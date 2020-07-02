 Skip to content
(AP News)   While you're swimming, perhaps. Otherwise, NO   (apnews.com)
    Obvious, Infection, Infectious disease, mask pose, Risk, Bacteria, Spread, health risks, use of masks causes  
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is much more fun if you don't read the article.

Let's pretend the question is: "Is it okay to piss your shorts?"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you just ate a bunch of deviled eggs and washed them down with a 12 pack of Grain Belt, yes.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i pee in pools
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Could have just said no and be done with it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i pee in pools


OOL

and let's keep it that way.
 
doremifaq [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do you think it's good for your health to be easy to identify via facial recognition cameras?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great. I'll put my mask on right away.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The mask goes over the nose not under it. Even TV reporters are doing it.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"It smells like old man breath!"
 
Iowan73
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People whine that they can't breathe in a mask. If that's true, you're exactly the kind of feeble person conservatives have been saying for months who just need to die and get out of the way.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Iowan73: People whine that they can't breathe in a mask. If that's true, you're exactly the kind of feeble person conservatives have been saying for months who just need to die and get out of the way.


I've been saying that since before the Trump Virus arrived and all of the N95 respirators were stolen from the welding supply company what supplies my shop.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: If you just ate a bunch of deviled eggs and washed them down with a 12 pack of Grain Belt, yes.


2nd generation Dutch boy born and raised in Milwaukee. Heck,  Mom worked at Schlitz until she was pregnant with me.
Both eggs and beer come in 12 packs.
Mayo is king.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So I have an idea, anyone remember gel beauty masks everyone had in the 90s? They need to make a mask with that gel around the edges to keep the face cool. Just throw them in the fridge for bit than you have a nice cool mask.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skinink: Great. I'll put my mask on right away.


[Fark user image 825x612]


That makes him look like he's wearing a COVID mask!
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

uncleacid: The mask goes over the nose not under it. Even TV reporters are doing it.


Saw the "mask not covering the nose" twice today.  I mean, better than nothing, but we can/need to do better.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: If you just ate a bunch of deviled eggs and washed them down with a 12 pack of Grain Belt, yes.


I've sampled most of the terrible regional beers.

Grain Belt is a modest upgrade from Iron City.
 
