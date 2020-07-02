 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Lots of people said it couldn't be done, folks. That we had no chance. But we did it. We did it with Trump. WE HIT 50,000 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES IN A SINGLE DAY. Woooooo-hooooo. USA USA USA USA   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have to build a market for the new Trump brand ventilators.

Not only won't they work without a credit card, but, the second your card is approved you agree to be represented in court by Rudy when the machine fails AND your vote-by-mail ballot is sent to Parscale.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone go out to a bar to celebrate
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so ashamed, in front of the rest of the world. Go USA.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then it's going to just disappear!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tump's gonna call it a win. "Soooo much testing. More than anyone else. Bigly testing. That's why the number is so high. Tremendous success. Pay no attention to that huge pile of over 130,000 dead bodies, which is absolutely an undercount. So much winning. It'll be gone soon. Just disappear."
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think how nice it will be when Biden is elected and all of these cases go away.
 
Allegrita [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.... it may just be me, but... I don't think the pandemic is over...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the morons continue to protest being asked politely to do the bare minimum to help the country. The brave patriots who consider themselves protectors of freedom and the true Americans would rather see their fellow citizens dead than be minimally, temporarily, inconvenienced. fark these people.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they're ramped up testing facilities well enough to run 50,000+ tests a day now? Or is it "presumed cases" (to include allergy symptoms)?
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is as if people thought isolation and masks were supposed to stop this?  LoL
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think how nice it will be when our tax money is going to fund Christian schools instead of pandemic response planning.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this causes all those haters who refuted the notion of American Exceptionalism to muster the courage to admit they were wrong.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50k CONFIRMED cases.  Confirmed means you were sick enough to be tested.

Historically once you've been confirmed you have a 5% chance of not making it.  Hopefully the treatment patterns are improving.  Otherwise 2,500 Americans got a death sentence yesterday.

We're almost up to a Hurricane Maria or a 9/11 every day.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh*

Remember when saying the infections were gonna skyrocket in the US cause of peoples' idiocy would get you called a ''Doom Merchant'' for predicting something negative? Well here it is you idiots, this is what perpetual ''positive thinking'' (ie: ignoring the problem and hoping it goes away) does to you. Not that any of you will ever admit it, you farking cowards.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


USA !! USA !! USA!!
Bestest Kountry to evah exist !!
Woot woot !!!!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flood222: It is as if people thought isolation and masks were supposed to stop this?  LoL


It could have, as other countries have proven. Problem is americans see this kind of advise and think ''fark YOU I DO WHAT I WANT!" and here we are now.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do we win?
 
Allegrita [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flood222: It is as if people thought isolation and masks were supposed to stop this?  LoL


isolation and masks were never going to stop this. no one ever thought that they would. what they WOULD do is slow it down. bigly. and they did for awhile. then the stupid people decided they didn't have to observe isolation or social distancing or wear masks (because of their RAAAGHTS!) and... what a surprise! the numbers have started to skyrocket. try to keep up.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Testing is way, way up.  That explains it.

And maybe the hundreds of out of state license plates that i see daily, all on their way to mingle in the national parks.  Maybe thats it.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Tump's gonna call it a win. "Soooo much testing. More than anyone else. Bigly testing. That's why the number is so high. Tremendous success. Pay no attention to that huge pile of over 130,000 dead bodies, which is absolutely an undercount. So much winning. It'll be gone soon. Just disappear."


That would be bad, but it probably won't happen that way.  What will happen is much worse.  Trump will say nothing.  He's checked out.  The best he can manage right now is a halfhearted  "we are doing very well and it will all disappear."  And then he will go play golf to cheat and feel better about himself.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: Just think how nice it will be when Biden is elected and all of these cases go away.


Trump 2020:  Biden won't be any better.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Remember when saying the infections were gonna skyrocket in the US cause of peoples' idiocy would get you called a ''Doom Merchant'' for predicting something negative? Well here it is you idiots, this is what perpetual ''positive thinking'' (ie: ignoring the problem and hoping it goes away) does to you. Not that any of you will ever admit it, you farking cowards.


Fantasyland.  We don't just want it, we get down and roll around in it.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plague rats are getting their wish, a Vietnam war's worth of new cases every day.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

riffraff: What do we win?


A devastated country and a ruined economy for starters.  But wait, that's not all! The nation's reputation shattered internationally, a broken and polarized political system, and if you are lucky, death.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But at least the ICU wards aren't filling up, right?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite thing that happened recently was that after his rally in Tulsa, his people were trying to tell everyone that he was "only kidding about scaling back testing".  But when questioned by reporters the next morning, he said, "If we test more, it shows more cases.  And that looks bad."

As Seth Myers pointed out (which is where I saw the clip), "It looks bad, because it IS bad!"

Stopping the testing doesn't mean that the cases aren't there.  It just means that we don't know about them.  Probably the stupidest thing to do during a pandemic.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, another DOOOM thread telling us that if we don't socially distant, avoid large crowds, and wear masks that cases will expand at a larger R, leading to an exponential rise that won't be apparent until it is too late to be slowed!

When will you libs admit you were wrong and give Ron DeSantis his apology?
Fark user imageView Full Size

He has a strategy!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: My favorite thing that happened recently was that after his rally in Tulsa, his people were trying to tell everyone that he was "only kidding about scaling back testing".  But when questioned by reporters the next morning, he said, "If we test more, it shows more cases.  And that looks bad."

As Seth Myers pointed out (which is where I saw the clip), "It looks bad, because it IS bad!"

Stopping the testing doesn't mean that the cases aren't there.  It just means that we don't know about them.  Probably the stupidest thing to do during a pandemic.


Now that I think about it, we could slow down this whole global warming thing if we stopped using thermometers so much.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New cases increase but the number of deaths are going down.

I wonder why they don't report that.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

riffraff: What do we win?


A God who breaks his own commandments and demands you sacrifice your children to him!
Yay!
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep in mind this increase comes as 2 of the 5 largest cities and New England are doing way better than at the beginning of the pandemic.

Is there a particularly pronounced difference in "Red areas vs blue areas"? That is to say, like is an Austin doing better than the rest of TX? Just as an example l. I know around here Pittsburgh seems to have been just as stupid as Pennsyltucky lately
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flood222: It is as if people thought isolation and masks were supposed to stop this?  LoL


Like it did in almost every other sane country on earth? It's really not that hard. And while it'd be great if we could just lock it down 100% for 3 months or something, people aren't even being asked to do that. If people would just stay at home when prudent, socialize with a known group and only that group, wear masks, help the medical community with contact tracing, and respect social distancing, other countries are showing that you CAN not only get this under control (not to zero, but under control) and start reopening things safely and getting back to a greater sense of normalcy. All of these things are possible. We know they are because dozens of other countries - and even quite a few states here - have done them.

And for all the idiot politicians and "economic advisors" that said we had to reopen IMMEDIATELY and die for Wall Street, what they seemed to not recognize is that a smart and measured response over 3 months would have been far preferable to opening up way too early and having to shut it all down again, or worse, having hundreds of thousands of new cases because it wasn't under control. It would lead to a BETTER ECONOMY.

I swear it's like one meme I saw the other day about the trolley problem - the trolley is barreling towards 5 people, and you can pull the lever and divert it and save them all, but it means you have to wear a mask at the mall. And a remarkable number of people in this country would rather choose option A.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: great_tigers: Just think how nice it will be when Biden is elected and all of these cases go away.

Trump 2020:  Biden won't be any better.


Dude. I could do better. And I didn't finish high school.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: Just think how nice it will be when Biden is elected and all of these cases go away.


Trump 2020:  Biden can't fix the mess I made.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DippityDoo: riffraff: What do we win?

A God who breaks his own commandments and demands you sacrifice your children to him!
Yay!


Well my daughter, the mother of my 4 grandchildren, is working in an ICU in North Texas. So...
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image 320x213]
[Fark user image 425x637]

USA !! USA !! USA!!
Bestest Kountry to evah exist !!
Woot woot !!!!


Meanwhile, in Canada...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trump isn't a doctor, I wouldn't expect him to be of any help preventing me from getting sick, and he hasn't done anything that has caused me to get sick either. If you don't want to get sick, avoid activities that will lead to that condition.

Tips:
Wear a mask
Bring your own beer to the golf course
Don't share a golf cart
Don't share your golf clubs
Go to the grocery store during off-peak hours, and buy lots of groceries to limit future trips
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More deaths, more cases than any other country in the world. So much for a world leader.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Testing. I blame testing.  Always will. I told Mr. Williams in thetthe 7th grade that i knew all the math stuff.  But no. He had to give me a test.  Turns out I didn't know math stuff.  Now, I'm working at a newclear plant and I'm supposed the reduce cooling levels 45 percent by volume not level and I'm just gonna lean on this lever until the supervisor comes back from his smoke break.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Keep in mind this increase comes as 2 of the 5 largest cities and New England are doing way better than at the beginning of the pandemic.

Is there a particularly pronounced difference in "Red areas vs blue areas"? That is to say, like is an Austin doing better than the rest of TX? Just as an example l. I know around here Pittsburgh seems to have been just as stupid as Pennsyltucky lately


No.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: New cases increase but the number of deaths are going down.

I wonder why they don't report that.


Fark user image

Fark user image

Per today's JHU count, 37% of US deaths are still from NY and NJ alone.  Yet their death rates nose dived about two months ago.

Also, as usual, in TFA, Ctrl-F: "BLM" = 0, "Protests"=0.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I couldn't imagine waking up every morning rooting for people to die so that my political agenda could be pushed further.
 
fourthsword
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: New cases increase but the number of deaths are going down.

I wonder why they don't report that.


I don't know what is more terrifying, the fact that you think that testing positive for an illness means that you drop dead instantly in the doctor's office, or the fact that some other uneducated moran smarted your comment.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OldJames: Trump isn't a doctor, I wouldn't expect him to be of any help preventing me from getting sick, and he hasn't done anything that has caused me to get sick either. If you don't want to get sick, avoid activities that will lead to that condition.

Tips:
Wear a mask
Bring your own beer to the golf course
Don't share a golf cart
Don't share your golf clubs
Go to the grocery store during off-peak hours, and buy lots of groceries to limit future trips


You're a looney. I'll point this out anyway: The guy doesn't just have one hand on his mushroom and the other on the nuclear football.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image 320x213]
[Fark user image 425x637]

USA !! USA !! USA!!
Bestest Kountry to evah exist !!
Woot woot !!!!

Meanwhile, in Canada...

[Fark user image image 850x564]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


You sure showed me!!!
Womp womp sad trombone.
Maybe you guys should take up watching hockey instead of plague spreading.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

riffraff: DippityDoo: riffraff: What do we win?

A God who breaks his own commandments and demands you sacrifice your children to him!
Yay!

Well my daughter, the mother of my 4 grandchildren, is working in an ICU in North Texas. So...


You're getting a kick out of these replies??
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ TDWCom29: Keep in mind this increase comes as 2 of the 5 largest cities and New England are doing way better than at the beginning of the pandemic.

Is there a particularly pronounced difference in "Red areas vs blue areas"? That is to say, like is an Austin doing better than the rest of TX? Just as an example l. I know around here Pittsburgh seems to have been just as stupid as Pennsyltucky lately

No.

[Fark user image image 616x588]

Well, I mean naturally higher population areas are going to do worse in that way (although tbh I'm not sure what your graphic is supposed to show. I'm assuming total number of cases). I meant more in terms of % increase and/or per capita
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: New cases increase but the number of deaths are going down.

I wonder why they don't report that.


The number of deaths is increasing, unless you find Lazarus.

Did you mean rate of new deaths?

When you use language like that, to lie, it's a tell.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fourthsword: Keyser_Soze_Death: New cases increase but the number of deaths are going down.

I wonder why they don't report that.

I don't know what is more terrifying, the fact that you think that testing positive for an illness means that you drop dead instantly in the doctor's office, or the fact that some other uneducated moran smarted your comment.


I don't even bother anymore--straight to ignore.  They know the answers--and the answers aren't what they're selling.  They're just "asking questions".

/F'kem.
 
