(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Never going to find their pants now   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Indian Reductions, Russia, Restructuring, Furlough, Risk, difficult decision, unpredictable times, necessary step  
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Employees left in pieces struggling to reassemble life.
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not too surprising. It's been hard everywhere.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's sad that so many people will have to be lego.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Legoland becomes Letgoland.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Q:  What do you call a Lord of the Rings mini-fig with no pants?
A:  Legless Lego Legolas.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everything is NOT awesome.
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Everything Is Cancelled" by Devo Spice
Youtube GK1jiV2PcZM
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But it's been so busy.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
