, come on down ... you're the next contestant on the Angriest Racist White Women of America game show
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need a building and zoning permits and unless you're the building inspector you don't need to see them.

Also she must have known they were the homeowners, otherwise she wouldn't have thought it remarkable that black people were doing blue collar jobs.  (Does that sound racist? It's not meant that way.)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: You need a building and zoning permits and unless you're the building inspector you don't need to see them.

Also she must have known they were the homeowners, otherwise she wouldn't have thought it remarkable that black people were doing blue collar jobs.  (Does that sound racist? It's not meant that way.)


We had about this one in a thread yesterday - someone researched and saw this particular area doesn't need permits for the patio.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: EvilEgg: You need a building and zoning permits and unless you're the building inspector you don't need to see them.

Also she must have known they were the homeowners, otherwise she wouldn't have thought it remarkable that black people were doing blue collar jobs.  (Does that sound racist? It's not meant that way.)

We had a thread about this one in a thread yesterday - someone researched and saw this particular area doesn't need permits for the patio.


FTFM - really shouldn't post when half asleep.
 
mjones73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one Twitter thread I saw, someone asked why the poster was making this about race.. I had to ask and got no response.. Do you really think she would have batted an eye if they were laying a patio while white?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these entitled white women that get outed should just live together. The sense of entitlement would probably go supernova.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: You need a building and zoning permits and unless you're the building inspector you don't need to see them.

Also she must have known they were the homeowners, otherwise she wouldn't have thought it remarkable that black people were doing blue collar jobs.  (Does that sound racist? It's not meant that way.)


The permit needs to be taped to a window and visible from the street.

If you are creating more impervious area you probably need a storm water permit along with a zoning permit.

And you never call the police.. you file a written complaint with the municipality as this is not a criminal activity.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: EvilEgg: You need a building and zoning permits and unless you're the building inspector you don't need to see them.

Also she must have known they were the homeowners, otherwise she wouldn't have thought it remarkable that black people were doing blue collar jobs.  (Does that sound racist? It's not meant that way.)

The permit needs to be taped to a window and visible from the street.

If you are creating more impervious area you probably need a storm water permit along with a zoning permit.

And you never call the police.. you file a written complaint with the municipality as this is not a criminal activity.


This is all true in many places.

If someone is actually doing something that messes with runoff, or screws up how creeks and such flow, simply call code enforcement to have them come take a look.

In a way, it's far worse to do this to someone - at that point not only do they have to pay for all the work done, but they often have to pay to reverse it.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: EvilEgg: You need a building and zoning permits and unless you're the building inspector you don't need to see them.

Also she must have known they were the homeowners, otherwise she wouldn't have thought it remarkable that black people were doing blue collar jobs.  (Does that sound racist? It's not meant that way.)

The permit needs to be taped to a window and visible from the street.

If you are creating more impervious area you probably need a storm water permit along with a zoning permit.

And you never call the police.. you file a written complaint with the municipality as this is not a criminal activity.


The article on this yesterday had a quote from the building department confirming that no, no pwemit was even required.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip. When people start filming you with their phones, you should stop doing whatever you are doing even if you think that you aren't doing anything wrong.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: The permit needs to be taped to a window and visible from the street.


It depends on the city and the project.  I had to post for 10 days prior to a fence installation, but nothing for my patio.  Anyway, the contractor handles that shiat.

Also, anything your neighbor does to improve their property reflects positively on the value of your home.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinodork: dwrash: EvilEgg: You need a building and zoning permits and unless you're the building inspector you don't need to see them.

Also she must have known they were the homeowners, otherwise she wouldn't have thought it remarkable that black people were doing blue collar jobs.  (Does that sound racist? It's not meant that way.)

The permit needs to be taped to a window and visible from the street.

If you are creating more impervious area you probably need a storm water permit along with a zoning permit.

And you never call the police.. you file a written complaint with the municipality as this is not a criminal activity.

The article on this yesterday had a quote from the building department confirming that no, no pwemit was even required.


He doesn't care.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dinodork:

GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Environmentalists is concerned her neighbor is creating improperly creating too much impervious cover in their yard, inquires of neighbor who gets combative. An argument ensues, neighbor eventually shoves woman, woman calls the police.  This is not a news story...

Oh, you say the neighbor was black and woman was white?  We must assume, without any evidence at all to support the claim, that the woman is lying about being assaulted  because she is a viscous racist. This is national news! Stop the presses, the people must know so we can ruin this woman's life!
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, dont confront your neighbor until you learn the rules and are sure theres an issue.  Even if they are violating a code or law if it doesnt affect you or your property you may want to just ignore it.  My neighbor put a play scape on the property line, the swing set leg actually crosses the property line under ground.   The kids cant use the slide without being in my yard.  There is no setback law.  The HOA bylaw says behind sight line of house.  In the last meeting she said she didnt know the bylaw existed.  She also said "I'm a lawyer". Any lawyer that uses the excuse "I didn't know " shoul be unemployed.   Sorry, I'm still irritated but I let it go.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinodork: dwrash: EvilEgg: You need a building and zoning permits and unless you're the building inspector you don't need to see them.

Also she must have known they were the homeowners, otherwise she wouldn't have thought it remarkable that black people were doing blue collar jobs.  (Does that sound racist? It's not meant that way.)

The permit needs to be taped to a window and visible from the street.

If you are creating more impervious area you probably need a storm water permit along with a zoning permit.

And you never call the police.. you file a written complaint with the municipality as this is not a criminal activity.

The article on this yesterday had a quote from the building department confirming that no, no pwemit was even required.


Forget it, he's rolling.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Patio Patty sounds like the name of a hooker


it's the hamberder that falls to the ground when you try to show off your flipping skills while grilling.  then you serve it anyway
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an obnoxious neighbor like this once, Tried to get the county to cite me for a shed construction that was nowhere near the property line.

whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw video from palm beach city council after they voted to mask everyone and the most vocal opponents were women. Jacksonville mayor announced masks were mandatory and she was heckled by the first row of people that were all women
Most of these people caught ranting on video are women spazzing out
Ding dongs where I live held a 'we the people' rally and most of the people at the poorly attended event were women
Certainly not all are women but what's going on here? Why do these women support Trump so fervently?


Signed,
whyRpeoplesostupid
 
alltim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: OldJames: Patio Patty sounds like the name of a hooker

Or a stripper. Same thing pretty much.


Patty the daytime hooker?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Any lawyer that uses the excuse "I didn't know" should be unemployed.



Some cv details of the idiot would be nice.  Has she always been an Invisible Knight?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Apparently black people can't improve their property, nor ask white people to leave it.

Odin knows how to keep his nose OUT of everyone's business.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Environmentalists is concerned her neighbor is creating improperly creating too much impervious cover in their yard, inquires of neighbor who gets combative. An argument ensues, neighbor eventually shoves woman, woman calls the police.  This is not a news story...

Oh, you say the neighbor was black and woman was white?  We must assume, without any evidence at all to support the claim, that the woman is lying about being assaulted  because she is a viscous racist. This is national news! Stop the presses, the people must know so we can ruin this woman's life!


this is the sad truth of this article here.
Neighbors are nosey all the time.
every neighborhood has them.
my white neighbor... called the city about my OTHER white old retired cop neighbor.. about dropping a HUGE tree on his one-acre lot.. and leaving the pile right there to slowly spit for firewood and eventually rot for 2 years
he dies not hate old people.
he does not hate cops.
he is just a busy-body.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: You need a building and zoning permits and unless you're the building inspector you don't need to see them.

Also she must have known they were the homeowners, otherwise she wouldn't have thought it remarkable that black people were doing blue collar jobs.  (Does that sound racist? It's not meant that way.)


A  link from the original article said,

They have been neighbors for over three years.
Apparently, Patty is not well-liked on her street.  There is a long string of disputes initiated by her.

Think about this, how bad of a neighbor do you have to be, to have a bunch of people marching, chanting for you to GTFO?
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe it really is time we stop giving white people who seek to weaponize the police against Black people cutesy little nicknames like "BBQ Becky" or "Central Park Karen." Perhaps it's time for more fitting monikers like "Terrorist Tammy" or "Killer by Police Kathy."


Or, and this is just a thought, we name these people correctly (including middle name) and send them to jail for filing false police reports and wasting everybody's time.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Environmentalists is concerned her neighbor is creating improperly creating too much impervious cover in their yard, inquires of neighbor who gets combative. An argument ensues, neighbor eventually shoves woman, woman calls the police.  This is not a news story...

Oh, you say the neighbor was black and woman was white?  We must assume, without any evidence at all to support the claim, that the woman is lying about being assaulted  because she is a viscous racist. This is national news! Stop the presses, the people must know so we can ruin this woman's life!


People laugh at you behind your back when you leave a room.  You know that, right?
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
crzybtch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Environmentalists is concerned her neighbor is creating improperly creating too much impervious cover in their yard, inquires of neighbor who gets combative. An argument ensues, neighbor eventually shoves woman, woman calls the police.  This is not a news story...

Oh, you say the neighbor was black and woman was white?  We must assume, without any evidence at all to support the claim, that the woman is lying about being assaulted  because she is a viscous racist. This is national news! Stop the presses, the people must know so we can ruin this woman's life!


It would not be a news story if the lady wasn't acting like a coont.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Yep, dont confront your neighbor until you learn the rules and are sure theres an issue.  Even if they are violating a code or law if it doesnt affect you or your property you may want to just ignore it.  My neighbor put a play scape on the property line, the swing set leg actually crosses the property line under ground.   The kids cant use the slide without being in my yard.  There is no setback law.  The HOA bylaw says behind sight line of house.  In the last meeting she said she didnt know the bylaw existed.  She also said "I'm a lawyer". Any lawyer that uses the excuse "I didn't know " shoul be unemployed.   Sorry, I'm still irritated but I let it go.


Install gravel or lava rocks on your property at base of slide. Problem solved.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: EvilEgg: You need a building and zoning permits and unless you're the building inspector you don't need to see them.

Also she must have known they were the homeowners, otherwise she wouldn't have thought it remarkable that black people were doing blue collar jobs.  (Does that sound racist? It's not meant that way.)

A  link from the original article said,

They have been neighbors for over three years.
Apparently, Patty is not well-liked on her street.  There is a long string of disputes initiated by her.

Think about this, how bad of a neighbor do you have to be, to have a bunch of people marching, chanting for you to GTFO?


I was under the impression that she didn't even live on the same block, let alone street, that the couple did, and she's been harassing them for 2 years over every piddly thing.

She's not even a direct neighbor, she literally goes way out of her way to be a problem to this couple.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I haven't seen the video. But unless racial profanities have been dropped I'm leaning more towards psychotic neighbors.

I've had issues with mine over random crap for the last 7 years. They had a bunch of BS growing along their property line and rubbing against the roof of my garage. Checked with the city, found I was allowed to remove anything hanging over my property line and I did just that.

Dude and his wife went psycho, police were called, they got told to go in their house and that was the straw that broke their back. Because anything I've tried to do since has wound up with police at my house.

Hire someone to build my deck, police. Put up a shed for my garden tractor, police, put in French drains to get the water away from my foundation, police. Garden planters, police. Firepit, police and fire department. Dead tree that wasn't removed the moment it was dead, police. Mow my yard past 6 pm, police.

It's irritating for sure, and if the guy did shove her, although not a good idea, I get it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
jgilb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OldJames: Patio Patty sounds like the name of a hooker


It is. She likes the feel of vinyl straps against her ass.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Middle age white women.....

STOP TRYING TO CORNER THE MARKET ON RIGHTEOUS INDIGNATION OVER TRIVIAL SHAT...
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Environmentalists is concerned her neighbor is creating improperly creating too much impervious cover in their yard, inquires of neighbor who gets combative. An argument ensues, neighbor eventually shoves woman, woman calls the police.  This is not a news story...

Oh, you say the neighbor was black and woman was white?  We must assume, without any evidence at all to support the claim, that the woman is lying about being assaulted  because she is a viscous racist. This is national news! Stop the presses, the people must know so we can ruin this woman's life!


Is a viscous racist one who refuses to go with the flow?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I haven't seen the video. But unless racial profanities have been dropped I'm leaning more towards psychotic neighbors.

I've had issues with mine over random crap for the last 7 years. They had a bunch of BS growing along their property line and rubbing against the roof of my garage. Checked with the city, found I was allowed to remove anything hanging over my property line and I did just that.

Dude and his wife went psycho, police were called, they got told to go in their house and that was the straw that broke their back. Because anything I've tried to do since has wound up with police at my house.

Hire someone to build my deck, police. Put up a shed for my garden tractor, police, put in French drains to get the water away from my foundation, police. Garden planters, police. Firepit, police and fire department. Dead tree that wasn't removed the moment it was dead, police. Mow my yard past 6 pm, police.

It's irritating for sure, and if the guy did shove her, although not a good idea, I get it.


There's an easy solution for this.

Get the police logs and/or any reports that relate to activity at your house.

Scan copies and email them to everyone at your city council. Go to the meeting of the city council, bring copies of them for each member, and some extras as the local police chief is likely to be there as well.

During open comment period, mention the harassment and harassers by name, and ask what the city's policies are regarding harassment by police.

It is possible to get it to where people will be told to stop calling police, and for the police to refuse to come out.

Frankly, they'd rather not have to deal with it, so you'd be doing them a favor.
 
Otera [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can confirm:
(1) Jersey has lots of racists
(2) there are some crazy ladies in Jersey

Honestly, this woman must be a known quantity to the police.... After all, it sounded like the cops didn't hassle the black homeowner, but maybe I need to reread the article
 
mjones73
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: Vtimlin: Yep, dont confront your neighbor until you learn the rules and are sure theres an issue.  Even if they are violating a code or law if it doesnt affect you or your property you may want to just ignore it.  My neighbor put a play scape on the property line, the swing set leg actually crosses the property line under ground.   The kids cant use the slide without being in my yard.  There is no setback law.  The HOA bylaw says behind sight line of house.  In the last meeting she said she didnt know the bylaw existed.  She also said "I'm a lawyer". Any lawyer that uses the excuse "I didn't know " shoul be unemployed.   Sorry, I'm still irritated but I let it go.

Install gravel or lava rocks on your property at base of slide. Problem solved.


Or a section of fence.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Limeyluv: GrinzGrimly: Environmentalists is concerned her neighbor is creating improperly creating too much impervious cover in their yard, inquires of neighbor who gets combative. An argument ensues, neighbor eventually shoves woman, woman calls the police.  This is not a news story...

Oh, you say the neighbor was black and woman was white?  We must assume, without any evidence at all to support the claim, that the woman is lying about being assaulted  because she is a viscous racist. This is national news! Stop the presses, the people must know so we can ruin this woman's life!

Is a viscous racist one who refuses to go with the flow?


More importantly, is an open marriage the same thing as a viscous coupling? Because if that's the case, they may want to warn people who buy a Subaru about the transfer case that comes with a manual transmission.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

crzybtch: GrinzGrimly: Environmentalists is concerned her neighbor is creating improperly creating too much impervious cover in their yard, inquires of neighbor who gets combative. An argument ensues, neighbor eventually shoves woman, woman calls the police.  This is not a news story...

Oh, you say the neighbor was black and woman was white?  We must assume, without any evidence at all to support the claim, that the woman is lying about being assaulted  because she is a viscous racist. This is national news! Stop the presses, the people must know so we can ruin this woman's life!

It would not be a news story if the lady wasn't acting like a coont.


"Lady acts like coont" - Breaking news at 5.

Shouldn't news be stuff that matters and affects the public? Are we really going to examine every dispute between individuals on the national level of it can be portrayed (rightly or not) as being related to race or privilege.
 
wellreadsith
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Otera: Can confirm:
(1) Jersey has lots of racists
(2) there are some crazy ladies in Jersey

Honestly, this woman must be a known quantity to the police.... After all, it sounded like the cops didn't hassle the black homeowner, but maybe I need to reread the article


Oh yessss.
Used to live in West Paterson; there are so many sundown towns in Northern New Jersey.
Everything is so fragmented.
Moved to South Jersey over twenty years ago, although I miss living near NYC, I don't miss the prejudice.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everybody knows you are supposed to use undocumented mexicans for the patio construction,  We have rules and standards for a reason.


TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I may have called code enforcement over an idiot neighbor who knows it all who started digging a pond in a wetland before he got it into too much hot water.  Apparently he's already been busted.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Limeyluv: GrinzGrimly: Environmentalists is concerned her neighbor is creating improperly creating too much impervious cover in their yard, inquires of neighbor who gets combative. An argument ensues, neighbor eventually shoves woman, woman calls the police.  This is not a news story...

Oh, you say the neighbor was black and woman was white?  We must assume, without any evidence at all to support the claim, that the woman is lying about being assaulted  because she is a viscous racist. This is national news! Stop the presses, the people must know so we can ruin this woman's life!

Is a viscous racist one who refuses to go with the flow?


Ha! There is the clever comedy I come here for.  Very nice.
 
