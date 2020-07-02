 Skip to content
(SFGate)   If you ever wanted to own a giraffe you might soon have a chance as the Oakland Zoo may end up having a going out of business sale   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Oakland, California, Oakland Zoo, zoo's president, Alameda County, California, The Animals, zoo's operating, veterinary staff, part-time  
171 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 7:35 AM (31 minutes ago)



cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have some trees needing a trimming.  Wonder how much to rent one or two?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image 324x410]


a street barbecue for some serious community bonding
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't run out and buy yourself a giraffe, Farkers, at any price. I expect they're much like I saw people do with horses. While they could afford the actual animal, they soon learn they can't afford the feed, medical and boarding over time. You're probably not zoned for a giraffe anyway--and people will be talking about it that your local government will learn you have it.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 324x410]


Isn't that a good part of how we ended up in this COVID mess in the first place?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Step one BBQ it all.
Step two $$$$$$$$$$$$$
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some wealthy redneck from Dallas will buy it and have Donald Trump Jr come over and shoot it with his new rifle.
Then they'll have secret gay sex,
Give each other the secret gay handshake and laugh about all the people dying as a sacrifice for the God they worship.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I so want a tiny giraffe.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This woman's husband had a lot of things to say about giraffes.  That they are kosher was not one of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
