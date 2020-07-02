 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man in legal trouble for staging reenactment of the Trump Administration   (wjactv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But
Man charged with attempting a Trump rally without a permit
got a red light.

Jesus, you guys are fickle
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: But
Man charged with attempting a Trump rally without a permit
got a red light.

Jesus, you guys are fickle


Trump = dumpster fire is obvious. If it makes you feel better, I checked your headline before submitting mine to make sure they weren't too similar.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Simpsons Clumsy Waiter
Youtube XfdJGrGfA_Y
 
OldJames
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It resembles the entire government more than one administration, except for the fact the dumpster wasn't full of taxpayer dollars
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: But
Man charged with attempting a Trump rally without a permit
got a red light.

Jesus, you guys are fickle


WelcomeToFark.jpg
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OldJames: It resembles the entire government more than one administration, except for the fact the dumpster wasn't full of taxpayer dollars


It was full of the dollars it took to get the fire department out there and the cops to interview witnesses and arrest the guy, hold him in jail and kick his ass through the system.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What first sprung to mind:

The Battle of Pearl Harbour
Youtube 6OO27A8xllA
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nice, a headline to troll the Fark independents®.
 
