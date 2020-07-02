 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Not the Onion: 103-year-old says 2020 has been the craziest year she's seen   (fox2now.com) divider line
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crazier than 1929 when the stock market crashed?  Crazier than any of the Great Depression years?  Crazier than 1940 when America joining the 2nd World War?  Crazier than 1945 when we nuked Japan and toppled the Nazis?

Sure, lady.  Whatever.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom with huge dementia issues, takes forever to eat and down her pills. She's in and out of lucidity. A couple of days ago, after struggling with her food awhile,  she said, "Everything is just a mess, isn't it?"

I said "Yes, mom. You don't know how right you are."
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: Crazier than 1929 when the stock market crashed?  Crazier than any of the Great Depression years?  Crazier than 1940 when America joining the 2nd World War?  Crazier than 1945 when we nuked Japan and toppled the Nazis?

Sure, lady.  Whatever.


I'm sure you know better, since you were there, right?

/ How useless are your opinions?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Samfucious: Lucky LaRue: Crazier than 1929 when the stock market crashed?  Crazier than any of the Great Depression years?  Crazier than 1940 when America joining the 2nd World War?  Crazier than 1945 when we nuked Japan and toppled the Nazis?

Sure, lady.  Whatever.

I'm sure you know better, since you were there, right?

/ How useless are your opinions?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Crazier than 1929 when the stock market crashed?  Crazier than any of the Great Depression years?  Crazier than 1940 when America joining the 2nd World War?  Crazier than 1945 when we nuked Japan and toppled the Nazis?

Sure, lady.  Whatever.


Yeah.  Did all of that happen in half a year?

I've got my victory garden going, but the farking dust is covering it with dirt and sand.  And apparently it's radioactive from some failed nuclear experiment in eastern Europe.  The market's crashed and rebounded, leaving almost everyone behind, disease and death are leaving bodies piled high in spare rooms and trucks as mass graves become more popular.  I mean ... it's the first 6 months.  It took decades to whip all that shiat into existence, last century.

It's like ... slow, for old people.  We do things faster now.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She didn't say it was over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor.

/Tough old lady.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTA: "I just think of good things, not bad things. I like my friends. I like my boyfriends," she said.

Go on with your bad self, 103 year old lady :)
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Some news meat-puppet was talking about Covid and said "A lot of us have never seen anything like this ..."

And my 97 y/o mother said to the TV "Who has?!"
 
bad_blood
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
my 102 year old relative, who contracted and beat covid in his nursing home, has said similar.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We are certainly trying to give Year 536 a run for its money.

My granny is still fighting coronavirus...but has been irate over not being allowed to smoke, so she still has fight left in her.
 
smunns
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait till she sees what's coming in 2021
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Some news meat-puppet was talking about Covid and said "A lot of us have never seen anything like this ..."

And my 97 y/o mother said to the TV "Who has?!"


what, she missed out on 1918 and 1945 aftermath type stuff?
 
Krieghund
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Crazier than 1929 when the stock market crashed?  Crazier than any of the Great Depression years?  Crazier than 1940 when America joining the 2nd World War?  Crazier than 1945 when we nuked Japan and toppled the Nazis?


Yes.

I'll let Luis explain.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

smunns: Wait till she sees what's coming in 2021


There was that meme in 2016 ish where the people from 2018 and 2017 were finding the grizzled person from 2016 cute. I was trying to find it the other day and had insufficient google-fu.

It came to mind, no idea why....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I did a bit of genealogy research on this happy lady.

I found her gravestone.

... !

But note, that she is not in the grave! Long may it wait! Meanwhile, her late husband Rudolf, whose family was also from Yugoslavia, waits for her to return from Illinois to Kansas, where she was born with the maiden name of Yencic. She had a brother who sadly died in 1940, possibly in uniform given the date. His name was John F. There was also a sister, Francess, named after her Mother so my guess for the F is Frances.

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/2​0​5657796
 
Krieghund
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aungen: brainlordmesomorph: And my 97 y/o mother said to the TV "Who has?!"

what, she missed out on 1918


2020 - 97 = 1923

Yes.

Yes, she did.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: smunns: Wait till she sees what's coming in 2021

There was that meme in 2016 ish where the people from 2018 and 2017 were finding the grizzled person from 2016 cute. I was trying to find it the other day and had insufficient google-fu.

It came to mind, no idea why....


https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/amateu​r​s
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Lucky LaRue: Crazier than 1929 when the stock market crashed?  Crazier than any of the Great Depression years?  Crazier than 1940 when America joining the 2nd World War?  Crazier than 1945 when we nuked Japan and toppled the Nazis?

Yes.

I'll let Luis explain.


I love you Luis and I want to have your baby. That is one thing that is going well this year. The human race is not reproducing like it used to.

Wait. (Checks WorldoMeters).

Shiat. We are farked. Oh, you poor doomed children. You don't want to know.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Qellaqan: smunns: Wait till she sees what's coming in 2021

There was that meme in 2016 ish where the people from 2018 and 2017 were finding the grizzled person from 2016 cute. I was trying to find it the other day and had insufficient google-fu.

It came to mind, no idea why....

https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/amateur​s
[Fark user image 425x239]


Nice find.

But can 2016 beat 2020? We lost Carl Reiner, the 2000 year old man!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She's long forgotten what it was like just 30 years ago.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Krieghund: aungen: brainlordmesomorph: And my 97 y/o mother said to the TV "Who has?!"

what, she missed out on 1918

2020 - 97 = 1923

Yes.

Yes, she did.


I thought 2020-103 = 1917.  She was there.  She probably puked on people and had her diaper changed by people who died from it.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Qellaqan: smunns: Wait till she sees what's coming in 2021

There was that meme in 2016 ish where the people from 2018 and 2017 were finding the grizzled person from 2016 cute. I was trying to find it the other day and had insufficient google-fu.

It came to mind, no idea why....

https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/amateur​s
[Fark user image image 425x239]


I think the same artist, so it did help me find the one I was thinking of...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aungen: brainlordmesomorph: Some news meat-puppet was talking about Covid and said "A lot of us have never seen anything like this ..."

And my 97 y/o mother said to the TV "Who has?!"

what, she missed out on 1918 and 1945 aftermath type stuff?


she's 97, born in 23 and 45 was a great year in the US.
 
