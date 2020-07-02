 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   For possibly the first time ever, there's something good about both social media and porgs. Onion-cutting ahead   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy, Halifax River, 10-year-old Landon Cain, Volusia County, Florida, Nathaniel Wright, help of social media, Ormond Beach, Florida, stuffed animal, late wife  
•       •       •

Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Porg Thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hackerchick.comView Full Size


There's the Internet I was promised."...if it weren't run by a bunch of profiteering gluttons."
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porghub is real.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porgs are vermin.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full article on the "wrong" porg.  2 sentences buried toward the end about the actual lost porg.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't a porg a white girl with a big ass?
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
www.news-journalonline.com - Access Denied

Error code 16
This request was blocked by the security rules

/sigh
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you get Porgs in Pog form?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Isn't a porg a white girl with a big ass?


That's pawg.  PORGing is when you Pull Out of a Repulsive Girl
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OK, WHATS A PORG?
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So porgs are bad but human eating teddy bears are still good right?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Social media has it's uses. It keeps people who live disatantly connected. It enhances neighborhood communication and allows announcements to be made to large numbers of people. (For example, I was able to announce my mothers death to 100 people without having to retell the painful story over and over.) It allows businesses to contact customers who want updates/deals, etc...

The biggest problem with social media is how it's run. We need ethical people at the helm who will stop people from using their platform for malicious purposes or to spread misinformation.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
OK, so it's a sweet story, but the bit with the dude who gave the kid his same porg he had that was sitting in the closet SINCE HIS WIFE WHO LOVED STAR WARS DIED kinda got to me.

Nana's Vibrator, I'd have written this story the same way this person did. The bit with the widower giving the kid his late wife's porg was way more compelling than the guy finding the original on the side of the road. Not too much needs to be said to flesh out, "Saw the story. Saw the porg on the side of the road. Returned it to the family," but the other bit absolutely needed a little telling.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Social media has it's uses. It keeps people who live disatantly connected. It enhances neighborhood communication and allows announcements to be made to large numbers of people. (For example, I was able to announce my mothers death to 100 people without having to retell the painful story over and over.) It allows businesses to contact customers who want updates/deals, etc...

The biggest problem with social media is how it's run. We need ethical people at the helm who will stop people from using their platform for malicious purposes or to spread misinformation.


Oh, you are funny!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: OK, WHATS A PORG?


Imagine if Wilford Brimley farked a puffin.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Related, there's some weirdo on Twitter who makes little hats/costumes for his porg: https://twitter.com/Sigseg_V/st​atus/12​68736477166399488

Which reminds me, I need to get back to work to get the Captain Ameriporg costume ready in time to post on the 4th.
 
